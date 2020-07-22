30 outstanding black actresses you should educate yourself about

It takes hard work, persistence, patience, and self-confidence to make it in the film and entertainment industry. People of colour sometimes have more challenging journeys because of the prevailing racial biases. Today, we have outstanding black actresses who have overcome various challenges to gain global respect and admiration.

A collage of some outstanding black actresses you should know in 2022. Photo: @im.angelabassett, @kerrywashington, @lynnwhitfield, @queenlatifah, @alfrewoodard, @gabunion (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Many black actresses can attest that their careers have not always been smooth sailing. However, their passion for acting has kept them going. In the contemporary world, the representation of people of colour in Hollywood has improved because the stakeholders have tried to diversify leading roles. Even so, women and people of colour are still underrepresented behind the scenes.

Outstanding black actresses you should know

Who are the iconic black actress you should know in 2022, and what makes them outstanding? Read on to discover who they are, their ages, and their achievements.

30. Salli Richardson

Salli Richardson Whitfield attends Mekhi Phifer And Inny Clemons' event at Mekhi Phifer's house in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23rd November 1967

23rd November 1967 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Credits: 66

66 Award: 1

Salli Richardson-Whitfield is a talented actress, director, producer, and writer who has been in the industry for over three decades now. She has been cast in over 20 major motion pictures, and her career continues to soar.

29. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo @Steven Ferdman/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26th August 1993

26th August 1993 Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, United States of America

Harvey, Illinois, United States of America Credits: 100

100 Awards: 11

Keke Palmer is one of the top young black actresses in contemporary Hollywood. The actress debuted on the big screen in Barbershop 2: Back in Business and has been unstoppable since then.

28. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox posing for a picture in a red dress and floral cover-up. Photo: @msvfox

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 30th July 1964

30th July 1964 Place of birth : South Bend, Indiana, USA

: South Bend, Indiana, USA Credits: 228

228 Awards: 6

Some of Vivica Fox's first big-screen roles were on Generations, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless. The actress is considered a Hollywood legend because she has been cast in over 200 movies and television shows.

27. Kimberly Elise

Kimberly Elise attends the 10th Annual Heroes in the Struggle Gala at the Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17th April 1967

17th April 1967 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America Credits: 44

44 Awards: 15

Kimberly Elise is best known for her roles in The Manchurian Candidate, For Colored Girls, and Almost Christmas. She debuted on the big screen in 1995 in the television series In the House. She has a loveable personality, and fans love how well she fits into various roles.

26. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith posing for a selfie in a red and blue outfit. Photo: @jadapinkettsmith

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 18th September 1971

18th September 1971 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Baltimore, Maryland, USA Credits: 51

51 Awards: 9

Jada Pinkett Smith and her famous husband, Will Smith, are the ultimate Hollywood couple. She started taking professional acting roles in 1990. Her first role was in Moe's World as Natalie. Besides acting, she is also a writer, director, and producer.

25. Meagan Good

Meagan Good posing for a picture in a green dress. Photo: @meagangood

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 8th August 1981

8th August 1981 Place of birth: Panorama City, California, USA

Panorama City, California, USA Credits: 83

83 Awards: 1

Meagan Good has grown up in the limelight. She got her first acting role in Gabriel's Fire when she was barely 10. Since then, she has starred in many movies and television shows and is a household name in Hollywood. She is also a producer, writer, and director.

24. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson at the 2022 SAG awards. Photo: @rosariodawson

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 9th May 1979

9th May 1979 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Credits: 128

128 Awards: 14

Rosario Dawson has starred in more movies than television shows. She has been in over 120 films and series and has effortlessly portrayed different characters on the big screen. Besides acting, she is a producer and director.

23. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad poses with her Tony award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for the play "A Raisin In The Sun" at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Photo: @Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1 9th June 1948

9th June 1948 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Credits: 80

80 Awards: 15

Phylicia Rashad is an actress and producer who started her career in 1972. She has been in the industry for five decades and has portrayed numerous characters in different movies and television shows. Her career has inspired many younger women of colour to become actresses.

22. Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris posing for a picture in a white outfit. Photo: @naomieharris

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 6th September 1976

6th September 1976 Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Credits: 49

49 Awards: 25

Naomie Harris is an English actress with one Oscar nomination. She showed interest in acting at a tender age, and her mother supported her talent. She started taking professional roles in 1987. Her first job was on Simon and the Witch as Joyce.

21. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams posing for a picture in a glittering dress and shoes. Photo: @vanessawilliamsofficial

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 18th March 1963

18th March 1963 Place of birth: Bronx, New York City, New York, USA

Bronx, New York City, New York, USA Credits: 111

111 Awards: 13

Vanessa Williams is another household name in contemporary Hollywood. The actress has featured in over 100 television shows and movies. She started her career at 17, with her first role being on A Capitol Fourth. Besides acting, she is a producer.

20. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine posing for a picture in a purple outfit. Photo: @lodivadevine

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 21st August 1949

21st August 1949 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Credits: 169

169 Awards: 22, including 1 Primetime Emmy

Loretta Devine is a graceful actress who has starred in numerous theatre, film, and television productions. She first captured attention when she portrayed the character of Lorrell in Dreamgirls, a Michael Bennett classic Broadway musical.

19. Zendaya

Zendaya's outfit for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Photo: @zendaya

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 1st September 1996

1st September 1996 Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America

Oakland, California, United States of America Credits: 48

48 Awards: 18, including 1 Primetime Emmy

Zendaya is one of the most inspiring black actresses under 30. She started acting professionally in 2011 when she was about 15 years old. The 25-year-old star has featured in 48 movies and series, including Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malcolm & Marie, The OA, and K.C. Undercover.

18. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah in a white top and grey jacket. Photo: @queenlatifah

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 18th March 1970

18th March 1970 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America

Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Credits: 48

48 Awards: 35

Queen Latifah, also known as hip-hop's first lady, is a talented black woman known and respected worldwide. In January 2006, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6915 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, for her work.

17. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield posing for a picture in a brown top. Photo: @mslynnwhitfield

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 15th February 1953

15th February 1953 Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Credits: 106

106 Awards: 11

Lynn Whitfield is a talented actor and producer. She started her career about 41 years ago in Hill Street Blues. Over the years, she has bagged many acting roles, some of which have won her awards and made her famous.

16. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union in a beautiful African head wrap. Photo: @gabunion

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 29th October 1972

29th October 1972 Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States of America

Omaha, Nebraska, United States of America Credits: 87

87 Awards: 8

Gabrielle Union is recognised as one of the talented and beautiful black actresses of this century. She has been in the industry since 1993, and some of her movies and TV shows are Malibu Shores, Goode Behaviour, Sister, Sister, She's All That, Clueless, Army Wives, and Being Mary Jane.

15. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson posing for a picture at The Costume Institute. Photo: @tessamaethompson

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 3rd October 1983

3rd October 1983 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Credits: 66

66 Awards: 19

Tessa Thompson started her professional career in Here Comes Dr. Tran in 2003. However, her big break was in Tina Mabry's 2009 film Mississippi Damned. Besides acting, she is a singer, songwriter, and producer.

14. Nia Long

Nia Long posing for a picture in a black and white outfit. Photo: @iamnialong

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 30th October 1970

30th October 1970 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Credits: 69

69 Awards: 7

Nia Long is a three-time NAACP award winner. Some of the films and series she has starred in are #BlackAF, The Banker, NCIS: Los Angeles, Empire, Dear White People, Hand of God, Beaches, and Uncle Buck.

13. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan in a beautiful white halter-neck dress. Photo: @sanaalathan

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 19th September 1971

19th September 1971 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Credits: 49

49 Awards: 11

Sanaa Lathan's most recent acting roles were in Succession, Hit & Run, With/in: Volume 1, Solos, Family Guy, and Harley Quinn. She is the daughter of actress Eleanor McCoy, who introduced her to the film and television industry at a tender age. Besides acting, she is a producer and director.

12. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard posing for a picture at a past photoshoot. Photo: @realalfrewoodard

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 8th November 1952

8th November 1952 Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA

Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Credits: 129

129 Awards: 36

Alfre Woodard is an Oscar-award nominee. She discovered her passion for acting after a nun persuaded her to audition for a school play. In 1978, she made her first appearance on the big screen when she played the role of Lucy Smith in The Trial of the Moke.

11. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer posing for a picture in a black outfit. Photo: @octaviaspencer

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 25th May 1970

25th May 1970 Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, USA

Montgomery, Alabama, USA Credits: 141

141 Awards: 39, including an Oscar

Octavia Spencer is a multi-award winning actress, director, and producer. Some of her latest jobs have been in Truth Be Told, Encounter, Thunder Force, Superintelligence, The Witches, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

10. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in a yellow dress. Photo: @lupitanyongo

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 1st March 1983

1st March 1983 Place of birth: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico Credits: 26

26 Awards: 98, including an Oscar

Lupita Nyong'o is one of the most outstanding black actresses under 40. The 39-year-old started acting in her childhood, but her first professional role was in 2008. She won an Oscar for portraying the character of Nakia in Black Panther.

9. Regina Hall

Regina Hall at the 2019 MET Gala. Photo: @morereginahall

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 12th December 1970

12th December 1970 Place of birth: Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Washington, District of Columbia, USA Credits: 58

58 Awards: 8

Regina Hall has featured in numerous series and films, including Nine Perfect Strangers, Black Monday, Shaft, The Hate U Give, Insecure, Black-ish, Uncle Buck, and Second Generation Wayans. She is also a producer.

8. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington posing for a selfie. Photo: @kerrywashington

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 31st January 1977

31st January 1977 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA

The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA Credits: 59

59 Awards: 20, including a Primetime Emmy

Kerry Washington is best known as Olivia Pope from Scandal. She is a multi-talented woman of colour who also has producer and director credits. Kerry started her acting career in 1994 when she featured in ABC Afterschool Specials.

7. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in a black dress. Photo: @tarajiphenson

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 11th September 1970

11th September 1970 Place of birth: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Credits: 73

73 Awards: 36, including an Oscar

Taraji P. Henson is among the famous black actresses of this century. She is best known as Cookie from the television series Empire. Many fans know her as a loving but strict woman. Other shows she has featured include The Division, Boston Legal, Eli Stone, and Person of Interest.

6. Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the Critics Choice Awards. Photo: @halleberry

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 14th August 1966

14th August 1966 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Credits: 61

61 Awards: 46, including an Oscar

Halle Berry is best known for starring in Monster's Ball and the X-Men films. She debuted on the big screen in Living Dolls in 1989. Her hard work, passion, and willingness to learn have made her one of Hollywood's best actresses of colour.

5. Regina King

Regina King at a Vanity Fair photoshoot. Photo: @iamreginaking

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 15th January 1971

15th January 1971 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Credits: 56

56 Awards: 80, including one Oscar

Regina King started her career when she was about 19 years old. Her first role was in 227. She has starred in numerous TV shows and films over the years. She is an outstanding actress because of her ability to portray different characters with finesse.

4. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana in a red outfit during a vacation. Photo: @zoesaldana

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 19th June 1978

19th June 1978 Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, USA

Passaic, New Jersey, USA Credits: 75

75 Awards: 16

Zoe Saldana is a producer, writer, and actress from Passaic, New Jersey, USA. She is known for starring in science-fiction and superhero movies. Some of the films she has been cast in are Vampires vs. the Bronx, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, I Kill Giants, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

3. Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton in a black blazer and colourful skirt. Photo: @thandiwenewton

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 6th November 1972

6th November 1972 Place of birth: Westminster, London, England, United Kingdom

Westminster, London, England, United Kingdom Credits: 49

49 Awards: 15

Thandiwe Newton is an actress and producer from the United Kingdom. She started her career in 1991 when she was about 19 years old. Since then, she has achieved a lot in the industry, including bagging a Primetime Emmy.

2. Viola Davis

Viola Davis posing for a picture in a blue jacket. Photo: @violadavis

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 11th August 1965

11th August 1965 Place of birth: St. Matthews, South Carolina, United States of America

St. Matthews, South Carolina, United States of America Credits: 88

88 Awards: 103

Viola Davis started her professional acting career in 1996 when she featured on The Substance of Fire. Over the years, she has become a household name in Hollywood, and her achievements inspire numerous women to pursue their dreams and passions. She has won one Oscar.

1. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett posing for a picture in a white dress. Photo: @im.angelabassett

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 16th August 1958

16th August 1958 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States of America

New York City, New York, United States of America Credits: 103

103 Awards: 36

Angela Bassett's work has been felt in theatres and television screens worldwide. The actress started her career in 1975 and has featured in over 100 films, videos, and television shows. The Oscar award winner is also a producer and director.

Black actresses have done a tremendous job at improving representation in the film and television industry. Their hard work, persistence, and determination have won them global respect and love.

