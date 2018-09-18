Best wedding invitation SMS for friends: Amazing ones to use

Everyone can agree that your wedding is one of the most important celebrations in your life. Of course, people want to see their close friends at their weddings and send them memorable and unique wedding invitations to invite them to the special occasion. Now, since modern technologies play a great role in our lives, more couples choose to send electronic versions of their wedding invitations. If you have been looking for wedding invitation ideas, this article will help you to come up with the best wedding invitation SMS for friends!

Best wedding invitation SMS. Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Perhaps, you are trying to think of the best wedding invitations ideas that you will use to come up with modern wedding invitations that you can send to your friends. Here is the best collection of simple wedding invitations for you.

Best wedding invitation SMS

In this article, we have combined different wedding invitation message types – some of them are serious and heartfelt, while some are hilarious and funny. We even have some traditional wedding invitations that you can never go wrong with.

Heartwarming wedding invitation SMS

Pick one from this amazing list of classic wedding invitations:

My dearest friend! I could not forget about you on my wedding day. I sincerely hope that you will give me the honour of attending my wedding.

You are invited to be an honourable guest at our wedding ceremony. We are anticipating seeing you at our grand wedding venue.

Wedding invitation example. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We wholeheartedly want to invite you and your entire family to attend our wedding ceremony. Come to see our marriage and give us sincere prayers for our further life.

A lot of things in life are temporary – they come and go. However, marriage happens only once, if this is a true union. So, you should definitely come to our wedding and witness the loving hearts being united with your own eyes!

There are moments in life which hold a lot of importance. For me, the wedding is the most important holiday. So, I want to invite you, my close friend, to attend my and my partner’s special day.

Dear friends, we want to invite you to the beautiful wedding of our children. We promise for this day to be unforgettable. Come and witness the victory of true love!

We are honored to invite you, dearest friends, to the wedding of our son/daughter, who is about to start his/her new experience in life and tie the knot with his/her future husband/wife.

My dear friend, I would be grateful to have your presence near me on the most important and responsible day of my life – the day when I get married to my beloved man/woman. I anticipate seeing you, hearing your words of wisdom, and getting a tight hug before I start my new life with the person I love.

Dear colleagues! I would appreciate your presence at my special event – my wedding with the person I love and treasure. Without you, the wedding ceremony will not be the same. I will be extremely grateful if you decide to come and celebrate this happy occasion together with me!

Dear brother/sister, I want to express my wish to see you on my special wedding day, and this is why I am sending you this message. I look forward to seeing you on the day I tie the knot because the ceremony will be a little less complete without you. I love you!

We are inviting you to celebrate the day when we take our next large step in the relationship. We promise you that the wedding will be magnificent. We would be incredibly grateful if you came to celebrate our love together with us!

Our dear friend, we are informing you that you are invited to the wedding of our son/daughter. You will have an opportunity to join us in the festive celebration of my son/daughter and his/her fiancé/fiancée’s wonderful relationship, which blossomed since the first day and ended up with them deciding to make it official. We are excited to see you on this important day when they say their wedding vows to each other!

You are officially invited to our upcoming wedding, to celebrate the meeting of two loving hearts. We would love to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union.

Traditional wedding invitation SMS

Traditional wedding invitation SMS. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Please join us in the celebration of our wedding, which will happen this upcoming weekend. We hope you will grant us with your presence, and we would be really happy to see you on our special day. All the prayers are welcome!

My dear best friend, I would love to invite you to the greatest event of my life, which is happening quite soon. I am so excited to get married to the love of my life, and I would not want this ceremony to take place without my closest friend in the entire world. Please join me and my future husband/wife in our celebrations. We love you and are waiting for you!

My precious friend, you were always there for me in the highest and lowest moments of my life, and now the most important day in my life – my wedding – has come. I and (husband/wife’s name) would love you to be there! The ceremony will be incomplete without you there. Join us in our happiness!

Dear friends, with a lot of pleasure we would like to invite you to our wedding ceremony and bless us with your presence. We hope that you will make it to our special day and see the strengthening of our unbreakable union in person!

Our wedding day would be missing something if our amazing friends would not make it to the ceremony. So, we are sincerely asking you to come and be with us on the most anticipated day of our life.

This is not just a day to have the most delicious food, have fun and wear the newest dresses. This is the day when we take the brand new step in our relationship, which will be the first day of our married life. And this day will only be complete if my wonderful friends are there to see me tying the knot with my love. So, we want to invite you and your family to our festive day!

We have been partners for a long time, and on this day, our union becomes official as we exchange wedding vows. We would like only the closest friends and family to be present at our special event. This is why we are asking you with pleasure to attend our memorable day and give us your blessings. Without you, this day will lose its spark. Please come to our wedding, we are waiting to see you there!

Our dear friends, we decided that we want to share our life with you and be with each other in happiness and grief. We want you to start this way alongside us. Please come to our beautiful wedding ceremony, we are excited to see you there!

When we find someone to share life’s sorrows and joys with, we want to share this news with the entire world. We invite you, our dear friends, to celebrate our marriage with fun dance, delicious cakes, and expensive wine. Please give us the joy of your presence on our special day.

We are happy to announce that we would like to make our dream of being eternally together come true, and become tied with the eternal promise. Therefore, our friends, we invite you to our amazing wedding ceremony and join us in our happy emotions.

As I get married to the man/woman of my dreams, I would like you, my friends, to be by my side on the most important day of my life, guide me through the life-changing marriage ceremony and ease down my worries.

Modern wedding invitation. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny wedding invitations

If you have good friends who are fun to hang out with and who understand your jokes, you can make your invitation a bit playful, and send them less formal invites. Keep in mind that you should be one hundred percent sure that the friends in question have a good sense of humour and that they will understand the joke.

This list contains some messages with casual wedding invitation wording that you can use to come up with funny invitations.

Here are some fun wedding invitations that you can play around with:

My friend, you are not exactly charming or super funny, but if you come to my wedding, the other guests will look better in comparison.

Our wedding is going to take place on (date of the wedding), and (name of your future husband/wife) said that it would be alright if you came.

We invite you to our wedding and are hoping that you will come! Please consider your gift thoroughly, because if we do not like it, we will have to give it back to you for your own wedding.

We are taking an important step in our future life, so we just have to call you to be there for us.

So, how are we planning to make our wedding ceremony a memorable event? We have no idea so far. But eh, come anyway.

We have been considering getting married for a while, so come along, I guess.

Simple wedding invitation SMS. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Our wedding ceremony will include the dance floor and the open bar, so of course, who else would get our first invitation except you?

You have always been a great friend to me, and my husband/wife-to-be is only mildly annoyed with you, so please come to our wedding!

As you know, I and my husband/wife-to-be are the perfect couple, but we sometimes think – where would we be if it was not for you? Come to our special day – and don’t you dare miss it.

We appreciate the role which you have played in our lives for all this time, but now you seriously have to change the role. Just kidding, please come to our wedding!

Come to our wedding ceremony, we will have a lot of cake there!

We have been best friends ever since we first met! Oh, and you are pretty neat, too. Please consider coming to our wedding!

Walking down the aisle will be pointless if you are not here to cheer for us and give inappropriate whistles. Come to our wedding!

You are one of these few friends that we absolutely would not tolerate any excuses from. You will either come to our wedding ceremony or pay your price later.

Do you remember when you said that my future husband/wife is the one and only for me? It turns out that you knew all along! What would the wedding be now without you?

So, you get an invitation to our wedding ceremony, and in return, we will prepare for you your favourite (insert the name of a meal that your friend loves).

We are getting married, and we thought that it would only be fair if you were at our ceremony!

Funny wedding invitation. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Join us for the best moments of our life by coming to our wedding day! Oh yeah, we forgot to mention, there will be a lot of booze.

What can be better than booze, cake, and the entertainment of your best friend getting all sweaty before the marriage? Right, nothing can. Visit our wedding and get all these privileges first-hand!

Without you, none of this would ever have happened. Thank you for everything you have done for us! I just want to ask you for something more – give me an honor of being there for us at the celebration of our endless love.

