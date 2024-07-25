Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a renowned businessman and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

His son, Jude Iwuanyanwu, confirmed the death in a statement, mourning the loss of the celebrated icon of Ndigbo, who had diverse business interests, including ownership of Champion Newspapers.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo president Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo is dead Photo Credit: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the Iwuanyanwu family announces the passing of their patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, who died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the age of 82.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was a prominent figure. He served as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly before his death, which occurred after a brief illness.

Late Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, as well as many children and grandchildren.

The family will announce the burial details at a later date after due consultations. This information will be shared once the necessary arrangements have been made.

Iwuanyanwu became the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in January 2021. He was elected to lead the pan-Igbo socio-political organization at its national convention held in Imo State. Iwuanyanwu, a renowned businessman and elder statesman, emerged as the consensus candidate and was unanimously elected to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo.

His election was seen as a way to unite and reposition the organization to promote the interests of the Igbo people. Iwuanyanwu's leadership brought stability and progress to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Igbo stakeholders and leaders widely accepted him.

