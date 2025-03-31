Global site navigation

Local editions

Igbinedion University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Igbinedion University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Isaac Wangethi 8 min read

Igbinedion University Okada is a private university in Nigeria. Knowing the Igbinedion University school fees is crucial for students to plan their finances effectively. Fees vary based on level, course of study, and residency status, so having accurate information ensures a smooth payment process.

Igbinedion University graduates (L). Part of Igbinedion University administration block (R)
Igbinedion University school fees vary depending on students' course and their level of study. Photo: @iuokadaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Igbinedion University school fees vary depending on students' course and their level of study.
  • Fees can be paid online through the university portal or the e-tranzact platform at Access Bank, First Bank or Zenith Bank.
  • School fees include sundry fees, accommodation fees of ₦175,000 and administration charges of ₦110,000.
  • Igbinedion University allows students to pay their fees in up to three installments.

Igbinedion University school fees

The private university offers a variety of academic programs, each with specific school fees for its respective faculties. Below is a look at the fee structure across different colleges and levels for each academic year.

Read also

MOUAU school fees and procedure for making fee payments

College of Arts & Social Sciences (CASS)

The school fees for courses offered under this college are divided into two categories: A and B. Below is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.

Category A

Category A includes Sociology and Anthropology, English and Literary Studies, and Geography and Regional Planning.

100 Level200 Level300 Level4 Level
Tuition215,000215,000215,000215,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-total500,000500,000715,000715,000
Sundry fees (NGN)275,000185,000185,000225,000
Total (NGN)775,000685,000900,000940,000

Category B

The courses in category B include Economic & Development, International Relations & Strategic Studies, Mass Communication, Political Science & Public Administration, and Theatre Arts.

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition430,000430,000430,000430,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total715,000715,000715,000715,000
Sundry fees275,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees990,000900,000900,000940,000

Read also

FUNAI school fees for all courses and how to make payments

College of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

This faculty offers four courses, divided into two categories: Category A includes Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology, while Category B consists of Medical Laboratory Science. However, the fees are the same for all courses.

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition430,000430,000430,000430,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total715,000715,000715,000715,000
Sundry fees295,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,010,000900,000900,000940,000

College of Applied Sciences and Computing (CASC)

The College of Applied Sciences and Computing offers seven courses divided into two categories. Below is a breakdown of the fees for courses in the college.

Category A

The courses under this category include Computer Science & Information Technology, Cyber Security, and Software Engineering.

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition550,000550,000550,000550,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total835,000835,000835,000835,000
Sundry fees295,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,130,0001,020,0001,020,0001,060,000

Read also

Obafemi Awolowo University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Category B

Category B include courses, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, and Biological Sciences (Microbiology).

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition430,000430,000430,000430,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total715,000715,000715,000715,000
Sundry fees295,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,010,000900,000900,000940,000

College of Business and Management Studies (CBMS)

Igbinedion University's College of Business and Management Studies offers only three courses, divided into two categories. The following is the school fee structure for the available courses.

Category A

Category A consist of one course, Accounting.

100 Level 200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition550,000550,000550,000550,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-total835,000835,000835,000835,000
Sundry fees275,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,110,0001,020,0001,020,0001,060,000

Category B

Read also

Guide to Federal Poly Bida school fees and how to make payments

Banking & Finance and Business Administration are under category B.

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level
Tuition430,000430,000430,000430,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-total715,000715,000715,000715,000
Sundry fees275,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees990,000900,000900,000940,000

College of Law

The school fees for the Law program are divided into two sections: students admitted in the 2024/25 session and later, and those admitted before the 2023/24 session.

Students admitted in the 2024/25 session and after

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
Tuition1,315,0001,315,0001,315,0001,315,0001,315,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total1,600,0001,600,0001,600,0001,600,0001,600,000
Sundry fees275,000185,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,875,0001,785,0001,785,0001,785,0001,825,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24

Read also

AFIT school fees: Detailed breakdown of fees and how to make payments

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
TuitionN/AN/A610,000610,000610,000
AccommodationN/AN/A175,000175,000175,000
Admin chargesN/AN/A110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-total N/AN/A895,000895,000895,000
Sundry feesN/AN/A185,000185,000225,000
Total feesN/AN/A1,080,0001,080,0001,120,000

College of Engineering (CENG)

The Faculty of Engineering offers eight courses: Civil Engineering, Chemical Eng, Computer Eng, Electrical Eng, Mechanical Eng, Petroleum Eng, Mechatronics Eng, and Environmental Eng. Students in these courses will be expected to pay the following.

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
Tuition610,000610,000610,000610,000610,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total895,000895,000895,000895,000895,000
Sundry fees295,000185,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,190,0001,080,0001,080,0001,080,0001,120,000

Read also

FUDMA school fees: A complete breakdown and how to make payments

College of Pharmacy

The fees listed under the College of Pharmacy are divided into two categories: students admitted in the 2022/23 session and later, and those admitted before the 2022/23 session.

