Justin Combs’ biography: age, height, birthday, parents, girlfriend

Justin Combs is an American footballer, producer and actor. He has appeared on TV series like Catfish: The TV Show, Wild' N Out and Hip Hop Squares. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is well-known as the son of American rapper Sean Combs.

Dior arrives at Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Justin Combs started playing football while in high school and continued with his passion until he earned a scholarship from UCLA to go to the University of California.

Profile summary

Full name : Justin Dior Combs

: Justin Dior Combs Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 30 December 1993

: 30 December 1993 Age : 28 years (as of 2021)

: 28 years (as of 2021) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Mount Vernon, New York, United States

: Mount Vernon, New York, United States Current residence: New York, US

New York, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 169

: 169 Weight in kilograms : 77

: 77 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Sean Combs

: Sean Combs Mother : Misa Hilton

: Misa Hilton Siblings: 6

6 Brothers: Niko, Christian

Niko, Christian Sisters: Chance, D'Lila, Madison, Jessie

Chance, D'Lila, Madison, Jessie Profession : Footballer, actor, producer

: Footballer, actor, producer High school: Iona Prep

Iona Prep College : University of California

: University of California Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @princejdc

: @princejdc Twitter: @JDior_

Justin Combs' biography

The footballer flies on a private jet with VOMOS and Cîroc in Van Nuys, California. Photo: Araya Diaz

Source: Getty Images

Dior is the son of famous rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. He was born in Mount Vernon, New York, United States, in 1993. He used to play football for his college team at the University of California, LA as a quarterback.

When is Justin Combs' birthday?

He was born on 30 December 1993. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

How old Is Justin Combs?

As of 2021, Justin Combs' age is 27 years.

How is Justin Combs related to Diddy?

Diddy is the father of Justin. Is Justin Combs adopted? No, he is not. He is the biological son of Sean Diddy also known by his stage name Puff Daddy. He has four half-siblings on his dad's side, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie and Chance.

Who is Justin Combs' mother?

Justin Combs' mom is known as Misa Hylton. She is a fashion designer and stylist from the United States. She has styled many hip-hop and R&B artists since the 1990s.

He has two half-siblings on his mom's side, namely Madison and Niko.

What does Justin Combs do for a living?

Sean's son attends his 5th Annual Halloween Party presented by Empire Genetics at The Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Sean's son is an American footballer and actor. He has appeared in various TV shows as himself. They include:

Respectfully Justin (2021)

(2021) Making The Band (2020)

(2020) Catfish: The TV Show (2019)

(2019) Wild 'N Out (2018)

(2018) Hip Hop Squares (2017)

(2017) BET Awards 2015 (2015)

(2015) My Super Sweet 16 (2008)

His football career has been a lifelong passion for him since he was a child. He has received numerous accolades, including All-City and All-State honours.

He received a scholarship from UCLA to join the University of California. He was accepted into the college based on a sports scholarship. However, there was a lot of controversy around how he got the scholarship, with many people claiming that he only got it because of his father and that he did not deserve it.

Who is Justin Combs' girlfriend?

Sean Combs' son has not publicly spoken anything about his current girlfriend. He has, however, been in several relationships in the past.

In 2019, he dated Shaniece Hairston. In 2018, Justin Combs and Alexis Sky had a brief relationship.

Justin was also involved with Kaila Wilkey, better known as Winter Blanco. Justin Combs and Winter were in a romantic relationship for two years before breaking up for unknown reasons. The footballer has also been linked to Saweetie (2016-2017) and Paige Hurd (2010-2011).

How tall is Justin Combs?

Justin Combs' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and he weighs 169 pounds (77 kg).

What is Justin Combs' net worth?

According to Exactnetworth, he has an alleged net worth of $3 million. This information is, however, not official. He uses his platform to promote various brands, including Ciroc and DeLeón Tequila.

Despite being best known as the son of Diddy, Justin Combs has created his own legacy. He is a football star, social media influencer and a reality TV personality.

