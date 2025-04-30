A courageous Nigerian lady has been trending online after sharing her unique love story with netizens on the TikTok app

In a video, she recounted how she stopped her man's car years ago to express her interest in him and collect his phone number

While sharing her story via her official account, the happy mother also revealed that she had already given birth to three children for him

A Nigerian lady's bold approach towards securing a relationship has intrigued the minds of social media users.

Her story, which she shared on TikTok, revealed her unique encounter that blossomed into a long-term relationship and the birth of three children.

Mum of 3 recounts how she approached her man to collect his number. Photo credit: @olexi_mommy3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts approaching her love interest

The video was posted on the account of @olexi_mommy3, who recounted the events that led to her current family life.

According to her, she took a bold step years ago by stopping a man's car on Ekewan road to express her interest and collect his phone number.

Her confidence and determination were evident in her story, leaving social media users in awe.

She recounted how she boldly stopped her love interest's car on the road and requested for his number without fear or shame.

Speaking further, she hinted that the relationship blossomed since then and they currently have three children together.

Mum of 3 opens up about approaching her man. Photo credit: @olexi_mommy3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Nothing do my shoulders I just remember say na boy wey I stop e car collect e number for Ekewan road I born three babies for."

Reactions trail lady's experience with lover

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@☦️ said:

"Just Dey come back from ekenwan road so na there I Dey since no car gree stop tomorrow we go again."

@mespending said:

"You saw what you wanted, went for it and now it's yours. I'm happy for you sis, may God continue to bless your union."

@Peter GODDOWELL said:

"But for real, I say if any girl collect my number and she is fine nah me go marry, and I'm already sweet soul, so she is blessed already."

@Krizty Sunday said:

"Nothing do my shoulders, I just remember say my role model CHIZZY is now a mother."

@hairbysonia028 said:

"Na the location be that make we Matt? Na to try am for Aduwawa bypass."

@LEEYAH’s CAKISTRY, BENIN said:

"And na Ekenwan road I dey for four years now oo. Make I start to dey stop cars wey I see."

@WHY WORRIES said:

"Na this same Ekewan road when I nor take dey see girl so abi another Ekewan road dey abeg whr una dey stand put. Make i drive pass."

@Always choose you said:

"Wait make i understand something first you be say police officer?because i wan begin dey stop for for road as i no dey ekewan."

@Celebrity_Churchboy reacted:

"Na only the once wey I Dey stop I for Dey see. Nobody Don stop me once. Abi na old update?"

@360cheers said:

"Olexi why you no quick drop this update ohh. Where for ekehuan road abeg. I go reach stadium junction?"

@ŞŵėèțBěñìñĞùřł said:

"Any boy I see for Ekenwan road I won dey collect number mostly that campus way police take dey check boys."

@Richie’s Aesthetics said:

"Ekewan road keh. And I dey ekewan Omo nah to go stand for road asap."

@Big Hope said:

"The one wey I managed stop collect number na married man na once I run for my life ooooo."

@Diamondbeautysecret said:

"Since all of una dey online na abeg even if na dragon emoji help me pls my account is shadow banned."

@David cee said:

"I swear if I see any Fair girl average tall fine wey stop me collect my number. No time to wast to marry her. That have been in my mind since that kind give you peace of mind."

@JEROME added:

"As stop am collect number so, you kpai?? NO but girls dey always wait for boys to talk to them first. Carry Your Feelings Go House Go Chop Na."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng