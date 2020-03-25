Jorge Garcia's bio: weight loss, wife, net worth, where is he now?

Jorge Garcia is a well-known American actor and comedian. He first rose to prominence when he was cast to play Hector Lopez on the television show Becker (1998-2004). Most of his fans know him better for his portrayal of Hugo' Hurley' Reyes in the television series Lost, that aired from 2004 to 2010. Besides his remarkable acting prowess, Jorge is also a skilled singer.

Jorge Garcia attends the premiere of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6' on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Here is a quick look at Jorge's professional and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Jorge Fernando Garcia Gender Male Date of birth April 28, 1973 Jorge Garcia's age 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, USA Current residence San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, USA Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in kilograms 136 Weight in pounds 300 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Dora Mesa Father Humberto Garcia Marital status Married Wife Rebecca Birdsall Profession Actor and comedian Net worth $5 million Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles Twitter @jorgegarcia Jorge Garcia's Instagram @pronouncedhorhay

Jorge Garcia bio

The world-famous actor was born in Nebraska, USA, on April 28, 1973. His father, Humberto Garcia, is a Chilean-born doctor, while his mother, Dora Messa, is a Cuban-born professor. Jorge and his family later relocated to San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California, where he grew up.

He attended Clement High school and later enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles. He graduated in 1995 with a degree in Communication Studies. He later took an interest in acting and enrolled at the Beverly Playhouse Acting School to pursue his newfound passion.

Career

Jorge Garcia attends the opening the Vilcek Foundation's exhibition of LOST: A Showcase of the International Artists and Filmmakers at the Vilcek Foundation Gallery. Photo: Anthony Behar

Source: Getty Images

After graduating from the Beverly Playhouse Acting School, Jorge began auditioning for film and TV roles while he worked at a book and music retail store. Initially, he landed a few roles in product adverts, one of the most prominent being the 'Jack in the box' commercial.

Jorge's big break in the acting industry came in 2003 when he was cast to play Hector Lopez in the television show Becker. He appeared in 13 episodes. The Becker role was followed by what is perhaps Jorge's biggest role to date, that of Hugo Reyes in the hugely popular series, Lost.

The show's producers saw him on Curb Your Enthusiasm the night before casting began and created the character of Hugo Reyes specifically for him. Since then, the bubbly actor has landed numerous roles in films and television shows.

In November 2011, the actor was announced as part of the cast in the then-upcoming television series Alcatraz. Later in the same month, he made a guest appearance on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, with his co-actors referencing his time on Lost.

What movies has Jorge Garcia been in?

Here are some of the most notable films and TV shows from Jorge Garcia's IMDb page.

Film/TV show Year Role MacGyver 2021 Jerry Ortega The Wrong Missy 2020 Guy on Plane Nobody Knows I'm Here 2020 Memo Hawaii Five-0 2013-2019 Jerry Ortega Maggie 2013-2017 Gaspar Alcatraz 2012 Dr Diego Soto Phineas and Ferb 2012 Rodrigo Maktub 2011 Carlos Mr Sunshine 2011 Bobert Lost 2004-2010 Hugo' Hurley' Reyes

Why did Jorge Garcia leave Hawaii Five-O?

In 2019, the actor, who played consultant Jerry Ortega on the show, left the main cast. After a cliffhanger ending marked the end of season 9, the next season's premiere revealed that Garcia's character had been shot by Azra Hassan and departed the Five-O team after recuperating.

Was Jorge Garcia on The Masked Singer?

Yes, the actor made an appearance on The Masked Singer. He was booted off The Masked Singer in a double-round elimination after it was revealed that he was Cyclops. The Masked Singer, commonly abbreviated as TMS, is an American reality-singing TV series that features popular people singing songs while wearing head-to-toe apparel and face masks to hide their identities.

Jorge Garcia's weight loss journey

When the actor was named part of the main cast of Lost, the directors put him on a weight loss schedule to better fit his role. Jorge teamed up with dieticians and personal trainers who advised him to try a Nooch (nutritional yeast) diet. He was also required to keep off alcohol, processed meals, dairy, and fatty food.

The actor's meals were primarily made up of fruits, vegetables, and proteins. He also began an intensive workout routine comprising of arm circles, push-ups, jogging, breathing exercises, jogging, and sit-ups, jogging.

How much weight did Jorge Garcia lose?

Has Jorge Garcia lost a lot of weight? The actor reportedly lost almost 100lbs (45kg) off his 400lb (181kg) frame. This weight loss was allegedly attributable to a strict diet and workout plan. How much does Jorge Garcia weigh? The actor reportedly weighs 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

What does Jorge Garcia look like now?

A before and after photo showing the actor's weight loss. Photo: getty.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor has looked incredibly better since he began his weight loss journey. Besides the exercise schedule, Jorge is said to have transitioned to a 100% vegan lifestyle and completely removed animal-based products from his diet.

There were speculations that he also had gastric coronary bypass surgery, though he has never admitted to the rumours.

Who married Jorge Garcia?

Jorge Garcia's wife is known as Rebecca Birdsall. The two tied the knot on June 22 2019. Before the marriage, the renowned actor had been in a relationship with Bethany Leigh Shady. Jorge's wife is an actress. She once appeared as a guest actress in Hawaii Five-O.

Does Jorge Garcia speak Spanish?

Yes. The popular actor mostly stays under the radar these days. Jorge Garcia now chooses to take on Spanish-speaking roles in lesser-known films and TV shows.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jorge Garcia's net worth in 2022 is $5 million.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the famous actor.

He loves dogs

He is a huge music fan

He once worked at a record store and quit when a new rule required him to cut his long curly hair.

He whips up his own smoothies for breakfast as a health measure

Jorge Garcia is, without a doubt, a decorated actor. His numerous roles in various films and TV shows played a huge role in his rise to fame. Besides his prolific acting, the actor is also an inspiration to people embarking on their weight loss journey.

