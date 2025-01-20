University of Delta, Agbor school fees and how to make payments

The University of Delta, Agbor (UNIDEL) is a public university in Agbor, Delta State. It was established in 1979 as a college before elevating to a university in 2021. Potential students looking to join the institution should familiarise themselves with the courses offered and fees payable. Here is everything you need to know about the University of Delta, Agbor, school fees and payment procedure.

The University of Delta has three campuses: Agbor, Owa-Alore, and Owa-Oyibu. It offers competitive undergraduate and postgraduate courses to students nationwide at affordable fees. University of Delta, Agbor school fees vary depending on the student's status, such as new or returning and indigenous or non-indigenous.

University of Delta, Agbor, school fees

The University of Delta, Agbor, offers many competitive courses under different faculties. Courses are charged differently depending on the course and whether a student is local or not. Students enrolled at UNIDEL are required to pay school fees on time.

Below is a breakdown of the UNIDEL school fees in Nairas for Deltans and non-Deltans for all faculties except for engineering.

Description Indigenous Non-Indigenous 100 level 100 level 1 Caution 10,000 10,000 2 Development Levy 18,000 18,000 3 Departmental Teaching Material 6,000 6,000 4 General Studies (GST) 5,000 5,000 5 Entrepreneurship Training 13,000 13,000 6 Examination 10,000 10,000 7 Handbook 4,000 4,000 8 Technology Fee 4,000 4,000 9 ID Card 7,000 7,000 10 Studio/Workshop 7,500 7,500 11 Registration 8,000 8,000 12 Health Service 10,000 10,000 13 Library 7,500 7,500 14 Result Verification 7,000 7,000 15 Student Facilities Maintenance Due 6,000 6,000 16 Sports 5,000 5,000 17 Student Facilities Maintenance Due 6,000 6,000 18 University Policy Manual 5,000 5,000 19 Accreditation Levy 13,000 13,000 20 Tuition - 40,000 21 Security Charges 8,000 8,000 22 University Policy Manual 5,000 5,000 23 Language Laboratory Kits 8,000 8,000 Total 170,000 210,000

Faculty of Engineering

The engineering faculty's school fees differ slightly from those of other faculties. It offers courses in chemical, civil, electronic, and mechanical engineering. All engineering students are required to pay the following fees.

Description Indigenous Non-Indigenous 100 level 100 level 1 Examination 25,000 25,000 2 Development Levy 18,000 18,000 3 Entrepreneurship Training 13,000 13,000 4 Caution 10,000 10,000 5 Departmental Teaching Material 6,000 6,000 6 General Studies (GST) 5,000 5,000 7 Technology Fee 4,000 4,000 8 ID Card 7,000 7,000 9 Handbook 4,000 4,000 10 Laboratory/Studio/Workshop 10,000 10,000 11 Health Service 10,000 10,000 12 Matriculation 8,000 8,000 13 Library 8,000 8,000 14 Registration 8,000 8,000 15 Security Charges 8,000 8,000 16 Result Verification 7,000 7,000 17 Student Facilities Maintenance Due 6,000 6,000 18 Sports 5,000 5,000 19 Accreditation Levy 13,000 13,000 20 University Policy Manual 5,000 5,000 21 Tuition - 40,000 22 Engineering Laboratory Workshop 2,000 2,000 23 Engineering Development Levy 30,000 30,000 24 Laboratory Coat 8,000 8,000 25 University Policy Manual 5,000 5,000 Total 230,000 270,000

University of Delta, Agbor, School fees payment procedure

The learning institution encourages students to pay their fees on time to avoid disrupting learning activities. Below is a simple guide on school fee payment.

Visit the university website. Enter your username and password to log in. Click on the 'Edit' application record to make a payment. Click 'Add Online Payment Ticket' at the bottom of the page. Make Interswitch Payment using ATM-enabled Verve or Master Card from any bank. The key to your card details includes your card number, expiration date, and PIN. Click on the Payment ID of the ticket that has been created. Select 'CollegePAY.' A confirmation page will appear to allow you to crosscheck your payment details. Select Submit to complete the process.

University of Delta, Agbor, hostel fees

Students posing for a photo outside of the Social Sciences Faculty at the University of Delta Agbor. Photo: @universityofdelta on Facebook

The institution offers affordable hostel fees for its students. However, the exact amount is not specified. For accurate details, contact the university directly.

Is the University of Delta, Agbor, a private University?

The University of Delta, Agbor, is not a private university. It is a public university established by Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa of Delta State in 2021.

How much is Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro acceptance fees?

Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro announced in October 2024 that new students must pay an of N70,000 for Deltans (Indigenous) and N80,000 for non-Deltans( non-Indigenous).

How much are the fees for Delta State University?

Delta State University (DELSU) is a state university in Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. Its school fees average N64,500 to N84,500. For more accurate figures, visit DELSU's official website or the institution's financial department at their physical address.

The University of Delta, Agbor, is a state-owned university in Delta State. It enrols hundreds of students every year and offers competitive courses at an affordable rate. The above is a breakdown of the University of Delta Agbor school fees and the payment process.

