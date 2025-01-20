University of Delta, Agbor school fees and how to make payments
The University of Delta, Agbor (UNIDEL) is a public university in Agbor, Delta State. It was established in 1979 as a college before elevating to a university in 2021. Potential students looking to join the institution should familiarise themselves with the courses offered and fees payable. Here is everything you need to know about the University of Delta, Agbor, school fees and payment procedure.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- University of Delta, Agbor, school fees
- University of Delta, Agbor, School fees payment procedure
- University of Delta, Agbor, hostel fees
- Is the University of Delta, Agbor, a private University?
- How much is Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro acceptance fees?
- How much are the fees for Delta State University?
The University of Delta has three campuses: Agbor, Owa-Alore, and Owa-Oyibu. It offers competitive undergraduate and postgraduate courses to students nationwide at affordable fees. University of Delta, Agbor school fees vary depending on the student's status, such as new or returning and indigenous or non-indigenous.
University of Delta, Agbor, school fees
The University of Delta, Agbor, offers many competitive courses under different faculties. Courses are charged differently depending on the course and whether a student is local or not. Students enrolled at UNIDEL are required to pay school fees on time.
Below is a breakdown of the UNIDEL school fees in Nairas for Deltans and non-Deltans for all faculties except for engineering.
|Description
|Indigenous
|Non-Indigenous
|100 level
|100 level
|1
|Caution
|10,000
|10,000
|2
|Development Levy
|18,000
|18,000
|3
|Departmental Teaching Material
|6,000
|6,000
|4
|General Studies (GST)
|5,000
|5,000
|5
|Entrepreneurship Training
|13,000
|13,000
|6
|Examination
|10,000
|10,000
|7
|Handbook
|4,000
|4,000
|8
|Technology Fee
|4,000
|4,000
|9
|ID Card
|7,000
|7,000
|10
|Studio/Workshop
|7,500
|7,500
|11
|Registration
|8,000
|8,000
|12
|Health Service
|10,000
|10,000
|13
|Library
|7,500
|7,500
|14
|Result Verification
|7,000
|7,000
|15
|Student Facilities Maintenance Due
|6,000
|6,000
|16
|Sports
|5,000
|5,000
|17
|Student Facilities Maintenance Due
|6,000
|6,000
|18
|University Policy Manual
|5,000
|5,000
|19
|Accreditation Levy
|13,000
|13,000
|20
|Tuition
|-
|40,000
|21
|Security Charges
|8,000
|8,000
|22
|University Policy Manual
|5,000
|5,000
|23
|Language Laboratory Kits
|8,000
|8,000
|Total
|170,000
|210,000
Faculty of Engineering
The engineering faculty's school fees differ slightly from those of other faculties. It offers courses in chemical, civil, electronic, and mechanical engineering. All engineering students are required to pay the following fees.
|Description
|Indigenous
|Non-Indigenous
|100 level
|100 level
|1
|Examination
|25,000
|25,000
|2
|Development Levy
|18,000
|18,000
|3
|Entrepreneurship Training
|13,000
|13,000
|4
|Caution
|10,000
|10,000
|5
|Departmental Teaching Material
|6,000
|6,000
|6
|General Studies (GST)
|5,000
|5,000
|7
|Technology Fee
|4,000
|4,000
|8
|ID Card
|7,000
|7,000
|9
|Handbook
|4,000
|4,000
|10
|Laboratory/Studio/Workshop
|10,000
|10,000
|11
|Health Service
|10,000
|10,000
|12
|Matriculation
|8,000
|8,000
|13
|Library
|8,000
|8,000
|14
|Registration
|8,000
|8,000
|15
|Security Charges
|8,000
|8,000
|16
|Result Verification
|7,000
|7,000
|17
|Student Facilities Maintenance Due
|6,000
|6,000
|18
|Sports
|5,000
|5,000
|19
|Accreditation Levy
|13,000
|13,000
|20
|University Policy Manual
|5,000
|5,000
|21
|Tuition
|-
|40,000
|22
|Engineering Laboratory Workshop
|2,000
|2,000
|23
|Engineering Development Levy
|30,000
|30,000
|24
|Laboratory Coat
|8,000
|8,000
|25
|University Policy Manual
|5,000
|5,000
|Total
|230,000
|270,000
University of Delta, Agbor, School fees payment procedure
The learning institution encourages students to pay their fees on time to avoid disrupting learning activities. Below is a simple guide on school fee payment.
- Visit the university website.
- Enter your username and password to log in.
- Click on the 'Edit' application record to make a payment.
- Click 'Add Online Payment Ticket' at the bottom of the page.
- Make Interswitch Payment using ATM-enabled Verve or Master Card from any bank.
- The key to your card details includes your card number, expiration date, and PIN.
- Click on the Payment ID of the ticket that has been created.
- Select 'CollegePAY.'
- A confirmation page will appear to allow you to crosscheck your payment details.
- Select Submit to complete the process.
University of Delta, Agbor, hostel fees
The institution offers affordable hostel fees for its students. However, the exact amount is not specified. For accurate details, contact the university directly.
Is the University of Delta, Agbor, a private University?
The University of Delta, Agbor, is not a private university. It is a public university established by Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa of Delta State in 2021.
How much is Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro acceptance fees?
Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro announced in October 2024 that new students must pay an acceptance fee of N70,000 for Deltans (Indigenous) and N80,000 for non-Deltans( non-Indigenous).
How much are the fees for Delta State University?
Delta State University (DELSU) is a state university in Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. Its school fees average N64,500 to N84,500. For more accurate figures, visit DELSU's official website or the institution's financial department at their physical address.
The University of Delta, Agbor, is a state-owned university in Delta State. It enrols hundreds of students every year and offers competitive courses at an affordable rate. The above is a breakdown of the University of Delta Agbor school fees and the payment process.
Legit.ng published an article about the University of Calabar cut-off mark, courses, and requirements. The University of Calabar (UNICAL) accepts scholars from every part of the country. The institution offers various courses students can select from, provided they meet the cut-off mark and requirements.
The University of Calabar is one of the most populous universities in Nigeria, with over 40,000 students. The institution of higher learning released its cut-off mark and admission requirements. Check out all the courses, cut-off marks, and admission requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.