Maureen Blumhardt’s biography: Who is Charles Barkley's wife?

Maureen Blumhardt is married to former basketball player Charles Barkley. They have been together for over three decades. Being the spouse of one of the best former NBA players makes people want to know more about her. This article unveils important information about Barkley's wife, including her educational background, career, and child.

Maureen Blumhardt and Christiana Barkley. Photo: @Netwiki Online Info

Source: Facebook

Maureen's marriage to retired basketball player Charles Barkley made her rise to prominence. This biography shares Maureen Blumhardt's pictures with her family and unearths vital details like her age, career, and education.

Profile summary

Full name Maureen Blumhardt Barkley Gender Female Date of birth January 15th, 1960 Age 63 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Father Richard R. Blumhardt Mother Ellen T. Blumhardt (late) Brothers 2 Sisters 2 Sexuality Straight Spouse Charles Barkley Children Christiana Barkley Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 110 lbs Hair color Blonde Eye color Blue Alma mater University of Villanova, Columbia University Qualification Bachelor's degree in Journalism Occupation Humanitarian, Businessperson, and former model Net worth $1 million

Who is Maureen Blumhardt?

Maureen Blumhardt is an American humanitarian, businessperson, and former model. Most people know her as the wife of former NBA player Charles Barkley. She is an American citizen of the white ethnicity.

How old is Maureen Blumhardt?

Maureen Blumhardt's age is 63 years as of 2023. She was born in 1960 and celebrates her birthday on January 15th.

Charles Barkley standing close to his wife, Maureen Blumhardt. Photo: @celeb_critics

Source: Twitter

Where is Maureen Blumhardt from?

Maureen Blumhardt was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, to Richard R. Blumhardt and Ellen T. Blumhardt. Her mum died on June 5th, 2005, while her dad lives in Pennsylvania.

Charles Barkley's wife has two brothers, Michael J. Blumhardt and Richard R. Blumhardt Jr., and two sisters, Ellen T. Palardy, and Geraldine A. Berne. They share the same father and mother.

Educational background

After completing her high school education, Maureen Blumhardt joined the University of Villanova. She later shifted to Columbia University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Professional life

Charles Barkley's wife wanted to be an actress growing up but became a fashion and runway model. She later became a philanthropist.

Maureen Blumhardt's young modeling career days saw her promote brands like Noblerex K-1 and other weight loss machines. She was one of America's top models in the 1970s. Today, Maureen is a vocal advocate of women's empowerment and equality.

What does Maureen Blumhardt do for a living?

Maureen Blumhardt works with various charities and non-profitable organizations. She is a member of the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, which transforms lives through education and other resources.

Maureen Blumhardt sitting close to her husband, Charles Barkley. Photo: @Sportskeeda

Source: Twitter

Who is Maureen Blumhardt married to?

Maureen Blumhardt's husband is Charles Wade Barkley. The veteran NBA player is a sports broadcaster/analyst on TNT with Shaquille O'Neal. He also plays golf in the PGA Tour Champions and other tournaments.

Charles Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama, on February 20th, 1963. He participated in the school basketball teams despite racism in the country and his family's upheavals. Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA for three teams.

Is Charles Barkley still married to Maureen?

Charles Barkley and Maureen Blumhardt are still married. They have been married for more than 33 years. Charles met Maureen at the City Avenue restaurant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

She was a part-time model and legal assistant, and he was a famous NBA star. They date in secret for some years due to criticism from the public about their racial differences. Barkley and Maureen married in 1989 at a private ceremony.

Who is Charles Barkley's daughter with Maureen Blumhardt?

Their daughter, Christiana Barkley, was born in December 1989. She graduated from Villanova University in Pennsylvania in 2011 and got a Master's degree in Journalism from the Columbia Journalism School at Columbia University in 2017.

Christiana Barkley is the director of writing and senior account manager at the Koppelman Group, a college consulting company. She and Ilya Hoffman married on March 6th, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. Christiana often joins her parents at events and social work/charitable activities.

Christiana stands between her parents, Charles Barkley and Maureen, on her wedding day. Photo: @Your Gossip Fix

Source: Facebook

Who is Charles and Maureen Blumhardt's son?

The couple has one child, a daughter, and no son.

How tall is Maureen Blumhardt?

Maureen Barkley's height is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds, and her measures 37-27-37 inches. The lady has blue eyes, blonde hair, a squared jawline, and an hourglass figure.

What is Maureen Barkley's net worth?

Charles Barkley's wife has an estimated net worth of over $1 million. Most of her money is from her former modeling career and current businesses. Charles is worth $60 million. He lost about $10-30 million to g*mbling.

Was Charles Barkley married to Madonna?

Rumors about Charles Barkley and Madonna's romance began during the 1993 NBA Finals. The incident caused his mother-in-law (Maureen Blumhardt's mum) to suffer a heart attack. Charles denied the allegations, but people did not stop talking about it.

Facts about Maureen Blumhardt

Maureen met Charles Barkley at a restaurant in Pennsylvania.

They had a daughter the same year they got married.

Maureen Blumhardt stays away from the limelight.

She is not on any social media platform.

Maureen is a dedicated wife and mother.

Maureen Blumhardt has empowered many women. She massively contributes to charity organizations and initiatives that fight for women's rights. Her passion for underprivileged women has made her a role model to many.

Legit.ng published Cindy Gruden's biography. She is Jon Gruden's wife. The couple is worth millions of dollars. They finance several charity organizations in the US.

Jon Gruden is an American NFL player and ex-analyst at ESPN. He played for the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers.

Source: Legit.ng