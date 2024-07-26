Suspected armed men have reportedly been shot dead by the operatives of the FCT police command

The two suspected robbers were killed in a fresh robbery operation while trying to snatch a Jeep in the Jahi area of the FCT

The Commissioner of Police in Abuja, Benneth Igweh, made this disclosure to newsmen in Abuja on Friday

Two suspected armed robbers were shot dead while attempting to snatch a Prado Jeep at gunpoint in the Jahi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

CP Benneth Igweh, disclosed this to newsmen while parading two arrested members of the robbery gang at the command in Abuja, on Friday.

He said this happened around 10:45 pm on Thursday, when a four-men robbery engaged the operatives who were on crime prevention patrol led by DPO of Mabushi police division in a fierce gun battle.

According to him, the four-men robbery gang on sighting the police operatives opened fire, which resulted in a gun duel where two among the robbers were neutralized.

“While during the crossfire with our men, two among the four-men robbery gang whose names were identified as Joshua Godfrey A.K.A. Dogo and Abdulsalam Mamuda both of Mabushi village were arrested,” he said.

He said a blue Toyota Matrix operational vehicle with registration. No. BWR 626 JB, was recovered from the robbers.

Igweh, however, said the two arrested suspects subsequently led police operatives to the recovery of another Toyota Corolla car with registration number RBC 743 AH*, which must have been snatched from an innocent resident.

The police commissioner, while reaffirming the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties, urged residents and all medical facilities in FCT to be on watch out and to call the attention of the police to anybody sighted with bullet wounds.

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the FCT Police command arrested Nuhu Ezra for allegedly trafficking human parts in Abuja.

Police stated Ezra found the remains while hunting in Kuje and planned to sell them for N600,000.

The incident has raised alarm among Abuja residents, but the police have reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining safety and security.

