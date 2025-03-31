Igbinedion University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Igbinedion University Okada is a private university in Nigeria. Knowing the Igbinedion University school fees is crucial for students to plan their finances effectively. Fees vary based on level, course of study, and residency status, so having accurate information ensures a smooth payment process.

Igbinedion University school fees vary depending on students' course and their level of study. Photo: @iuokadaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Igbinedion University school fees vary depending on students' course and their level of study.

Fees can be paid online through the university portal or the e-tranzact platform at Access Bank, First Bank or Zenith Bank.

at Access Bank, First Bank or Zenith Bank. School fees include sundry fees , accommodation fees of ₦175,000 and administration charges of ₦110,000 .

, . Igbinedion University allows students to pay their fees in up to three installments.

Igbinedion University school fees

The private university offers a variety of academic programs, each with specific school fees for its respective faculties. Below is a look at the fee structure across different colleges and levels for each academic year.

College of Arts & Social Sciences (CASS)

The school fees for courses offered under this college are divided into two categories: A and B. Below is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.

Category A

Category A includes Sociology and Anthropology, English and Literary Studies, and Geography and Regional Planning.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 4 Level Tuition 215,000 215,000 215,000 215,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total 500,000 500,000 715,000 715,000 Sundry fees (NGN) 275,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total (NGN) 775,000 685,000 900,000 940,000

Category B

The courses in category B include Economic & Development, International Relations & Strategic Studies, Mass Communication, Political Science & Public Administration, and Theatre Arts.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 430,000 430,000 430,000 430,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 715,000 715,000 715,000 715,000 Sundry fees 275,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 990,000 900,000 900,000 940,000

College of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

This faculty offers four courses, divided into two categories: Category A includes Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology, while Category B consists of Medical Laboratory Science. However, the fees are the same for all courses.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 430,000 430,000 430,000 430,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 715,000 715,000 715,000 715,000 Sundry fees 295,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,010,000 900,000 900,000 940,000

College of Applied Sciences and Computing (CASC)

The College of Applied Sciences and Computing offers seven courses divided into two categories. Below is a breakdown of the fees for courses in the college.

Category A

The courses under this category include Computer Science & Information Technology, Cyber Security, and Software Engineering.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 550,000 550,000 550,000 550,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 835,000 835,000 835,000 835,000 Sundry fees 295,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,130,000 1,020,000 1,020,000 1,060,000

Category B

Category B include courses, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, and Biological Sciences (Microbiology).

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 430,000 430,000 430,000 430,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 715,000 715,000 715,000 715,000 Sundry fees 295,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,010,000 900,000 900,000 940,000

College of Business and Management Studies (CBMS)

Igbinedion University's College of Business and Management Studies offers only three courses, divided into two categories. The following is the school fee structure for the available courses.

Category A

Category A consist of one course, Accounting.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 550,000 550,000 550,000 550,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total 835,000 835,000 835,000 835,000 Sundry fees 275,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,110,000 1,020,000 1,020,000 1,060,000

Category B

Banking & Finance and Business Administration are under category B.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Tuition 430,000 430,000 430,000 430,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total 715,000 715,000 715,000 715,000 Sundry fees 275,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 990,000 900,000 900,000 940,000

College of Law

The school fees for the Law program are divided into two sections: students admitted in the 2024/25 session and later, and those admitted before the 2023/24 session.

Students admitted in the 2024/25 session and after

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition 1,315,000 1,315,000 1,315,000 1,315,000 1,315,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 1,600,000 1,600,000 1,600,000 1,600,000 1,600,000 Sundry fees 275,000 185,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,875,000 1,785,000 1,785,000 1,785,000 1,825,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition N/A N/A 610,000 610,000 610,000 Accommodation N/A N/A 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges N/A N/A 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total N/A N/A 895,000 895,000 895,000 Sundry fees N/A N/A 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees N/A N/A 1,080,000 1,080,000 1,120,000

College of Engineering (CENG)

The Faculty of Engineering offers eight courses: Civil Engineering, Chemical Eng, Computer Eng, Electrical Eng, Mechanical Eng, Petroleum Eng, Mechatronics Eng, and Environmental Eng. Students in these courses will be expected to pay the following.

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition 610,000 610,000 610,000 610,000 610,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 895,000 895,000 895,000 895,000 895,000 Sundry fees 295,000 185,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,190,000 1,080,000 1,080,000 1,080,000 1,120,000

College of Pharmacy

The fees listed under the College of Pharmacy are divided into two categories: students admitted in the 2022/23 session and later, and those admitted before the 2022/23 session.

Pharm.D (students admitted 2022/23 session and after)

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level 600 Level Tuition 1,275,000 1,275,000 1,275,000 1,275,000 1,275,000 1,275,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fee sub-total 1,560,500 1,560,500 1,560,500 1,560,500 1,560,500 1,560,500 Sundry fees 295,000 195,000 195,000 195,000 195,000 235,000 Total totals 1,855500 1,755,500 1,755,500 1,755,500 1,755,500 1,795,000

B.Pharm (students admitted before the 2022/23 session)

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition N/A N/A 610,000 610,000 610,000 Accommodation N/A N/A 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges N/A N/A 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total N/A N/A 895,000 895,000 895,000 Sundry fees N/A N/A 195,000 195,000 235,000 Total fees N/A N/A 1,090,000 1,090,000 1,130,000

College of Health Sciences (Medicine)

Here is a look at the Igbinedion University school fees for medicine for both students admitted before 2023/24 and after.

Students admitted in the 2023/24 session and after

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level 600 Level Tuition 2,215,000 2,950,000 3,450,000 2,950,000 3,450,000 3,450,000 Accommodation 175,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 Admin charges 110,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Total fees 2,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 4,000,000 4,000,000 4,000,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24 session

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level 600 Level Tuition N/A N/A 2,450,000 2,450,000 2,450,000 2,450,000 Accommodation N/A N/A 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 Admin charges N/A N/A 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Total school fees N/A N/A 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000

College of Health Sciences (Nursing)

The College of Health Sciences (Nursing) only offers a single course. Below are the school fees for students admitted before 2023/24 and after.

Students admitted in the 2023/24 session and after

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition 1,065,000 1,065,000 1,065,000 1,065,000 1,065,000 Accommodation 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Sundry fees 295,000 185,000 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees 1,645,000 1,535,000 1,535,000 1,535,000 1,575,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24 session

100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Tuition N/A N/A 550,000 550,000 550,000 Accommodation N/A N/A 175,000 175,000 175,000 Admin charges N/A N/A 110,000 110,000 110,000 School fees sub-total N/A N/A 835,000 835,000 835,000 Sundry fees N/A N/A 185,000 185,000 225,000 Total fees N/A N/A 1,020,000 1,020,000 1,060,000

Igbinedion University school fees payment procedure

Igbinedion University school fee payment procedure is straightforward and convenient since it is done online. Students have two payment options. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to use either of the two options.

Option 1: Online payment using your ATM Card

Igbinedion University home page. Photo: @iuokada.waeup.org

Source: Original

Log in to the Igbinedion University portal by entering your User Name or Id and password. From the "My Data" menu, select "Payments." Click the “Add Current Session Payment” button to pay for the current session, or select the “Custom/Balance Payment” button to pay for tuition. From the “Payment Category”, choose the item you want to pay for. Click on "Create Payment". Then, click on the “payment_id” of the payment item you created to proceed. There are two methods to pay from the next. You can either pay with:

Interswitch: Click the “Pay via Interswitch CollegePay” button to make a payment using your ATM card.

Etranzact: Click the “Pay via Etranzact WebConnect” button to pay using your ATM card.

Option 2: Bank payment

To pay directly at the bank, follow the same steps above, but you must take the Payment ID to the bank to complete the payment.

How much is the admission form for Igbinedion University?

The Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) application form fee for the 2024/2025 year costs ₦15,000.

How much are Igbinedion University school fees per semester?

School fees at the institution is calculated per academic session. The figure may also depend on one's course and level.

How much are Igbinedion University school fees for nursing?

Igbinedion University fees vary based on the year of admission and level of study. Below is a breakdown of the fees for new and continuing students.

Students admitted after 2023/24:

Level 100: ₦1,645,000 per year

Level 200–500: ₦1,575,000 per year

Students admitted before 2023/24:

Level 300–400: ₦1,020,000 per year

Level 500: ₦1,060,000 per year

Igbinedion University school fees differ based on the programme and student level. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly so you are not inconvenienced. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses, school fees, and requirements. The institution offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs across different disciplines.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic comprises the Schools of Science, Engineering, and Management. The acceptance fee is N25,000 for National Diploma (ND) students and N30,000 for Higher National Diploma (HND) students. Learn more in the post.

Source: Legit.ng