Agbani Darego is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who has risen to become a household name in the fashion industry following her victory at the Miss World pageantry in 2001.

While Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant having been created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951, 2001's edition was a defining moment as it stood out for many reasons.

Darego was the first indigenous African to win Miss World. Photo credit: @agbanidarego

Darego did not only make Nigeria proud but also the African continent as well as after emerging as the first indigenous African to win the crown.

Well, it has been 20 years and though married with a child and several more achievements under her belt, 38-year-old Darego is still killing it on the fashion scene and giving loads of women a run for their money.

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted seven times the supermodel and ex-beauty queen served major looks.

Check them out below:

1. Blazer over a maxi dress

2. Dazzling in blue for Christmas

3. Rocking a jumpsuit at a dinner party

4. Celebrating her dad in style

5. Another birthday dinner look

6. Walking the runway in Tiffany Amber

7. At GTB fashion week

Dark-skinned model speaks on challenges

It is common knowledge that beauty comes in every shape and colour and for Jennifer Ehizojie, embracing her dark skin was the only way to rise above the bullying.

The Taxation student of the University of Benin is one young lady who is black and not afraid to show it off.

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the ebony beauty who stands tall at 5'7ft, talked about her passion for modelling and the motivation behind her decision.

Ehizojie, who has been a model since 2019, revealed she decided on the career path in 2017 due to how often she got bullied for her dark skin in school.

Agbada at the Emmys

It is no news that Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is an icon when it comes to all things fashion in the country.

More often than not, he causes a buzz on social media with every outfit he rocks. One of his iconic and still-talked-about looks is the Ugo Monye-designed agbada he rocked to singer Banky W's wedding in 2017.

It has been over three years and fashion enthusiasts are still recreating the look with some failing terribly at it. Well, this is certainly not the case with OT Fagbenle.

The British/Nigerian actor was among those who attended the highly-coveted Emmy Awards night and he turned up in an outfit that was a nod to his Nigerian heritage.

