An unusual scene unfolded at a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre during Saturday’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as a female candidate refused to answer any of her examination questions, insisting she was acting on instructions from her grandfather.

According to reports, the candidate sat calmly at her computer throughout the allotted time without making a single attempt to answer any question.

JAMB candidate leaves exam untouched

When approached by invigilators, she calmly explained that her grandfather had advised her not to engage with the test, assuring her that divine intervention would deliver success without effort.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) described the situation as a worrying example of misplaced belief in superstition over preparation.

In a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the Board expressed concern over the rising tendency among some candidates to rely on unfounded hopes rather than diligence.

"Of course such miracles do not happen with JAMB," Dr. Benjamin stated, warning candidates that success in examinations is only achieved through serious study and commitment.

JAMB addresses posting allegations

Meanwhile, JAMB has also issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation concerning the posting of candidates to examination towns outside their initial choices.

JAMB has addressed the allegation that it indiscriminately shuffled candidates to random centres.

The Board maintained that every candidate selects their preferred examination town during registration and is assigned to a centre within that town.

Describing the widespread claim as "erroneous, malicious, and aimed at tarnishing the Board’s reputation," JAMB offered a financial reward to anyone who can present verifiable evidence of a candidate posted outside their selected town.

Proof is to be submitted to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) within 96 hours.

“Such proof should... be sent to the FCCPC WhatsApp Number; 08056003030 so that the umpire can ensure the reward is delivered or the Board is once and for all exonerated,” Benjamin said.

JAMB defends early exam schedule

In its advisory, JAMB also defended its directive requiring candidates to arrive at CBT centres 90 minutes before the start of exams, likening it to the aviation sector’s expectation for early arrival before flight departures.

The Board emphasized that preliminary checks and verifications are critical to ensuring a smooth and credible testing process.

As the examination season continues, JAMB urged the public to place trust in institutions working for the collective good and encouraged candidates to prepare adequately rather than cling to unrealistic expectations.

JAMB candidates who would be barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

