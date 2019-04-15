Jacqueline Ray: Bio and top 10 facts about Tom Selleck's first wife

Back in the 1980s, the name Jacqueline Ray was quite popular in the film and television industry. The then-model and actress worked with several renowned brands as a model before making the switch to acting. Besides her profession, the model is also known as actor Tom Selleck's first wife. However, while Jacqueline's career life was blossoming, her personal life was in disarray. The actress ended up in three failed marriages and a prison sentence to cap it all.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the former model.

Profile summary

Name : Jacqueline Mary Ray

: Jacqueline Mary Ray Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: July 17 1952

July 17 1952 Jacqueline Ray's age: 69 years old (as of September 2021)

69 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Burbank, California USA

Burbank, California USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Body measurements: 36-24-26 inches (bust, waist, hips)

36-24-26 inches (bust, waist, hips) Shoe size (UK): 6

6 Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husbands: Shepard, Tom Selleck, and Clarence Barry Witmer

Shepard, Tom Selleck, and Clarence Barry Witmer Sons: Kevin Selleck and Umeko Ray

Kevin Selleck and Umeko Ray Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Occupation: Former actress and model

Jacqueline Ray's bio

Here is a look at Jacqueline's childhood, career, marriages, imprisonment, and other details.

Childhood

The actress was born on July 17 1952, in Burbank, California, USA. She is 69 years old as of September 2021.

Career

Ray began her modelling career in the early 1960s and graced numerous runways and magazine covers. Jacqueline Ray's modelling career did not last very long. After a few years, she shifted her focus to acting. She landed her first acting role in the 1967 film, In Like Flint.

Her performance in the film was widely praised and helped her get numerous other acting roles. The actress's biggest acting roles came in 1980 when she was cast in The Killings at Outpost Zeta and a television show called Magnum PI.

Jacqueline's performance as Ms Roebuck Lisa in Magnum PI cemented her status as one of the most prolific actresses at the time. Here is a look at the films and TV shows in which the actress appeared.

Beyond the Universe (1981)

(1981) Dallas (1983) as Marie Walker

(1983) as Marie Walker Frasier, the Sensuous Lion (1973) as Jacki Ray

(1973) as Jacki Ray In Like Flint (1967) as Denise

(1967) as Denise Magnum PI (1981 to 1983) as Ms Roebuck Lisa

(1981 to 1983) as Ms Roebuck Lisa Marcus Welby, MD (1973) as Model

(1973) as Model Matt Houston (1983) as Margot

(1983) as Margot Unfabulous: The Best Trip Ever (2007)

(2007) The Gnomie-Mobile (1967) as Gnomie Maiden

(1967) as Gnomie Maiden The Killings at Outpost Zeta (1981) as Linda

(1981) as Linda The New Mike Hammer (1984) as Dr Marcia Forrest

(1984) as Dr Marcia Forrest Unfabulous (2007) as Dancer

Jacqueline Ray's personal life

Unlike her career life which was remarkably smooth, Jacqueline's personal life was not without its share of controversies and challenges. The actress was married three times, her first marriage happening when she was quite young.

Ray's first husband was known as Shepard. In 1966, the two had a sone together, then named Kevin Shepard. His name would later change to Kevin Selleck.

Tom Selleck and model Jacqueline Ray

Who was Tom Selleck's first wife? Selleck was married to model Jacqueline Ray for 11 years, starting May 1971. The two are said to have met on set for the TV show Magnum PI that Selleck acted and directed. After their marriage, the renowned actor adopted Jacqueline Ray's son, Kevin.

Tom and Jacqueline's marriage ended after 11 years. Why did Tom Selleck divorce his first wife? Jacqueline is said to have been jealous of all the attention her husband was getting after his massively successful role in Magnum PI.

Other reports suggest that Tom moved to Hawaii to film a movie, a decision that led to the divorce. In 1992, the actress married Clarence Barry Witmer, and the two had a daughter named Umeko Ray. The actress' third marriage was short-lived.

Jacqueline Ray's son, Kevin Selleck

Kevin Selleck followed in his stepfather's footsteps and became an actor. He is best known for his role in the 1997 film Scream 2. Before venturing into acting, Kevin was part of a five-person rock band that even had an album release in 1996.

The band broke up after a while, and Kevin decided to pursue a solo career in music. However, this did not work out, prompting him to reunite with his former band members. Unfortunately, the band was not nearly as successful this time around as it was the first time.

After his stint in the music industry, he became an actor, largely with the help of his stepfather, Tom Selleck. His first acting role was in Magnum PI, alongside his mother and stepdad.

Unlike his stepdad, Kevin keeps a low profile and rarely appears in the public eye. He is married to Annabelle, and the two have six children together.

Tom Selleck's first wife's photo

Here is an old pic of Jacqueline alongside some of her friends.

Murder charges

In 2014, Jacqueline was charged with second-degree murder. The backstory to Jacqueline's crime has a lot to do with her daughter. Umeko Ray got married in 2008 to a man named Leon Bauchum. A few years into their marriage, Jacqueline learned that Leon was abusing Umeko both physically and emotionally.

As a result, the actress decided to take matters into her own hands and hired an assassin to kill Leon. The hired hitman was known as Luis Barker. Details from the murder charges show that Ray paid the hitman a significant amount of money to carry out the assassination.

Imprisonment

After the court hearing, the actress was found guilty of second-degree murder and slapped with an 18-year prison sentence. During her sentencing, Ray claimed that her primary motive for killing Leon was to protect her daughter and grandchildren.

Additional details about the crime also emerged during the hearings. The prosecution claimed that the actress lured her son in law into her house, where Luis lay in wait. The hitman then shot Leon and dumped his body in a ditch in Washington.

Where is Jacqueline Ray today?

Despite numerous pleas from Ray's daughter and her reverend, the judge did not agree to a lenient penalty and sentenced the actress to 18 years behind bars. The assassin received an even harsher sentence, 29 years in prison.

The renowned former actress is still behind bars as of 2021.

Body measurements

The former actress is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimetres). She weighs 55 kilograms (about 121 lbs.). Her body measures 36-24-26 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Jacqueline ray's net worth

Since she is currently incarcerated, there is not much information about her net worth. However, this site alleges the figure to be about $500,000.

Interesting facts about Jacqueline Ray

Here are some fascinating facts about the actress.

She acted alongside her son and former husband in Magnum PI. She was still a teenager when she got married to her first husband, Shepard. Tom Selleck gained custody of Jacqueline's son after the couple divorced. Her first film role was in a spy adventure-comedy movie. After her imprisonment, she is not eligible for parole until 2024. She pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charges preferred against her in 2014. During her sentencing, she apologized for her crimes and said that she hoped people would forgive her one day. Her nickname is Jacki Ray. She is often mistaken for another actress, Jacqueline Bisset, even though the two are not related in any way. She paid an assassin $12,000 for the murder of her son in law.

Jacqueline Ray is without a doubt one of the finest actresses of the 1980s. Unfortunately, some decisions surrounding her personal life led to her incarceration and the subsequent end of her blossoming acting career.