It was you who made our union happen. Now, you just have to be there to suffer through the wedding ceremony!

At our wedding, you can drink a lot of booze and show your best dance moves… so basically, this would be just another party for you. But we would love to see you there on our special day!

We are eagerly waiting for seeing you at our wedding ceremony… and of course, opening your gift. ;)

You are invited to our wedding, and we want to say… Just be the heck there, man!

Our wedding bells are ringing, and a great gift you will be bringing!

Unique wedding invitation SMS

Unique wedding invitation SMS. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love chose us, and I chose you to be a special guest at our wedding. Please, come here and be with me on this exciting day!

This moment is the most significant moment of our lives, and we invited 30 very special people to be here on our wedding day. You were the 31st.

So, I asked her to be my wife, and she replied yes. Long story short, now we have to throw a wedding. And what is a wedding without plenty of guests?

Our new life is about to start, and who else would we want to cheer us up along the way? Of course, you, the incredible person! You are invited to our wedding!

The only circumstances that can make our special wedding occasion even better is if we have our best friend as a guest at our wedding.

There are two things that will make us incredibly happy on the day of our wedding. The first one is our actual wedding, and the second one is you being here for us.

Our dream is to spend the rest of our life together, but of course, we need people who mean a lot to us to witness the beginning of our married life.

Do you remember your promise to give me a wonderful gift for my wedding? Well, I still remember it!

We can not even comprehend the idea of you not being a guest at our wedding, so just write down the date and remember to come!

The path of true love has led us to each other, and the path to the booze and delicious food will lead you to our wedding.

With honours, we would like to invite you… wait, who cares about the formalities? This is our wedding, you are our friend, and you have to be there!

We have great news for you – we are going to get married soon! Now even more great news – you are invited to our wedding! And the not so great news – if you miss our wedding, you are so going to pay the price.

Come to our wedding and dance the night away, like you always do!

No excuses, friend! You are going to be there on the day when we give each other our heart and soul. Or else…

Cute wedding invitation SMS. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We know that our public display of affection can sometimes be too much for you, but just one last time we are asking you to attend our wedding!

Come over for the weekend. You will have something to eat, a lot to drink, and you will casually witness a wedding. Now, guess whose is it?

Our love has gone through a lot of things, but one thing has always been constant, and this was you. We are excited to see you at our wedding!

Next month we are going to make a first step towards our “happily ever after”, and we wanted you to share this moment with us!

We are anticipating the big day of our life, so we wanted to let important people know how much they mean to us. You were on top of our list!

You like DJs, booze, and buffet, right? Then come to our wedding, all these things will be under one roof. By roof, we mean the wide starry sky!

What more could a person ask for a wedding than the three F: family, friends, and fun? Be there or be square!

We are having our wedding at the grand place, but it would surely not be so grand if you were not here with us.

We only want people we truly love to share our happiness with us on our special day, and this is why we want to invite you.

Heartwarming wedding invitation SMS. Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On our wedding day, our lives will change forever… does it sound appealing enough for you to attend our special occasion?

We know that you secretly enjoy soppy love stories. This said we will be happy if you come to our wedding ceremony to witness another one!

How do you write a wedding invitation message?

You can copy these messages and alter them however you like – add or remove text, insert names, etc. Do not forget to mention the time and venue of the wedding ceremony. We are sure you will find one that matches your relationship with your friends most of all, and you will have the greatest celebration ever!

All these wedding invitation SMSes are different, but they are all awesome. Be creative and send your guests the best invitation so they will look forward to being there for you on your big day. Congratulations on your nuptials!

READ ALSO: 50 best happy Sunday messages for friends and loved ones

Legit.ng recently published a list of 50 best happy Sunday messages that are guaranteed to light up anyone's mood.

The last day of the week (or the first for some) is a perfect time to remember the dearest people in your life, pray for them, and wish them all the best for the upcoming week. If you find expressing your emotions and wishes in words to be complicated, then this list of happy Sunday quotes is all you need.

Source: Legit