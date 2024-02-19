33 funny song lyrics that will definitely make you giggle

Music is not only entertaining but can be humorous in nature. Numerous comedic singers have released funny song lyrics. These lyrics are hilarious and will leave you cracking up. These are funny song lyrics from different music genres you will enjoy.

Laughter is the best medicine, and some musicians consider this when making music. You don't have to be serious to be successful as a musician since funny music does well. From rap to country, here is a list of funny songs from some of your favourite singers.

These songs stand out for their humour, thanks to factors like clever lyrics, unexpectedness, and context. However, humour is subjective, and this list isn’t definitive

Funny song lyrics

Keeping a funny song list works wonders and comes in handy when feeling blue. These songs will bring a smile to your face and uplift your soul from the hustle and bustle of life. Below is a collection of the best song lyrics that will bring laughter to your life.

1. Sweat (A La La La La Long) by Inner Circle

I’ve been watching you! A La La La La Long A La La La La Long Long Li Long Long Long.

This is one of the funniest song lyrics. You don't need to put in much effort to understand it because singing the song out loud can make you laugh.

2. Dreams by The Game

It's kinda hard to imagine Kanye West coming back from his fatal accident to beat-making and rapping.

This line is funny because the Game talks about Kanye West's 2002 accident but doesn't have all the details. He says Kanye's accident was fatal, but Ye survived.

3. Slow Jamz by Kanye West

She got a light skin friend look like Michael Jackson. Got a dark skin friend look like Michael Jackson.

Kanye is known to have a non-serious personality, but this lyrics is hilarious. Michael Jackson was once black before he appeared more white later in life.

4. Witch Doctor by Cartoons

Ooo eee oo ah ah, Ting tang walla walla bang bang….

If you are a fan of the band Cartoon, this is one of their funniest lyrics. The lyrics will funnily annoy you.

5. Bust a Move by Young MC

Music comes on, and people start to dance, but then you eat so much you nearly split your pants.

Young MC's line is true but funny. When you eat too much, your pants could split. This is one of his best rap lyrics in music.

6. Nutmeg by Ghostface Killah

Scooby snack, Jurassic plastic, gas booby trap.

The rapper got the Winter Solder activation arp code. The line is funny, although it is unclear what Ghostface is talking about.

7. Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of….) by Lou Bega

A little bit of Monica in my life, A little bit of Erica by my side, A little bit of Rita is all I need, A little bit of Tina is what I see.

This one here is one of the best funniest songs ever by Lou Bega. Women are everywhere, and having a little bit of every gal can be fun, isn't it?

8. Temperature by Tyga

Girl, you're hot and cold. That makes you warm.

Tyga's view on how temperature works is hilarious. You can't be hot and cold at the same time.

9. Still Fly by Big Tymers

Have you ever seen crocodile seats in the truck? Turn around, sit down, let 'em bite yo butt.

Don't ever doubt the authenticity of Big Tymers' has an interesting view on crocodile skin upholstery. How are the seats going to bite you, really?

10. I Like to Move It by Real 2 Real

I like to move it, move it. I like to move it, move it. Ya like to… move it.

This is one of the songs with funny lyrics. From two-year-old kids to 90-year-old adults, the lyrics can easily make you smile. It has one of the funniest cartoon music videos from the film Madagascar.

11. It's Hot by Jay-Z

Thirty-eight revolve like the sun around the Earth.

This is not true, Jay-Z. If it were the 14th Century, no one would question these lyrics.

12. Hard Body by Lil Wayne

I've been around. I'm still around, like them Geico cavemen.

The American rapper is hilarious, as seen in the lyrics above. Comparing himself to Geico's insurance characters is funny, and it is one of his great lyrics.

13. The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground

I like my beats funky. I'm spunky. I like my oatmeal lumpy.

The Humpty Dance song is funny, but this part stands out because it is hilarious.

14. Gangnam Style by PSY

Op, op, op, op Oppa Gangnam Style, Gangnam Style

This song was a revolution that swept across the globe like wildfire. It was played everywhere and makes it one of the funniest lyrics ever.

15. Black Republicans by Lil Wayne

Rock star, flyer than an ostrich.

There are better comparisons than this Wayne could use since ostriches can't fly to save their lives.

16. Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice

Something grabs hold of me tightly. Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly.

The song is funny, although there are better things that rhyme than harpoons. Some people consider it one of the worst rap songs of all time.

17. Just Lose It by Eminem

Chuba chuba chuba chuba chuba chuba chubby. I don't have any lines to go right here, so chubby Teletubby.

Eminem is a great American rapper, but not all his lyrics are stan. There are better rhymes than this one, but it's funny.

18. Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot

Oh, Rump-o'-smooth-skin, you say you wanna get in my Benz?

Sir Mix-A-Lot's hit is full of funny lines like this one. The lyrics were inspired by the queen of posterior Jenny from the block.

19. Summer Girls by LFO

When I met you, I said my name is Rich. You look like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch.

This song is hilarious, though it has awful rhymes and meaningless words.

20. Ya Mama by The Pharcyde

Ya, mama is so big and fat that she can get busy with twenty-two burritos, but times are rough. I seen her in the back of Taco Bell with handcuffs.

This is one of the satirical song lyrics. Jokes about your mama are going to be hilarious.

21. Head Bussa by J. Cole

She said, 'Boy, you want your cake and eat it too.' I said, 'It's cake. That's what you're supposed to do.'

This is one of the satirical song lyrics. J. Cole definitely knows what cake is for. He doesn't need those deep sayings.

22. Sweatpants by Childish Gambino

More green than my Whole Foods, and I'm too fly—Jeff Goldblum.

Childish Gambino is a great rapper and the only one who can reference Jeff Goldblum.

23. Dub-I-Dub by Me & My

Dub-i-dub-i-dub-i-dub-dub-dub Dub-i-dub-i-dub-i-yeah-yeah, Dub-i-dub-i-dub-i-dub-dub-dub I don't need your love.

Dub-I-Dub is one of the funniest songs that will immediately catch your attention. If you are looking for a good laugh, this is your jam.

24. All Falls Down by Kanye

Couldn't afford a car, so she named her daughter Alexis.

Kanye West is one of the in the world. Here, he speaks of how people improvise and make lemonade out of lemons.

26. A Boy Named Sue by Johnny Cash

Now, don't blame him cause he ran and hid / But the meanest thing that he ever did. Was before he left / he went and named me ''Sue''.

Although this song is hilarious, you can relate if you don't like your name. There are options to change it.

27. Miracles by Insane Clown Posse

I fed a fish to a pelican at Frisco Bay. It tried to eat my cell phone. He ran away.

When they think about his miracles and science song, most people think the line is about magnets. But clearly, that's not the case.

28. Raining Tacos by Parry Gripp

It's raining tacos from out of the sky. Tacos, no need to ask why. Just open your mouth and close your eyes / It's raining tacos.

This is hilarious. Can you imagine taco rain in real life?

29. Rapper's Delight by Sugarhill Gang

Have you ever went over to a friend's house to eat, and the food just ain't no good? I mean, the macaroni's soggy, the peas are mushed, and the chicken tastes like wood.

This is among the funny song lines by Sugarhill Gang. One thing about Sugarhill Gang is that he has some high standards for his cuisine.

30. Get on the Bus by Destiny's Child

Why you sleeping with your eyes closed?

Destiny's Child was every girl's dream and every boy's fantasy back in the day. In this line, they ask a valid question. But is it not obvious that everyone sleeps with their eyes closed?

30. Things That Never Cross a Man's Mind by Kellie Pickler

That joke is too dirty. This steak is too thick. n't no way in the world I'll ever finish it.

Kellie makes fun of both genders in her song about the minds of men. This line is one of the funny songs for adults and brings out her bubbly personality.

31. 22 Twos by Jay-Z

At your wake, as I peek in, look in your casket, feeling sarcastic. 'Look at him, still sleeping.'

Making funny jokes at a funeral definitely shows your dark-humour side.

32. A Bay Bay by Hurricane Chris

It's so hot up in the club that I ain't got no shoes on.

This is one of the most ridiculous song lyrics. When it's hot in the club, you would expect the shirt to come off, but taking off the shoes is hilarious.

33. Just a Friend by Biz Markie

I asked her her name. She said blah blah blah. She had 9/10 pants and a very big bra.

Biz Markie tried to court this lady whose name he didn't know but didn't make it far.

Life can be challenging, and having something to laugh about can ease the tension. One of the most relaxing things to do is listen to funny music. If you are looking for funny song lyrics, the above list will make your day.

