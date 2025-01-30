Global site navigation

FUOTUOKE school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

by  Mercy Mbuthia 5 min read

Understanding FUOTUOKE school fees is crucial for planning your higher education. FUOTUOKE, one of Nigeria's top public universities, offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. This article covers the school fees for both freshers and returning students.

A female student holding a book(R), FUOTUOKE school logo (C) and a happy male student holding an orange book (R). Photo: FG Trade, @FedUnivOtuoke on Facebook, Andrii Zastrozhnov (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

FUOTUOKE stands for Federal University Otuoke. It is a federal government-owned university in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Established in 2011, it offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The university is one of the nine new federal universities established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in February 2011.

FUOTUOKE school fees for all courses

Fees at FUOTUOKE include acceptance, processing, examination, registration, development, and ID card fees. Tuition fees are free, making education more accessible to students. However, newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee and other mandatory student charges covering essential services and administrative costs.

School fees for fresh students (Level 100)

To gain full admission into the Federal University Otuoke, new students must meet specific requirements, including paying school fees. This begins with settling the application and acceptance fees, followed by the annual school fee, which covers tuition and additional charges.

DescriptionCharges
Registration feeN5,000
Examination feeN10,000
Development feeN10,000
ID cardsN1,000
SportsN2,000
Medical registration chargesN3,000
TiShipN2,000
UtilityN10,000
Caution depositN5,000
Science/Eng. lab practicalN10,000
Peculiar laboratory chargesN15,000
ICT chargesN4,000
Library development feeN10,000
Student HandbookN2,000
Portal chargesN3,500
Students passbookN500
Matriculation feeN5,000
Total98,000

School fees for returning students

Returning students at the Federal University Otuoke enjoy a reduced school fee obligation compared to fresh students. Their fee structure excludes payments for acceptance fees, matriculation charges, and development charges. Below is a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for returning students.

DescriptionCharges
Registration feeN5,000
Examination feeN10,000
Development feeN10,000
SportsN2,000
Medical registration chargesN3,000
TiShipN2,000
UtilityN10,000
Science/Eng. Lab practicalsN10,000
ICT chargesN4,000
Library development feeN10,000
Portal chargesN3,500
TotalN69,500

Note: Students in the Faculty of Education (Art & Business), Humanities, Management, and Social Sciences are exempted from paying the ₦10,000 Science/Engineering Laboratory Practical fee.

However, students in the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, and Basic Medical Sciences are required to pay ₦15,000 for Peculiar Laboratory Charges.

How to pay FUOTUOKE fees

FUOTUOKE eCampus student’s portal
FUOTUOKE eCampus student’s portal. Photo: ecampus.fuotuoke.edu.ng
Source: UGC

Below is the FUOTUOKE school fee payment procedure for new and returning students.

  1. Go to the official website of FUOTUOKE and access the students' portal.
  2. Log in using your username or user ID.
  3. Locate and click the "Pay School Fee" section to verify your details.
  4. Choose your preferred payment method and generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
  5. Pay the exact amount online or at a designated bank.
  6. After payment, upload the receipt on the portal and download and print your clearance slip as payment evidence.

Steps for paying using Remita

Remita platform
Paying fees using the Remita platform. Photo: login.remita.net
Source: UGC

You can also use Remita to pay for graduate applications. Here are the steps to pay your fees using Remita:

  1. Open the Remita application website.
  2. On the form provided, select the purpose of your payment.
  3. Select the amount and currency.
  4. Then, enter your name and phone number.
  5. Enter your email address and click submit.

Acceptance fee

The acceptance fee payment is an essential requirement for admission to the Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE). This mandatory, one-time payment confirms that new students have accepted their admission offers and demonstrates their commitment to the institution.

For this academic year, the acceptance fee is ₦32,000, the verification of certificate fee is ₦7,000, and the pre-admission medical examination fee is ₦16,000. These non-refundable payments must be made within the stipulated timelines to avoid forfeiting the admission offer.

How to pay the FUOTUOKE acceptance fee

Once you have checked the FUOTUOKE admission list and confirmed your name, the next step is to secure your admission by paying the acceptance fee. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to pay the FUOTUOKE acceptance fee online.

  1. Go to FUOTUOKE's official website.
  2. At the top of the page, click on "E-Campus Portal."
  3. Scroll down and select "Online Application Forms."
  4. Click on "Undergraduate" and choose your program.
  5. Click "Proceed."
  6. If you don't have an account, log in using your email and password.
  7. Select "Acceptance Fee" from the menu to view your admission details.
  8. Verify your admission information before proceeding.
  9. Click "Generate Now" to create a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) for ₦32,000.
  10. Use the generated RRR to pay the acceptance fee via bank or online using a debit card.
  11. After payment, return to the FUOTUOKE portal to verify your payment status.
  12. Print the payment receipt and keep it for your admission registration.

What are the Federal University, Otuoke hostel fees?

The hostel fee for an academic session at Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) is ₦40,000—the accommodation fee can only be paid after the student’s charges have been settled.

How much are Otuoke school fees for freshers?

New students at the Federal University Otuoke must pay an annual fee of approximately ₦153,000, which covers the acceptance fee and other charges. This amount may vary slightly for students enrolled in mandatory laboratory courses, as they must pay an additional ₦15,000.

What are the Federal University Otuoke school fees for Nursing?

The fees for first-year (100L) students in the Faculty of Medical Lab, Nursing, and Basic Medical Science at Federal University Otuoke are ₦153,000. For returning students (200-500L), the fees are ₦84,500.

Understanding the FUOTUOKE school fees for your course and the payment process is essential, whether you're a prospective student or already enrolled. The university is recognized as one of the top government-owned institutions in Nigeria, offering affordable fees to ensure accessibility for students from all backgrounds.

