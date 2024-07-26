Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy caught the attention of many online as he spoke about his sudden desire for love

The Dorobucci hitmaker was moved after he shared a video of popular fashion designer Veeker James and husband

Don’s statement about finding again despite his relationship history being off media spurred reactions online

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh has unconsciously spoken out about his feelings on love.

Don Jazzy, who has managed to keep a low profile about his relationship life, recently talked about finding love again.

Don Jazzy spoke on finding love. Credit: @veekee_james, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Mavin CEO shared a video of popular fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi, dancing to one of his signees, Johnny Drille’s song, ‘Count My Blessing’.

The internet lovebirds dished out their impressive dance steps as a lovely couple, which triggered Don’s comment.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Don Jazzy wrote:

“Love don Dey hungry me o. GOD when.”

See the clip below:

Don Jazzy spurs reactions

