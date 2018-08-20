Top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria and their net worth 2021

If you are interested in the world of music, you will probably want to know the answer to the question: "Who are the richest musicians in Nigeria?" Of course, they are all talented, hardworking, and each has a unique performing style. So read on to find out the names of the top 30 wealthiest musicians in Nigeria.

Top richest artists in Nigeria and their net worth 2021.

These people are household names in the Nigerian music industry, and all of them deserve the fame they already possess. Besides, these famous and richest musicians make money for themselves and enhance the country's reputation in Africa and worldwide.

So who are the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria? Have a look at the list below to find out who is they.

Top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria

Have a look at the top 30 richest singers.

30. Teni - $600,000

A photo of Teni in black.

Teniola Apata was born as the ninth out of 10 children. Her elder sister, Niniola, is also a popular songstress.

Teni is a multi-talented artist who currently has a net worth of $600,000. Some of her singles are Wait, Amen, Lagos, Sugar Munny, and Pray.

29. 9ice - $1.08 million

9ice poses backstage at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 at the Abuja Velodrome in Abuja.

9ice is a talented artist who grew up in Lagos State. He was born in 1980 as Abolore Adegbola Akande. He has released several albums like Tradition (2009), Gongo Aso (2008), and Greatest of All Times > G.O.A.T. (2018). Ice has an estimated net worth of $1.08 million.

28. Kizz Daniel - $1.5 million

Kizz Daniel poses for a photo.

Formerly known as Kiss Daniel, the singer changed his name to Kizz Daniel in 2018. He was born on May 1st, 1994, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe.

He began interested in music when he was just 11 years old and has grown to become a renowned artist in the industry. He currently has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

27. Wande Coal - $1.7 million

Wande Coal performs on stage on Day 2 at The Ends festival at Lloyd Park in Croydon, England.

Wande Coal is a musician, songwriter whose song genre is in the R&B Afro-pop style. He is currently one of the most influential musicians in Nigeria, with a net worth of $1.7 million.

26. Runtown - $2 million

Singer Runtown at CIROC Studios Launch Event hosted by DJ Khaled at the iconic Record Plant Studios in Hollywood, California.

Runtown is a singer, songwriter, and producer. His real name is Douglas Jack Agu. Runtown started his career in music in 2007 but officially released his first single in 2010, called Runtown. His net worth is currently $2 million.

25. Harrysong - $2 million

Singer Harrysong.

Harrysong is currently one of the most influential singers in Nigeria. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Harrysong released his debut album in 2012 called Testify.

He has released several hits, like When She Loves, Better Pikin, and I'm in Love Remix featuring Olamide.

24. Reminisce - $2 million

Reminisce in a traditional outfit.

Reminisce was born on January 26th, in Ogun state. The musician recorded his first album hardcore rap at Coded Tunes in 2006.

His success in music is credited to his hard work and creativeness. He has released several hits and albums. He is also a brand ambassador of Samsung phones.

His net worth is currently estimated to be $2 million.

23. Duncan Mighty - $2.5 million

Singer Duncan Mighty.

Duncan is a singer and producer who has produced hits like Hand of Jesus and Don't Give a shot. Duncan Mighty was born on October 28th, 1993.

Besides his musical talent, he studied Audio Engineering. Some of his albums are Koliwater (2008), Footprints (2012), and The Certificate (2016). He has a net worth of $2.5 million.

22. Tekno - $2.5 million

A photo of Tekno.

Tekno Miles was born Augustine Miles Kelechi on December 17th, 1992, in Bauchi. When he was just eight years old, he enrolled in a music school and learned to play the piano and guitar.

As his dad was a member of the Nigerian army, he grew up in different parts of the country. Tekno has released several hits and endorsed several brands like M.T.N. His net worth is $2.5 million.

21. Chidinma Ekile - $2.8 million

A photo of the famous singer Chidinma.

Chidinma is a gospel singer and songwriter famous for hits like Kedike.

She rose to fame after winning the Project Fame West Africa show in 2010. Since then, Chidinma Ekile has become one famous female artist who has done collabos with other known singers in the industry.

Her net worth is currently at 2.8 million.

Top 20 richest musicians in Nigeria

Below are the singers who are on the list of top 20.

20. Yemi Alade - $4 million

Yemi Alade attends the 2019 Essence Festival at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yemi gained fame after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009. She was born Yemi Eberechi Alade on March 13th, 1989, in Abia, Nigeria.

She became extremely popular after her victory at the Peak Talent Show in 2009. One of her best and widely known songs is Johnny. Yemi's net worth is currently estimated to be $4 million.

19. KCee - $4.5 million

KCee looking stunning in blue.

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo was born on April 18th, 1979, in Ajegunle, Lagos State. He is the elder brother to E-Money, an entrepreneur who is the C.E.O. of Five Star Music. E-Money's net worth is $27 million.

KCee started his career in 1999, and to date, he is considered one of the best musicians with an estimated net worth of $4.5 million.

18. Falz - $5 million

Singer Falz attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Flaz, whose real name is Folarin Falana, is a rapper, songwriter, and actor. He has produced four albums so far, Wazup Guy (2014), Stories that Touch (2015), 27 (2017), and Moral Instruction (2019).

He has also n appeared in films like Jenifa's Diary and Tinsel. His current net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

17. Ice Prince - $5 million

Ice Prince attends the Ford Red Carpet at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

Ice Prince is a rapper and actor. He was born in 1984 in Minna, Niger State. He has recorded several hits, including I Swear featuring French Montana, Superstar, and Aboki. The sensational rapper is worth $5 million.

16. Tiwa Savage - $5 million

Tiwa Savage attends Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum in London, England.

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun was born on February 5th, 1980, in Ikeja, Nigeria. Her family moved to England when she was 11 years old.

She obtained a Business Administration degree from Kent University and attended Berklee College of Music.

She has collaborated with numerous brands, such as Forte Oil, Star Radler, Maggi, and M.T.N. Nigeria. Tiwa's net worth is currently $5 million.

15. Patoranking - $6.5 million

Patoranking with his New Act award during the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban, South Africa.

Patric Nnaemeka Okorie, best known as Patoranking, is a reggae-dancehall singer, songwriter, and philanthropist. He is known for his slang Wha Ya Say.

He has released several hits and won awards like the AFRIMA awards. He has also engaged in several scholarship programs, assisting young children in getting an education. He currently has a net worth of $6.5 million.

14. M.I. Abaga - $8 million

M.I. Abaga attends as Killer Mike and Martell Cognac Present Martell Home Live in Yonkers, New York.

M.I. Abaga is a singer and the C.E.O. of Chocolate City. He was born on October 4th, 19981. The star is well known for hits such as One Naira, Your Father, Bad Belle, and Anti. He has endorsed G.L.O. Mobile before. He currently has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

13. Timaya - $8.5 million

Timaya performs onstage at the 2015 Passport Experience Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

This celebrity's real name is Enitimi Alfred Odom, and he was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on August 15th, 1980. He started his singing and songwriting career when he founded the music group Dem Mama Soldiers.

In 2005, he began his solo career and released his debut album called True Story. It was followed by the next album, Gift and Grace, in 2008.

Today, Timaya has a total of six albums and a lot of singles. He is often called the Dancehall King of Nigeria because he is the most famous artist in this genre. Timaya's net worth is estimated at $8.5 million.

12. Banky W - $9 million

Banky W arrives at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Wedding Party at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

Banky W is an American-born Nigerian artist whose real name is Olubankole Wellington. He was born on March 27th, 1981, in the United States of America.

Apart from singing, he is also an accomplished actor who has appeared in films like The Wedding Party. He is also credited for his appearance on T.V. shows like Shuga and Jacob's Cross.

Banky W has collaborated with Coca-Cola, Airtel, Microsoft, TomTom, Samsung, Uber, M.T.N., And Ciroc Vodka. His net worth is $9 million as of 2021.

11. Don Jazzy - $10 million

Don Jazzy standing next to a portrait.

Famous producer and singer Don Jazzy became rich and renowned due to his musical talent, persistence, and ability to interact with people.

His real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, and he was born on November 26th, 1982, in Umuahia, Abia State. Don Jazzy is the founder of the label Mo'Hits Records. It was founded due to the collaboration with D'Banj.

Aside from singing and producing, he also has profitable contracts with M.T.N. and Loya Milk. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $10 million.

Top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria

Have a look at the list below.

10. Davido - $10 million

Davido attends Power 105.1'S Powerhouse 2019 presented by AT&T at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Davido is among the richest musician in Nigeria. Davido's songs gather a crazy number of views on YouTube, and he has a lot of endorsement deals with companies such as AXE and Infinix Mobility. He has managed to earn an impressive net worth of $10 million.

9. Phyno - $10 million

Famous musician Phyno.

The musician's stage name, Phyno, means phenomenal. The singer is indeed a phenomenal personality because he has many talents and desires.

Phyno always wanted to be a pilot, doctor but fortunately became a musician. He played drums and piano, and at the same time, could create his rendition of every recording he heard.

As a result, Phyno is one of the world's household names in music, with a net worth of $10 million.

8. Flavour - $10.2 million

Flavour holding a guitar.

Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, is a singer who began as a church drummer. In 2014, his song, Ada Ada, was nominated for the Best Music Video award at MTV Africa Music Awards.

Some of his most popular albums include Thankful, Uplifted, and Blessed. His current net worth is $10.2 million.

7. Olamide - $10. 5 million

Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide Baddo, receives the Listener's Choice Award at the 2017 Soundcity MVP Award Night at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos.

Olamide Adedeji is known in Nigeria as Olamide (his other nicknames are Olamide Baddo and BaddoSneh). He is a rising superstar of the Nigerian hip-hop music genre. The singer was born on March 15th, 1989, in Bariga, Lagos State. He is known for recording mostly in his native language, Yoruba.

Today, he has seven studio albums and is featured on one compilation recording. In addition, he has won many awards like N.E.A. at the most prestigious Nigerian and African award ceremonies.

Olamide was also the first Nigerian celebrity to sign an endorsement deal with Ciroc. Olamide's current net worth is about $10.5 million.

6. Peter Okoye - $12 million

Peter Okoye of P-Square speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Peter Okoye is among the richest artists, with a net worth of $12 million. Together with his brother Paul, they were famously known as the Psquare.

Since the group split, they are currently releasing songs as a solo artist. Peter is presently known as Mr. P. He has released several hits and signed deals with Glo, Empire Records, and Olympic Milk.

5. D'banj - $14 million

D'banj poses for a photograph, holding an honorary chieftain title bestowed on him at his home in Lagos.

D'banj is no new name in any list of the top richest musician in Nigeria. He was born Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo on June 9th, 1980, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

D'banj has worked with Power Fist, Globacom, Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank, Beats by Dre, Ciroc, and SLOT. The talented singer has an estimated net worth of 6.12 billion nairas, equivalent to approximately $14 million.

4. Paul Okoye - $16 million

Paul Okoye of P-Square speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Currently famously known as Rude Boy, Paul Okoye is a Nigerian artist and a bother to Peter Okoye. Rude Boy has also been a dancer and a recording artist in the industry for over a decade.

He is married and blessed with three kids. His net worth is currently $16 million.

3. Burna Boy - $17 million

Burna Boy performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Damini Ogulu, commonly known as Burna Boy, is a popular singer and songwriter. His 2012 track, Like to Party, propelled him to fame.

In 2017, the singer signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. The singer's net worth is currently estimated to be $17 million.

2. 2Baba (2Face) - $22.5 million

African artist TuFace Idibia poses in the Awards Room with the award for Best African Act at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ujah Idibia, better known under his stage names 2Face and 2Baba, takes the second position on the list of the most successful and among the highest paid musician in Nigeria.

He currently is one of the best-known Afropop musicians with a net worth of $22.5 million. Since 2004, he has released six albums.

1. Wizkid - $30 million

Wizkid performs live on stage at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, used to be a simple boy who adored singing and had enough talent and passion for music recording. He was born in Surulere in Lagos State on July 16th, 1990.

He gained popularity with the release of Holla at Your Boy, the song from his debut album Superstar in 2010.

Later, he has released three mega-successful albums and one compilation album and even recorded a hit song One Dance with famous music performer Drake.

This song appeared in Guinness World Records. Therefore, Wizkid became the first Afrobeat musician whose name was included in this book.

He also has a lot of endorsement deals with such companies as Glo and Pepsi. Wizkid has managed to earn a net worth of $30 million.

Who are the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria?

Check out the list below.

Who is the richest musician in Nigeria in 2021?

Wizkid tops the list of the richest musicians in Nigeria, with a net worth of $30 million. He is an international artist who has done collaborations with known musicians like Beyonce.

Who is the richest between Wizkid and Davido?

Wizkid is currently the richest, with a net worth of $30 million. On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Davido's net worth is $10 million.

Who is the best singer in Nigeria 2021?

Wizkid tops the list of best musicians in Nigeria in 2021 with a total of 65 awards.

Now you know who the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria are. Continue reading legit.ng for more information on your favourite artist.

