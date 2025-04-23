Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of application for admission into Command Secondary Schools across the country for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The online application commenced on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 and will close on Saturday, June 8th, 2025.

The directorate of Command Schools Services made this known in a notice issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to the notice, the entrance examination is scheduled for Saturday, 21st June, 2025 at all the designated examination centres nationwide.

Method of application

1. Interested Candidates are to visit the Directorate of Command Schools Services [DCSS] admissions portal at https://www.dcss.sch.ng. 2. Click on enroll, and create personal username and password.

3. Follow the steps to fill in all the required data and proceed to payment. 4. Payment of N2,500 can be made using bank-issued ATM Debit cards. You shall be directed to the secured Paygate platform.

5. Candidates can obtain their Exam Photo Cards from the portal only when payment is confirmed.

6. After completing the application process, candidates are advised to print a Photo Card from the portal. Candidates MUST present their Examination Photo Card at the Examination Centre on the day of the Entrance Examination. 7. For inquiries and support, please call 08113856079 or email: support@dcss.sch.ng or commandentrance@gmail.com

Command Secondary Schools in Nigeria

CSS Kaduna

CSS Ibadan

CSSS Saki

CSSS Isan - Ekiti

CSS Jos

CSSS Numan

CSS Mbiri

CSSS Ebedebiri

CSSS Effa-Etinan

CSSS Port Harcourt

CSSS Boys Auno

CSSS Girls Mirnga

CSSS Boys Buratai

CSS Boys Jega

CSSS Boys Shagari

CSSS Girls Goru

CSSS Boys t/mafara

CSSS Girls Gusau

CSSS Boys Faskari

CSSS Girls Barkiya

CSS Lagos

CSS Abakaliki

CSS Ohafia

CSS Makurdi

CSSS Orlu

CSS Orba Udenu

CSS Mpu

CSS Suleja

CSSS Lafia

CSSS Agwada

CSTSS Rinze Akwanga

CDSS Kaduna

CDSS Chindit Zaria

CDSS Ibadan

CDSS Mokola

CDSS Ijebu Ode

CDSS Ede

CDSS Akure

CDSS Jos

CDSS Nau Biu

CDSS Giginya

CDSS Daura

CDSS Ikeja

CDSS Oshodi

CDSS Ojo

CDSS Bonny Cantonment

CDSS Enugu

CDSS Makurdi

CDSS Abuja

CDSS Doma

