Jennifer Montana's biography: What is known about Joe Montana's wife?

Jennifer Montana is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who is married to the former American quarterback Joe Montana. She is also a TV personality and has appeared on reality shows like Home & Family and Hollywood Today Live.

Joe Montana and his wife attend the Salesforce keynote during Dreamforce 2015 at Moscone Center in September in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer is an established businesswoman. She owns a jewellery line and donates 80% of its proceeds to The Four Rings Foundation, a foundation she and her husband started to help families and children in the Bay Area. Find out more about her below.

Profile summary

Real name Jennifer Sharon Wallace Gender Female Date of birth 7th July 1958 Jennifer Montana's age 64 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-28-39 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-99 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Joe Montana Children 4 Profession Former model, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Who is Jennifer Montana?

Jennifer has worked as an actor, model, and philanthropist. She is best known for being Joe's wife; the two have been married for over three decades.

Where is Jennifer Montana from?

Joe Montana and Jennifer Montana attend the Build Series to discuss "Breakaway from Heart Disease" at Build Studio on April 10, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer hails from the United States of America. She is a very quiet person who rarely talks about her family, especially her parents and siblings.

Where was Jennifer Wallace Montana born? The philanthropist was born in the Pennsylvania town of New Eagle. Her ethnicity is white, and her nationality is American.

How old is Jennifer Montana?

Jennifer Montana was born on 7th July 1958, and as of 2022, her age is 64 years.

What does Jennifer Montana do for a living?

Jennifer is a philanthropist, gems architect and the organizer of Jennifer Montana Designs, where she designs a range of jewellery. She established the organization in September 2013. She is also a painter and craftsman and has been making earthenware-based items as a freelancer since October 2009.

Jennifer started her career as a swimsuit model. She was featured in the famous Sports Illustrated magazine. She was also featured in the Schick razor commercial, where she met her husband.

Jen was also an actress. Her filmography includes:

Year Program 1998-2000 Adventures with Kanga Roddy 1999 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit '99 2016 Hollywood Today Live 2016 Hollywood Health Report 2017 Home & Family

Who is Jennifer Montana's husband?

Her husband, Joe Montana, is a former National Football League (NFL) legend who played quarterback. Joe played for 16 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

How Joe Montana met Jennifer

Former NFL player Joe Montana (R) and Jennifer Montana attend the Sports Illustrated Experience Friday Night Party on February 5, 2016, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Theirs is like a fairy tale story. The two met while on the set of a Schick razor commercial. The chemistry between the two was mutual, and they ended up going for a few dates before Joe proposed.

According to yahoo! life, Joe first proposed in a restaurant six months into their relationship. He wrote on a check,

What would you say if I asked you to spend the rest of your life with me?

Her response was neither a yes nor a no as she hadn't considered marriage so soon in their relationship.

When the two were out for dinner one night, Joe hired a plane to fly with a banner reading, "Jen, will you marry me?". This time the proposal worked, and Jennifer said yes.

The rest is history, as Joe Montana celebrates his 37th anniversary with his spouse Jennifer in 2022. Joe and Jennifer have a granddaughter who was almost abducted while sleeping peacefully in the front room in September 2020.

A woman named Sodsai Dalzell entered their Malibu home, took the child out of the playpen, and cradled him in her arms. Luckily the baby was rescued, and no one was injured. Montana's grandchild was nine months old at the time.

How many children do Joe and Jennifer Montana have?

The couple has been married for 36 years (since 1985) and has four children. The children were born between 1985 to 1992 and have grown up to emulate their parents' success.

The children are Alexandra, born in 1985; Elizabeth Jean, born in 1986; Nathaniel 'Nate', born in 1989; and Nicholas, born in 1992.

Is Joe Montana still married?

Yes, he is still married to Jennifer. Joe had been previously married and divorced. He was first married to Kim Moses from 1974 to 1977, then to Cass Castillo from 1981 to 1984.

Jennifer Montana's height and measurements

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 34-28-39 inches (86-71-99 cm) for her bust, waist and hips.

What is Jennifer Montana's net worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, her net worth is guesstimated to be around $10 to 15 million.

Fun facts about Jennifer Montana

She is an outgoing lady with a great personality.

She is not active on any social media platforms.

She has been married to Joe for more than a decade.

Jennifer and her husband Joe recently bought a $2.275 million home in San Francisco.

Her husband Joe was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Jennifer and Joe both have a family history of heart disease.

In 2018, the Montana family partnered with Amgen to help spread awareness of heart disease.

Jennifer Montana continues to give to society through her's and Joe's foundation. She has also been blessed with a beautiful family.

