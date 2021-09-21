Nigeria has produced some of the best talents in the world and she continues to do so in various fields of works.

To have a dream is one thing but to put in efforts in order to make it a reality is something not everyone has been able to do successfully.

However, there are those whose continuous efforts have earned them accolades and worldwide recognition.

These Nigerian designers have gone far in their careers. Photo credit: @deola_sagoe, @adebayojones

Among the top internationally recognised fashion designers in the world are Nigeria's very own.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five designers who have made Nigeria proud and continue to do so.

Check them out below:

1. Folake Folarin-Coker

The designer is the brain behind the popular fashion brand, Tiffany Amber.

In 2008, she made history as the first African-based fashion designer to stage a show twice at the New York Fashion Week.

Folarin-Coker has made it to the Forbes Power Women in Africa list, and Beyonce, Kelis, Tasha Smith and Eve are some of her celebrity fans.

2. Deola Sagoe

The first Nigerian to have her own stand-alone show at the New York Fashion Week, September 2014, Deola continues to lead the way in trailblazing Nigeria on the global fashion map.

She won the 2000 MNET Anglo Gold African Design Award (New York) and this was a defining moment for her career as a designer.

Her work has gained her some recognition from American celebrities such as Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey.

3. Frank Osodi

The talented designer has been in the fashion industry for 32 years but his label, House of Bunor, started over a decade ago and has clothed the most high profile people in Nigeria.

He started his career as a model for fashion houses like Dakova, Supreme Stitches, Nikki Africanna amongst others.

4. Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo started her label, Jewel by Lisa, in 2005 from her home, with an initial investment of N20k. She bought 12 yards of fabric and made the first pieces with her mother.

American actress, Issa Rae has worn her clothing. In 2012, she was featured in Vogue Italia.

5. Adebayo Jones

The fashion maestro is regarded as the Godfather of African Fashion in the United Kingdom as he has built a name for himself both at home and abroad.

Having completed his first degree in humanities at the University of Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1985, Adebayo proceeded to a fashion college in London to acquire formal training.

Known as the king of couture, Jones has in the past worked for different brands including a company that line up Hollywood top celebrities on their books from Tina turner, Diana Ross to Shirley Bassey. He has also worked with Britain’s Katherine Hamnett CBE, a two time British Designer of the Year.

