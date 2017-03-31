25 cheapest private universities in Nigeria to apply for in 2023

Attending the cheapest private university in Nigeria does not mean you will get low-quality education compared to expensive schools. Cheap private universities in Nigeria only lower the fees to accommodate students from all backgrounds. This article lists 25 affordable private universities that one can apply to in Nigeria.

Do not give up on advancing your education even if you lack money. You can apply to multiple cheap universities in Nigeria and attain the same quality education you would have received at an expensive institution. Education is among the basic needs since most well-paying professions require multiple degrees and certifications. Moreover, the job market has become very competitive since job seekers constantly advance their knowledge and experience.

What is the cheapest private university in Nigeria?

Nigeria private universities have many programs for students who scored below the minimum in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam. On the other hand, state or federal universities mostly admit students with a minimum score of 200. In addition, many scholars choose private universities because admission is easier than state or federal universities. Below is a list of the cheapest private universities in Nigeria you can consider applying to:

1. Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) – N162,000 to N782,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Oke-Ebo, Atiba LGA, Oyo State, Nigeria

Oke-Ebo, Atiba LGA, Oyo State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 816 270 7728

+234 816 270 7728 Email: registrar@acu.edu.ng

registrar@acu.edu.ng Website: www.acu.edu.ng

Ajayi Crowther University raises highly qualified, talented, and disciplined intellectuals who can bring positive change and societal transformation. It is among the most affordable private universities in Nigeria, and many also love Ajayi Crowther University because it supports Christian ethics.

2. Obong University – N170,000

Founded: 1997

1997 Address: Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria

Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 904 219 3686 | +234 904 220 4010

+234 904 219 3686 | +234 904 220 4010 Emails: info@obonguniversity.edu.ng | registrar@obonguniversity.edu.ng

info@obonguniversity.edu.ng | registrar@obonguniversity.edu.ng Website: www.obonguniversity.org

Obong University upholds Christian values ​​and high academic standards. The university is affiliated with Churches of Christ and sponsored by Rivergate Church of Christ from Tennessee, USA. Obong University has two campuses; the main campus is in Etim Ekpo LGA, Akwa Ibom State, while the other is in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

3. Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) – N195,000

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Nigeria

Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 805 656 5656 | +234 805 855 5558

+234 805 656 5656 | +234 805 855 5558 Email: info@oduduwauniversity.edu.ng

info@oduduwauniversity.edu.ng Website: www.oduduwauniversity.edu.ng

Oduduwa University sits on 100 hectares piece of land in Osun state. The school collaborates with various universities in Africa and abroad to give students the best education. For instance, Oduduwa University has affiliations with the Institute of Aviation Studies, Unique Citizen (University) College in Ghana, and Our Saviour University America.

4. Renaissance University (RNU) – N200,000 to N700,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Ugbawka, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State, Nigeria

Ugbawka, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 805 156 9965 | +234 805 801 5378 | +234 803 775 1836

+234 805 156 9965 | +234 805 801 5378 | +234 803 775 1836 Email: registrar@rnu.edu.ng

registrar@rnu.edu.ng Website: www.rnu.edu.ng

Renaissance University was established in 2005, but studies took off in September 2007. Its vision is to be a center of excellence for teaching, research, and community service and to empower individuals to strive for the utmost development of humanity. Above this, Renaissance University responds appropriately to the needs of its students.

5. Wellspring University – N213,000

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria

Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 704 255 0535 | +234 806 255 7803

+234 704 255 0535 | +234 806 255 7803 Emails: info@wellspringuniversity.edu.ng | registrar@wellspringuniversity.edu.ng

info@wellspringuniversity.edu.ng | registrar@wellspringuniversity.edu.ng Website: wellspringuniversity.edu.ng

Wellspring University's school fees range from N100,000 to N250,000 per session, but most students pay N213,000 on average. The school is committed to providing quality learning that will stimulate students' minds and make them the best leaders to bring change in Africa. On top of that, students at Wellspring University admit that it might be the cheapest private university in Edo State.

6. Caritas University – N248,000

Founded: 2004

2004 Address: Amorji-Nike, Enugu State, Nigeria

Amorji-Nike, Enugu State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 806 358 9115

+234 806 358 9115 Emails: info@caritasuni.edu.ng | enquiries@caritasuni.edu.ng

info@caritasuni.edu.ng | enquiries@caritasuni.edu.ng Website: www.caritasuni.edu.ng

Caritas University is most likely the cheapest private university in Enugu State. Emmanuel Paul Mattew Edeh established this private Catholic university in 2004. Additionally, Caritas University's school fees range from N220,000 to N390,000 per session.

7. Tansian University – N258,000 to N300,000

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Umunya, Oyi LGA, Anambra State, Nigeria

Umunya, Oyi LGA, Anambra State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 803 380 2177

+234 803 380 2177 Email: registrar@tansianuniversity.edu.ng

registrar@tansianuniversity.edu.ng Website: www.tansianuniversity.edu.ng

Tansian University is among the best private Christian universities in Nigeria. It was established at Oba, Idemili South LGA, a temporary site, then moved to a permanent place in Umunya. Also, Tansian University school fees range from N200,000 - N300,000 per session.

8. Claretian University of Nigerian (CUN) – N300,000

Founded: 2021

2021 Address: Umualum, Nekede, Imo State, Nigeria

Umualum, Nekede, Imo State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 901 6189 060

+234 901 6189 060 Email: info@claretianuniversity.edu.ng

info@claretianuniversity.edu.ng Website: claretianuniversity.edu.ng

The Claretian Missionaries of the Catholic Church established the Claretian University of Nigeria in February 2021. The school is one of the cheapest private universities in Imo State. CUN school fees range from N200,000 to N300,000 per session.

9. Paul University, Awka – N300,000

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria

Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 805 607 9976 | +234 803 524 6492 | +234 813 449 3683

+234 805 607 9976 | +234 803 524 6492 | +234 813 449 3683 Emails: info@pauluniversity.edu.ng | enquiries@pauluniversity.edu.ng

info@pauluniversity.edu.ng | enquiries@pauluniversity.edu.ng Website: www.pauluniversity.edu.ng

Paul University is affiliated with the Church of Nigeria. The school has a very conducive environment for learning and a team of committed staff to help scholars excel. In addition, Paul University's top priority is to offer talented youth access to university education and involve them in making innovations.

10. Rhema University – N300,000

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Aba, Abia State, Nigeria

Aba, Abia State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 807 684 6648

+234 807 684 6648 Email: info@rhemauniversity.edu.ng

info@rhemauniversity.edu.ng Website: www.rhemauniversity.com

Rhema University is among the few affordable private universities in Abia state. The school has affiliations with the Living Word Ministries. Moreover, students rarely regret choosing Rhema University because of its diverse undergraduate programs that nurture and equip scholars to prosper globally.

11. Trinity University – N300,000 to N550,000

Founded: 1990s

1990s Address: Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria

Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 704 634 9760 | +234 703 216 7003

+234 704 634 9760 | +234 703 216 7003 Email: info@trinityuniversity.edu.ng

info@trinityuniversity.edu.ng Website: www.trinityuniversity.edu.ng

Trinity University is among the leading private universities in Nigeria. The school is on the outskirts of Lagos State. On top of that, Trinity University was established in Ikeja Lagos early 1990s as a college. The school later moved to a permanent site in Ofada in Ogun State in 1998 and got a license to operate as a private university in 2019.

12. Atiba University – N300,000 to N600,000

Founded: 2017

2017 Address: Oyo Township, Oyo State, Nigeria

Oyo Township, Oyo State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 810 349 4152

+234 810 349 4152 Email: info@atibauniversity.edu.ng

info@atibauniversity.edu.ng Website: www.atibauniversity.edu.ng

Academic programs and activities at Atiba University Oyo promote a progressive culture of excellence in teaching, learning, research, and innovation. The school is affordable, and a student can apply for a scholarship of up to N158,000 per academic year.

13. Babcock University – N340,000

Founded: 1959

1959 Address: Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 805 680 0999 | +234 703 204 9418

+234 805 680 0999 | +234 703 204 9418 Emails: info@babcock.edu.ng | registrar@babcock.edu.ng | buhrec@babcock.edu.ng

info@babcock.edu.ng | registrar@babcock.edu.ng | buhrec@babcock.edu.ng Website: www.babcock.edu.ng

Babcock University is a Seventh-day Adventist higher learning institution and, presumably, the cheapest private university in Ogun State. In addition, Babcock University is among the oldest private universities in the country.

14. Fountain University – N341,000

Founded: 2007

2007 Address: Oke-Osun, Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria

Oke-Osun, Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 816 035 0557 | +234 803 706 3960

+234 816 035 0557 | +234 803 706 3960 Email: enquiries@fuo.edu.ng

enquiries@fuo.edu.ng Website: fuo.edu.ng

Fountain University produces competent and resourceful graduates. The school's library boosts student research and innovations they create to benefit society. What's more, Fountain University is an Islamic school offering very affordable education to students from middle and low-income backgrounds.

15. Al-Hikmah University – N350,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 703 275 4666 | +234 805 544 6634

+234 703 275 4666 | +234 805 544 6634 Emails: info@alhikmah.edu.ng | registrar@alhikmah.edu.ng

info@alhikmah.edu.ng | registrar@alhikmah.edu.ng Website: alhikmahuniversity.edu.ng

World Assembly of Muslim Youths (WAMY) in Jeddah and the Abdur-Raheem Oladimeji Islamic Foundation (AROIF) in Nigeria established Al-Hikmah University in 2005. Also, this Islamic university charges between N300,000 to N600,000 per session.

16. Adeleke University – N350,000

Founded: 2011

2011 Address: Ede, Osun State, Nigeria

Ede, Osun State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 806 820 2021 | +234 806 001 9561 | +234 906702 3394 | +234 096 337 0367

+234 806 820 2021 | +234 806 001 9561 | +234 906702 3394 | +234 096 337 0367 Emails: admissions@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng | registrar@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng

admissions@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng | registrar@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng Website: adelekeuniversity.edu.ng

Adeleke University is not only affordable but also one of the best universities in Nigeria. The school has a diverse academic plan that attracts students worldwide. Moreover, Adeleke University is the best place for students interested in an excellent college education.

17. Novena University – N400,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria

Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 803 330 2376 | +234 803 716 7418

+234 803 330 2376 | +234 803 716 7418 Email: info@novenauniversity.edu.ng

info@novenauniversity.edu.ng Website: novenauniversity.edu.ng

Novena University was the first private university to be established in Delta State. The serene and calm environment at Novena University makes learning fun, and the school also gives unparalleled opportunities for students to achieve their dreams.

18. ECWA Bingham University – N400,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: New Karu, Nasarawa State, Nigeria

New Karu, Nasarawa State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 706 861 5119 | +234 706 509 2268 | +234 706 448 3649

+234 706 861 5119 | +234 706 509 2268 | +234 706 448 3649 Email: registrar@binghamuni.edu.ng

registrar@binghamuni.edu.ng Website: binghamuni.edu.ng

ECWA's plans to establish Bingham University in Nasarawa State began in 2003. The Nigerian University Commission gave the school a charter in 2005, and lectures commenced in 2006. For those planning to further their studies, ECWA Bingham University is among the best schools to attend.

19. Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) – N436,000

Founded: 2004

2004 Address: Ipo Arakeji and Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria

Ipo Arakeji and Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 814 801 9292

+234 814 801 9292 Email: info@jabu.edu.ng

info@jabu.edu.ng Website: jabu.edu.ng

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is the best entrepreneurial university in Nigeria. The university has a campus in Ipo Arakeji and Ikeji Arakeji in Osun State. Joseph Ayo Babalola University also embraces all scholars regardless of their affiliations and background.

20. Newgate University Minna (NUM) – N450,000

Address: Minna, Niger State, Nigeria

Minna, Niger State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 817 881 2480

+234 817 881 2480 Email: admin@newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng

admin@newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng Website: newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng

This Islamic university delivers high-quality learning experiences in the classroom, online, or within the community. Also, the Newgate University Minna students graduate on time, and the school prepares them to be well-rounded, responsible citizens who can successfully influence positive changes in society.

21. Crawford University – N450,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Lusada, Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria

Lusada, Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 806 529 6600 | +234 802 730 2089 | +234 802 300 3436

+234 806 529 6600 | +234 802 730 2089 | +234 802 300 3436 Email : info@crawforduniversity.edu.ng

: info@crawforduniversity.edu.ng Website: crawforduniversity.edu.ng

Rev. Paul Akazue established Crawford University in 2005. Many acknowledge this is the cheapest private university in Ogun State that associates with the Apostolic Faith Mission church. Furthermore, Crawford University upholds Godliness, intellectualism, integrity, community service, and entrepreneurship.

22. Covenant University (CU) – N452,000

Founded: 2002

2002 Address: Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria

Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 903 355 0046

+234 903 355 0046 Fax number: +234 903 355 0049

+234 903 355 0049 Email: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng Website: covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Covenant University is affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide. The school has four colleges, 23 departments, and over 36 areas of study. On top of that, Covenant University offers international scholarships, fellowships, or grants to both local and international students.

23. Coal City University (CCU) – N467,000

Founded: 2016

2016 Address: Emene Enugu State, Nigeria

Emene Enugu State, Nigeria Phone number: +234 811 5757 998

+234 811 5757 998 Fax number: +234 811 575 7998

+234 811 575 7998 Email: info@ccu.edu.ng

info@ccu.edu.ng Website: ccu.edu.ng

Coal City University is a non-profit co-educational university in Igboland. Its world-class education has earned the school an excellent reputation locally and internationally. Additionally, CCU school fees are affordable, and students could benefit from study-abroad programs in Australia, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, etc. Hence, more students in Nigeria have been applying to Coal City University in recent years.

24. Lead City University (LCU) – N550,000

Founded: 2005

2005 Address: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 908 899 9145 | +234 908 899 9149

+234 908 899 9145 | +234 908 899 9149 Emails: admissions@lcu.edu.ng | pgschool@lcu.edu.ng

admissions@lcu.edu.ng | pgschool@lcu.edu.ng Website: www.lcu.edu.ng

The physical and academic development of Lead City University is impressive. In addition, the school contributes to developing tertiary education in Nigeria by using innovative teaching techniques. Besides, this is one of the schools you can apply to when seeking the cheapest private university in Lagos.

25. Turkish Nile University - N500,000 to 1 million

Founded: 2009

2009 Address: Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja State, Nigeria

Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja State, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 806 735 0919 | +234 805 489 2616 | +234 916 985 3402

+234 806 735 0919 | +234 805 489 2616 | +234 916 985 3402 Email: info@nileuniversity.edu.ng

info@nileuniversity.edu.ng Website: www.nileuniversity.edu.ng

Turkish Nile University has branches in over ten countries in Africa. The school was established in Nigeria in 2009. Every faculty in Turkish Nile University has reputable academics dedicated to driving innovation in research and learning. Therefore, consider this school if you are looking for the cheapest private university in Abuja‌.

Which is the cheapest Nigerian private university?

Below are the 25 cheapest Nigeria private universities that enroll local and international students, have exchange study programs abroad, and can also give you scholarships if you meet the qualifications:

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU)

Obong University

Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI)

Renaissance University (RNU)

Wellspring University

Caritas University

Tansian University

Claretian University of Nigerian (CUN)

Paul University, Awka

Rhema University

Trinity University

Atiba University

Babcock University

Fountain University

Al-Hikmah University

Adeleke University

Novena University

ECWA Bingham University

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU)

Newgate University Minna (NUM)

Crawford University

Covenant University (CU)

Coal City University (CCU)

Lead City University (LCU)

Turkish Nile University

How much are the average school fees of private universities in Nigeria?

The average school fees of private universities in Nigeria range from N150,000 to N700,000, depending on the course.

How many private universities are in Nigeria?

Nigeria has 258 universities in Nigeria; 148 private universities, 60 state universities, and 50 federal universities.

Which African country has the cheapest university fees?

Nigeria is among the African countries with the cheapest universities in the world. Some private and federal universities charge tuition fees way below $100 per session.

Which country has the most universities in Africa?

Nigeria has the highest number of universities and other higher-learning institutions in Africa.

Which private university in Nigeria has the lowest fees?

The infrastructure a private university has, its student population, the number of staff and other employers, exchange programs with institutions abroad, and other factors can help you estimate the value of a college. Below are some private universities in Nigeria that have affordable fees:

University Official website link Achievers University, Owo achievers.edu.ng Adeleke University, Ede adelekeuniversity.edu.ng Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti www.abuad.edu.ng African University of Science & Tech aust.edu.ng Ajayi Crowther University, Ibadan www.acu.edu.ng Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin alhikmahuniversity.edu.ng Al-Qalam University, Katsina auk.edu.ng American University of Nigeria, Yola www.aun.edu.ng Augustine University, Ilara-Epe augustineuniversity.edu.ng Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo www.babcock.edu.ng Baze University, Abuja bazeuniversity.edu.ng Bells University of Technology, Otta www.bellsuniversity.edu.ng Benson Idahosa University, Benin City www.biu.edu.ng Bingham University, New Karu binghamuni.edu.ng Bowen University, Iwo bowen.edu.ng Caleb University, Lagos www.calebuniversity.edu.ng Caritas University, Enugu www.caritasuni.edu.ng Chrisland University, Abeokuta chrislanduniversity.edu.ng Covenant University, Ota covenantuniversity.edu.ng Crescent University, Abeokuta crescent-university.edu.ng Edwin Clark University, Kaigbodo edwinclarkuniversity.edu.ng Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin www.elizadeuniversity.edu.ng Evangel University, Akaeze evangeluniversity.edu.ng Fountain University, Oshogbo fuo.edu.ng Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu www.gouni.edu.ng Gregory University, Uturu www.gregoryuniversityuturu.edu.ng Hallmark University, Ijebi Itele hallmarkuniversity.edu.ng Hezekiah University, Umudi hezekiah.edu.ng

What is the cheapest university in Nigeria?

Most private universities in Nigeria are expensive because they enroll students from distant geographic regions, unlike public schools, which usually attract students closer to home. However, you can still get an affordable private institution in Nigeria. Some include:

University Official website link Igbinedion University, Okada iuokada.edu.ng Joseph Ayo Babalola University jabu.edu.ng Kings University, Ode Omu kingsuniversity.edu.ng Kwararafa University, Wukari kuw.edu.ng Landmark University, Omu-Aran lmu.edu.ng Lead City University, Ibadan www.lcu.edu.ng Madonna University, Okija www.madonnauniversity.edu.ng Mcpherson University, Ajebo mcu.edu.ng Micheal & Cecilia Ibru University mciu.edu.ng Mountain Top University mtu.edu.ng Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja www.nileuniversity.edu.ng Novena University, Ogume novenauniversity.edu.ng Obong University, Obong Ntak www.obonguniversity.org Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu www.oduduwauniversity.edu.ng Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos pau.edu.ng Paul University, Awka www.pauluniversity.edu.ng Redeemer’s University, Ede run.edu.ng Renaissance University, Enugu www.rnu.edu.ng Rhema University, Obeama-Asa rhemauniversity.edu.ng Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene www.ritmanuniversity.edu.ng Salem University, Lokoja salemuniversity.edu.ng Skyline University, Kano gvu.edu.ng Southwestern University, Oku Owa southwesternuniversity.edu.ng Summit University www.summituniversity.edu.ng Tansian University, Umunya www.tansianuniversity.edu.ng University of Mkar, Mkar umm.edu.ng Veritas University, Abuja www.veritas.edu.ng Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa wellspringuniversity.edu.ng Wesley University, Ondo wesleyunialevels.com

Which university has affordable fees in Nigeria?

The standard completion time for a bachelor's degree in Nigeria is four years, and two years for a master's degree. A public school sticks to this general schedule, but a private college can help you complete your studies faster. If you need an affordable private university in Nigeria, here are some schools you can apply to:

University Official website link Admiralty University, Ibusa adun.edu.ng Anchor University, Lagos State aul.edu.ng Arthur Javis University, Akpoyubo arthurjarvisuniversity.edu.ng Atiba University, Oyo www.atibauniversity.edu.ng Christopher University, Mowe christopheruniversity.edu.ng Clifford University, Owerrinta clifforduni.edu.ng Coal City University, Enugu State ccu.edu.ng Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin crownhilluniversity.edu.ng Dominican University, Ibadan dui.edu.ng Dominion University, Ibadan dominionuniversity.edu.ng Eko University of Medical & Health Sciences ekounimed.edu.ng Greenfield University, Kaduna gfu.edu.ng Glorious Vision University gvu.edu.ng Kola Daisi University, Ibadan koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng Legacy University, Okija www.legacyuniversity.edu.ng PAMO University of Medical Sciences new.pums.edu.ng Precious Cornerstone University, Oyo pcu.edu.ng Skyline University, Kano www.sun.edu.ng Spiritan University, Nneochi www.spiritanuniversity.edu.ng Trinity University, Ogun State www.trinityuniversity.edu.ng Western Delta University, Oghara wdu.edu.ng Westland University, Iwo westland.edu.ng

Which private university is the least expensive in Lagos?

Often, people think a university is expensive just because it is private. On the contrary, this isn't always the case. Some private universities consider local students when setting their fee rates. Some affordable private universities in Lagos, Nigeria, include:

Anchor University

African University of Science and Technology

Baze University

Pan-Atlantic University

Turkish Nile University

Veritas University

Which university has the most students in Nigeria?

The National Open University is the largest Nigerian university by student population size. The school has over half a million students.

Which Nigerian university is among the best in the world?

University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), and Covenant University are among the 1,000 top universities in the world.

What is the most expensive university in Nigeria?

The Nile University is the most expensive private university in Nigeria. In 2019, the institute charged N2.4 million (around $5,800) average annual tuition fee for bachelor's programs.

The cheapest private universities in Nigeria offer quality education just like the rest. The Nigerian Universities Commission authorizes such institutions to operate in the country since not everyone can afford expensive schools.

Legit.ng also shared educative details about the NYSC registration guidelines, requirements, documents, and how to use their portal.

Undergraduates are now allowed to proceed to NYSC after graduation. Most graduates attend their one-year mandatory NYSC program after completing their bachelor's degree studies.

