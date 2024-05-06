It was a memorable moment for some students at Modibbo Adama University, recently, as they graduated with impressive degrees

During the institution's 28th convocation ceremony held on Saturday, May 4, a total of 53 students graduated with first-class honors from the university

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Abdullahi Tukur, confirmed the development to journalists in Yola

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Adamawa state, Yola - In what could be described as an incredible feat, 53 students of Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, have graduated with first-class honors.

53 out of 5,545 graduates were awarded first-class honors at Modibbo Adama University. Photo credit: Modibbo Adama University (MAU)

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of the student's degree as 53 bagged first class

As reported by Daily Nigerian on Monday, May 6, the university graduated 5,545 students in its 2022/2023 academic session with leftovers from the previous session joining the ceremony.

At the ceremony held on Saturday, May 4, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur, the University's Vice Chancellor, disclosed that the graduates comprised 458 Diploma candidates and 4,282 first Degree students.

He noted that 53 students graduated with first-class honors, 1,143 second-class (upper division), 2,376 second-class (lower division), and 682 third-class, while 28 others obtained pass degrees.

“For higher Degrees, we shall award 41 Postgraduate Diplomas, 630 Master's Degrees, and 134 Ph.Ds. in various disciplines.

“Let me use this medium to assure the graduating students that your certificates are ready for collection as always the tradition of the institution,” he said.

Adamawa gov reacts

Reacting, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, congratulated the graduating students for their hard work to attain such feat.

He urged the graduating students to continue to work hard to achieve more success in life.

Also reacting to the development, an X user @twon_brass tweeted:

"If these students were in the UK, almost all of them will make first class."

NOUN honours 2 notable Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 22,175 graduated from NOUN on Saturday, April 13.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters who is excited about the development, disclosed that 22 students bagged first-class degrees from the institution. He shared further a breakdown of the graduate degrees and details about the institution's post-graduate programme.

Peters also disclosed that two eminent Nigerians, Dr. Innocent Chukuwuma and activist, Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwaheed will be honoured at the event.

Source: Legit.ng