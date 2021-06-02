Jennifer Montana's biography: What is known about Joe Montana's wife?
Jennifer Montana is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who is married to the former American quarterback Joe Montana. She is also a TV personality and has appeared on reality shows like Home & Family and Hollywood Today Live.
Jennifer is an established businesswoman. She owns a jewellery line and donates 80% of its proceeds to The Four Rings Foundation, a foundation she and her husband started to help families and children in the Bay Area. Find out more about her below.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Jennifer Sharon Wallace
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7th July 1958
|Jennifer Montana's age
|64 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States
|Current residence
|Malibu, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Body measurements in inches
|34-28-39
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-71-99
|Shoe size
|5 (US)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Relationship status
|Married
|Husband
|Joe Montana
|Children
|4
|Profession
|Former model, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist
Who is Jennifer Montana?
Jennifer has worked as an actor, model, and philanthropist. She is best known for being Joe's wife; the two have been married for over three decades.
Where is Jennifer Montana from?
Jennifer hails from the United States of America. She is a very quiet person who rarely talks about her family, especially her parents and siblings.
Where was Jennifer Wallace Montana born? The philanthropist was born in the Pennsylvania town of New Eagle. Her ethnicity is white, and her nationality is American.
How old is Jennifer Montana?
Jennifer Montana was born on 7th July 1958, and as of 2022, her age is 64 years.
What does Jennifer Montana do for a living?
Jennifer is a philanthropist, gems architect and the organizer of Jennifer Montana Designs, where she designs a range of jewellery. She established the organization in September 2013. She is also a painter and craftsman and has been making earthenware-based items as a freelancer since October 2009.
Jennifer started her career as a swimsuit model. She was featured in the famous Sports Illustrated magazine. She was also featured in the Schick razor commercial, where she met her husband.
Jen was also an actress. Her filmography includes:
|Year
|Program
|1998-2000
|Adventures with Kanga Roddy
|1999
|Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit '99
|2016
|Hollywood Today Live
|2016
|Hollywood Health Report
|2017
|Home & Family
Who is Jennifer Montana's husband?
Her husband, Joe Montana, is a former National Football League (NFL) legend who played quarterback. Joe played for 16 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.
How Joe Montana met Jennifer
Theirs is like a fairy tale story. The two met while on the set of a Schick razor commercial. The chemistry between the two was mutual, and they ended up going for a few dates before Joe proposed.
According to yahoo! life, Joe first proposed in a restaurant six months into their relationship. He wrote on a check,
What would you say if I asked you to spend the rest of your life with me?
Her response was neither a yes nor a no as she hadn't considered marriage so soon in their relationship.
When the two were out for dinner one night, Joe hired a plane to fly with a banner reading, "Jen, will you marry me?". This time the proposal worked, and Jennifer said yes.
The rest is history, as Joe Montana celebrates his 37th anniversary with his spouse Jennifer in 2022. Joe and Jennifer have a granddaughter who was almost abducted while sleeping peacefully in the front room in September 2020.
A woman named Sodsai Dalzell entered their Malibu home, took the child out of the playpen, and cradled him in her arms. Luckily the baby was rescued, and no one was injured. Montana's grandchild was nine months old at the time.
How many children do Joe and Jennifer Montana have?
The couple has been married for 36 years (since 1985) and has four children. The children were born between 1985 to 1992 and have grown up to emulate their parents' success.
The children are Alexandra, born in 1985; Elizabeth Jean, born in 1986; Nathaniel 'Nate', born in 1989; and Nicholas, born in 1992.
Is Joe Montana still married?
Yes, he is still married to Jennifer. Joe had been previously married and divorced. He was first married to Kim Moses from 1974 to 1977, then to Cass Castillo from 1981 to 1984.
Jennifer Montana's height and measurements
The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 34-28-39 inches (86-71-99 cm) for her bust, waist and hips.
What is Jennifer Montana's net worth?
According to Wealthy Celebrity, her net worth is guesstimated to be around $10 to 15 million.
Fun facts about Jennifer Montana
- She is an outgoing lady with a great personality.
- She is not active on any social media platforms.
- She has been married to Joe for more than a decade.
- Jennifer and her husband Joe recently bought a $2.275 million home in San Francisco.
- Her husband Joe was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.
- Jennifer and Joe both have a family history of heart disease.
- In 2018, the Montana family partnered with Amgen to help spread awareness of heart disease.
Jennifer Montana continues to give to society through her's and Joe's foundation. She has also been blessed with a beautiful family.