Pharm.D (students admitted 2022/23 session and after)

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level600 Level
Tuition1,275,0001,275,0001,275,0001,275,0001,275,0001,275,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fee sub-total1,560,5001,560,5001,560,5001,560,5001,560,5001,560,500
Sundry fees295,000195,000195,000195,000195,000235,000
Total totals1,8555001,755,5001,755,5001,755,5001,755,5001,795,000

B.Pharm (students admitted before the 2022/23 session)

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
TuitionN/AN/A610,000610,000610,000
AccommodationN/AN/A175,000175,000175,000
Admin chargesN/AN/A110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-totalN/AN/A895,000895,000895,000
Sundry feesN/AN/A195,000195,000235,000
Total feesN/AN/A1,090,0001,090,0001,130,000

Read also

FUOTUOKE school fees for all courses and how to make payments

College of Health Sciences (Medicine)

Here is a look at the Igbinedion University school fees for medicine for both students admitted before 2023/24 and after.

Students admitted in the 2023/24 session and after

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level600 Level
Tuition2,215,0002,950,0003,450,0002,950,0003,450,0003,450,000
Accommodation175,000250,000250,000250,000250,000250,000
Admin charges110,000300,000300,000300,000300,000300,000
Total fees2,500,0003,500,0003,500,0004,000,0004,000,0004,000,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24 session

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level600 Level
TuitionN/AN/A2,450,0002,450,0002,450,0002,450,000
AccommodationN/AN/A250,000250,000250,000250,000
Admin chargesN/AN/A300,000300,000300,000300,000
Total school feesN/AN/A3,000,0003,000,0003,000,0003,000,000

College of Health Sciences (Nursing)

The College of Health Sciences (Nursing) only offers a single course. Below are the school fees for students admitted before 2023/24 and after.

Read also

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University school fees and how to make payments

Students admitted in the 2023/24 session and after

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
Tuition1,065,0001,065,0001,065,0001,065,0001,065,000
Accommodation175,000175,000175,000175,000175,000
Admin charges110,000110,000110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-total1,350,0001,350,0001,350,0001,350,0001,350,000
Sundry fees295,000185,000185,000185,000225,000
Total fees1,645,0001,535,0001,535,0001,535,0001,575,000

Students admitted before the 2023/24 session

100 Level200 Level300 Level400 Level500 Level
TuitionN/AN/A550,000550,000550,000
AccommodationN/AN/A175,000175,000175,000
Admin chargesN/AN/A110,000110,000110,000
School fees sub-totalN/AN/A835,000835,000835,000
Sundry feesN/AN/A185,000185,000225,000
Total feesN/AN/A1,020,0001,020,0001,060,000

Igbinedion University school fees payment procedure

Igbinedion University school fee payment procedure is straightforward and convenient since it is done online. Students have two payment options. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to use either of the two options.

Read also

Everything you need about ANAN school fees

Option 1: Online payment using your ATM Card

Igbinedion University log in page
Igbinedion University home page. Photo: @iuokada.waeup.org
Source: Original
  1. Log in to the Igbinedion University portal by entering your User Name or Id and password.
  2. From the "My Data" menu, select "Payments."
  3. Click the “Add Current Session Payment” button to pay for the current session, or select the “Custom/Balance Payment” button to pay for tuition.
  4. From the “Payment Category”, choose the item you want to pay for.
  5. Click on "Create Payment".
  6. Then, click on the “payment_id” of the payment item you created to proceed.
  7. There are two methods to pay from the next. You can either pay with:
  • Interswitch: Click the “Pay via Interswitch CollegePay” button to make a payment using your ATM card.
  • Etranzact: Click the “Pay via Etranzact WebConnect” button to pay using your ATM card.

Option 2: Bank payment

To pay directly at the bank, follow the same steps above, but you must take the Payment ID to the bank to complete the payment.

Read also

Can you afford Oduduwa school fees?

How much is the admission form for Igbinedion University?

The Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) application form fee for the 2024/2025 year costs ₦15,000.

How much are Igbinedion University school fees per semester?

School fees at the institution is calculated per academic session. The figure may also depend on one's course and level.

How much are Igbinedion University school fees for nursing?

Igbinedion University fees vary based on the year of admission and level of study. Below is a breakdown of the fees for new and continuing students.

Students admitted after 2023/24:

  • Level 100: ₦1,645,000 per year
  • Level 200–500: ₦1,575,000 per year

Students admitted before 2023/24:

  • Level 300–400: ₦1,020,000 per year
  • Level 500: ₦1,060,000 per year

Igbinedion University school fees differ based on the programme and student level. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly so you are not inconvenienced. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

Read also

Osun State University school fees for freshers and returning students in 2018

Legit.ng recently published an article on Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses, school fees, and requirements. The institution offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs across different disciplines.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic comprises the Schools of Science, Engineering, and Management. The acceptance fee is N25,000 for National Diploma (ND) students and N30,000 for Higher National Diploma (HND) students. Learn more in the post.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: