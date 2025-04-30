Barrister Tonye Clinton Jaja has written a letter of warning to Olisa Agbakoba, whose law firm, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), represents Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The letter raised concerns over Agbakoba’s recent public involvement in the high-profile case between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio

Jaja expressed reservations about what he perceives as an overreliance on personal legal stature to resolve a case that has already undergone legislative scrutiny

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A prominent legal scholar, Tonye Clinton Jaja, has issued a stern warning to human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba.

Jaja gave the warning following Agbakoba's recent public intervention in the ongoing sexual harassment controversy involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Barrister Tonye Clinton Jaja urges caution in Godswill Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's case. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Natasha vs Akpabio: Jaja cautions Agbakoba

In an open letter dated Wednesday, April 30, shared with Legit.ng, Jaja accused Agbakoba of indulging in public posturing while risking serious legal and reputational consequences for himself and his client.

Jaja, who trained under Chinonye Obiagwu (SAN), and now practices in the Kingdom of Lesotho, anchored his argument on three foundational legal principles: double jeopardy, sub judice, and clean hands. He reminded Agbakoba that the matter had already been investigated and dismissed by the senate committee on ethics, chaired by a legal professional, with representation from other senior advocates, including Monday Ubani. Any further push to reopen the matter, he warned, could constitute a constitutional violation of Senator Natasha’s right not to be subjected to trial twice for the same issue.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Jaja knocks Agbakoba

Taking particular issue with Agbakoba’s media interventions, Jaja questioned why the respected lawyer was “touring press conferences” rather than limiting his arguments to courtrooms where multiple suits on the matter are already active.

Jaja wrote, referencing lawsuits filed by Akpabio’s wife (Ekaette) seeking over N300 billion in damages from Senator Natasha:

“Your interventions should be before a competent court, not in public opinion campaigns."

Furthermore, Jaja called out what he described as hypocrisy in Akpabio’s pursuit of justice through his lawyers while allegedly denying the same justice to others in his role as chairman of the National Assembly’s Governing Council of the Institute for Legislative Studies.

Jaja wrote, questioning the moral basis of Agbakoba’s mission to cleanse Akpabio’s public image:

“Your client seeks equity yet fails to deliver it."

Additionally, Jaja described the senate's six-month suspension of Senator Natasha as legally and morally defective, arguing that it violates senate standing orders which limit such suspensions to a maximum of 14 days. He challenged Agbakoba’s conciliatory approach, suggesting that true reconciliation must start with Akpabio righting that procedural wrong.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., Jaja concluded that “the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice” and urged Agbakoba not to allow pride or professional ambition to blind him to the risks. He, therefore, warned that even the most seasoned advocates are not immune to reputational fallout when they abandon caution and objectivity in pursuit of politically charged missions.

Read more on Natasha vs Akpabio:

Natasha writes satirical ‘apology’ to Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan penned a mock “apology” to Akpabio, highlighting alleged improprieties and power dynamics within the legislative body.

The letter posted on her social media pages and titled “satirical apology letter,” drips with sarcasm as it criticises what she describes as the entitlement culture among some high-ranking members of the senate.

Senator Akpoti Uduaghan mocked the expectation that political advancement must come through personal compliance rather than merit, taking aim at alleged private “requests” and the culture of quid pro quo she suggests is rampant in legislative affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng