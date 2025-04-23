Nigerian Army Announces Application For Admission Into Command Secondary Schools
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of application for admission into Command Secondary Schools across the country for the 2025/2026 academic session.
The online application commenced on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 and will close on Saturday, June 8th, 2025.
The directorate of Command Schools Services made this known in a notice issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
According to the notice, the entrance examination is scheduled for Saturday, 21st June, 2025 at all the designated examination centres nationwide.
Method of application
1. Interested Candidates are to visit the Directorate of Command Schools Services [DCSS] admissions portal at https://www.dcss.sch.ng. 2. Click on enroll, and create personal username and password.
3. Follow the steps to fill in all the required data and proceed to payment. 4. Payment of N2,500 can be made using bank-issued ATM Debit cards. You shall be directed to the secured Paygate platform.
5. Candidates can obtain their Exam Photo Cards from the portal only when payment is confirmed.
6. After completing the application process, candidates are advised to print a Photo Card from the portal. Candidates MUST present their Examination Photo Card at the Examination Centre on the day of the Entrance Examination. 7. For inquiries and support, please call 08113856079 or email: support@dcss.sch.ng or commandentrance@gmail.com
Command Secondary Schools in Nigeria
- CSS Kaduna
- CSS Ibadan
- CSSS Saki
- CSSS Isan - Ekiti
- CSS Jos
- CSSS Numan
- CSS Mbiri
- CSSS Ebedebiri
- CSSS Effa-Etinan
- CSSS Port Harcourt
- CSSS Boys Auno
- CSSS Girls Mirnga
- CSSS Boys Buratai
- CSS Boys Jega
- CSSS Boys Shagari
- CSSS Girls Goru
- CSSS Boys t/mafara
- CSSS Girls Gusau
- CSSS Boys Faskari
- CSSS Girls Barkiya
- CSS Lagos
- CSS Abakaliki
- CSS Ohafia
- CSS Makurdi
- CSSS Orlu
- CSS Orba Udenu
- CSS Mpu
- CSS Suleja
- CSSS Lafia
- CSSS Agwada
- CSTSS Rinze Akwanga
- CDSS Kaduna
- CDSS Chindit Zaria
- CDSS Ibadan
- CDSS Mokola
- CDSS Ijebu Ode
- CDSS Ede
- CDSS Akure
- CDSS Jos
- CDSS Nau Biu
- CDSS Giginya
- CDSS Daura
- CDSS Ikeja
- CDSS Oshodi
- CDSS Ojo
- CDSS Bonny Cantonment
- CDSS Enugu
- CDSS Makurdi
- CDSS Abuja
- CDSS Doma
Nigerian Army announces fresh recruitment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army announced a recruitment exercise for the 89 Regular Recruit Intake for Trade and Non-Tradesmen and women.
This is as the army advised interested Nigerians to apply for the exercise to apply online and rolled out the basic requirements that applicants need to possess.
Among the requirements are the possession of the NIN, BVN, and must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must be in line with the military guidelines.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.