Bio of Madelyn Cline: age, height, TV shows, boyfriend, net worth

Madelyn Cline is an American actress and model best recognized for playing Sarah Cameron in the Netflix original series Outer Banks. The actress, who has primarily worked as a soap opera artist, has also featured in Vice Principals, Stranger Things and The Originals.

Madelyn Cline arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Madelyn Cline began acting in 2009 in a short film Milites Christi as Matilda. She has also appeared as a guest in popular shows such as The Late Late Show with James Corden, Entertainment Tonight and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Here is everything you need to know about Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks.

Profile summary

Full name Madelyn Renee Cline Gender Female Date of birth 21st December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Goose Creek, South Carolina Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 130 lbs (58 kgs) Body measurements 34-28-36 inches (86-71-91 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Pam Cline Father Mark Cline Relationship status Single University Coastal Carolina University Profession Actress and model Net worth $800,000 Instagram @madelyncline

Who is Madelyn Cline?

Madelyn Cline is an American actress. Her mum Pam Cline is a real estate agent in Charleston, while her dad Mark Cline is a Charleston Water System engineer.

Madelyn Cline's parents have been supportive throughout her acting career. The two used to take her to New York for her acting gigs.

Where is Madelyn Cline from?

The model was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States.

How old is Madelyn Cline?

As of August 2023, Madelyn Cline's age is 25 years old. The actress was born on 21st December 1997. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

The model started her career early on as a child. Her career took off when she asked her parents to take her to a casting call at the Millie Lewis Studio in North Charleston in 2008.

She was selected and taken on as an extra in the Columbia Pictures film, Nailed, which would later be renamed Accidental Love in 2015. She then landed a role as Matilda in the short film Milites Christi in 2009.

Her role on Netflix's original series Outer Banks has made her a household name. She plays the role of Sarah Elizabeth Cameron who is the daughter of Ward Cameron and also John B's love interest, eventually becoming his girlfriend.

Madelyn Cline attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Outer Banks at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The series' plot revolves around teens who are on a dangerous quest to hunt for a storied lost treasure. Speaking to Vogue about her experience on the show, she had this to say:

“I’ve never played a role for that long, so there’s definitely a bit of stamina that comes with that. The thing about Sarah is that she’s the character I’ve put the most of myself into and it was a bit therapeutic in a way.

“When I first started acting, I was genuinely questioning whether or not I should be doing this. [You have to] have the mindset to keep pushing no matter what you’re doing. Even if you fall down, get back up.”

Who does Madelyn Cline play in Stranger Things?

Madelyn Cline played Tina in two episodes of the second season of Stranger Things. Tina was one of the popular girls who hung around with Steve Harrington.

Madelyn Cline's movies and TV shows

Madelyn Cline from Stranger Things has appeared in several films and TV series. Some of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile include:

Year Film/TV series Role 2020-2023 Outer Banks Sarah Cameron 2022 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Whiskey 2021 This Is the Night Sophia Larocca 2020 What Breaks the Ice Emily 2019 The Giant Olivia 2018 Boy Erased Chloe 2017 Maid to Order Jenny 2017 Wild Flowers Luna 2016-2017 Vice Principals Taylor Watts 2017 Stranger Things Tina 2017 The Originals Jessica 2016 The Jury Grace Alexander 2016 Savannah Sunrise Willow 2014 Bridge the Gap Tanya 2012 Children of Wax Ashlyn 2011 23rd Psalm: Redemption Maya Smith 2009 Milites Christi Matilda

What is Madelyn Cline's net worth?

According to Gossip Gist, her net worth is alleged to be $800,000. Her income primarily comes from her work as an actress and model.

Does Madelyn Cline have a husband?

The American actress has not been married before, she doesn't have a husband.

Who is Madelyn Cline dating?

Madelyn Cline from Knives Out is currently dating Jackson Guthy. Madelyn Cline's boyfriend is an American singer-songwriter known for singles such as Make Up Your Mind, One of These Days, What if It's Not and Like I Did.

Rumors about Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy being a couple began circulating in June 2022, after they were seen spending time together in Malibu, California. In her cover story with Cosmopolitan in February 2023, Cline confirmed that she was happily in a relationship, expressing how her current partner brings her immense joy.

Before this, Madelyn Cline had been linked to Zack Bia, Ross Butler, and Chase Stokes in the past.

Why did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up?

Although the exact reason for their breakup was not disclosed, there are speculations that their busy schedules played a role. Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline began their romantic relationship in June 2020 and were together for more than a year before officially announcing their split in November 2021.

Does Madelyn Cline have children?

Madelyn Cline arrives at The View in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old actress does not have any kids.

How tall is Madelyn Cline in feet?

Madelyn Cline's height is 5 feet 6 inches, equivalent to 167 centimeters.

How much does Madelyn Cline weigh?

She weighs 130lbs or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-36 inches or 86-71-91 centimeters.

Where does Madelyn Cline live?

Madelyn Cline currently lives in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Fun facts

Here are interesting facts about Madelyn Cline.

She started modelling at the age of 10 and has even graced the cover of American Girl Magazine .

. The actress has also done print advertising campaigns for T-Mobile and Next Clothing.

She dropped out of college to pursue her acting career.

She can speak French at a conversational level.

Madelyn Cline is a young talented, inspirational actress who has much to offer in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills are truly exceptional.

