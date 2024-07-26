Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has broken his silence amid plans for an End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a video where he opened up on his feelings about it

Lege’s take on the proposed protest was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them cursing out the actor

Nigerian actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miamii, has finally spoken up amid plans for the End Bad Governance protest in the country.

Amid skyrocketing food prices and poor economic conditions, Nigerians have taken to social media to call for a protest against bad governance, and this has been met with mixed reactions from people, particularly some celebrities.

Nollywood actor Lege Miamii was the latest star to speak about the protest on his social media page. On Instagram, the movie star shared a video where he pleaded with Nigerians.

According to Lege, no protest should be held in Lagos, and Nigerians should give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time to fix the country. The movie star, however, pleaded with the country’s leader to reduce the prices of foodstuffs because they had skyrocketed.

Lege went on to tell Nigerians that the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu, had been doing well.

In his words:

“We are not protesting in Lagos o, please let’s give Mr President more chance to fix this country, please don’t be choked, I know that it’s not easy, things are getting more expensive than how we left it. Mr President please just look out for the food, foodstuff is expensive for the poor people, let them breathe. Just help us work on that. Foodstuff is too expensive please Mr President but we are not protesting in Lagos because some other people want to use it against this government so all youths wise up, let’s pray for a better Nigeria, let’s support Mr President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed. We are not protesting in Lagos o, and don’t forget, our governor is trying in Lagos as well.”

See Lege’s video below:

Nigerians react to Lege’s video

Lege’s video about the planned protest in Nigeria was met with interesting reactions from netizens. A number of them rained curses on the Nollywood star. Read what they had to say below:

_vipboss231:

“Oloriburuku. Talking about poor people. How many rich people you get for your family.”

kollatunez:

“Even you sef don dey protest unknowingly 😂.”

bpossibleofficial:

“Bruh can’t you just act matured for one’s? Who the hell are you to stop people from protesting in Lagos?”

Eric_manny06:

“I wonder how much was given to you to sell your birthright?”

Ojayyy__:

“I need to know exactly why this intense fear is coming from. Peaceful protest dey kill?”

Jaybucci:

“Can this guy shut it … BOLA TINUBU Protested During JONATHANS TIME … so WTFF is wrong In Protesting this time?”

Symple_rose:

“I never knew this man was this daft o.”

akinyomi_danny:

“Lege he no suppose better for your Generation.”

Iam_anikegold:

“Protest never start everybody done de get involved…. My own question is, why are they all scared of this protest 😏.”

Dicepine_:

“This one is clearly hustling for a position.”

Ogunleye2349:

“I support we’re giving Baba more times I have believe in him.”

Zilla.richie_:

“He be like say na right time lege go chop better slap be this 😂.”

nwaogalanya_drew:

“The level of corruption in Nigeria is deep 😡😡.”

Bugzydvinci:

“The ones are against the Masses are exposing themselves..”

