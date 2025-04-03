Bells University school fees for freshers and returning students for all courses

Bells University of Technology is a great choice for students looking for a high-quality education in a private institution. The university has different school fees for new and returning students, depending on the course they are studying. This guide highlights Bells University's school fees for freshers and returning students for all courses.

Bells University building (L). Bells University graduates in brown gowns (R). Photo: @BellstechOta on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bells University of Technology’s tuition fee is ₦ 453,750 for 100 to 500 levels.

Freshers usually pay more because they have extra charges like acceptance fees.

because they have extra charges like acceptance fees. Students can pay fee in instalments (four per session) through the university's online portal.

(four per session) through the university's online portal. Selected programs, such as Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering, have tuition waivers.

Bells University's school fees for all courses

Bells University of Technology has varying tuition fees depending on the course of study and student category (freshers or returning students). Below is a simple breakdown of Bells University's fee structure for all student categories.

Bells University's undergraduate school fees

The fee structure for undergraduate studies includes tuition, registration, hostel charges, and additional departmental fees.

College of Management Sciences (COLMANS)

The College of Management Sciences has lower tuition fees compared to other colleges, making it more affordable for students. Programs available under this college include Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Management Technology and Banking and Finance.

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fee 453,750 Library development 30,000 Examination fee 50,000 ICT, fees 10,000 Infrastructural development fee 50,000 Laboratory/ Studio/Workshop 50,000 Accommodation 180,000 E-library plus kortext 103,000 Bus fees 5,000 New Horizon 40,000 Mantainence 50,000 Sport 10,000 Bupf 25,000 Sub-total (200-500 level) 1,056,750 Acceptance fee 100,000 Tablet 100,000 Medical screening fee 68,200 Total fee (100 level) 1,324,950

College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS)

This college offers programs such as Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science, and Physics, focusing on scientific research and technological advancements.

Item Other Sciences (₦) Comp/IT (₦) Math/Phy, Chem/Bio Tech (₦) Tuition 453,750 453,750 Free Library development 30,000 30,000 30,000 Examination fee 50,000 50,000 50,000 ICT, fees 10,000 30,000 10,000 Infrastructural development fee 50,000 50,000 50,000 Laboratory/Studio/Workshop 100,000 150,000 150,000 Accommodation 180,000 180,000 180,000 E-library plus kortext 103,000 103,000 103,000 Bus fees 5,000 5,000 5,000 New Horizon 40,000 40,000 40,000 Mantainence 50,000 50,000 50,000 Sport 10,000 10,000 10,000 Bupf 25,000 25,000 25,000 Sub-total (200-500 level) 1,106,750 1,176,750 703,000 Acceptance fee 100,000 100,000 100,000 Tablet 100,000 100,000 100,000 Medical screening fee 68,200 68,200 68,200 Total fee (100 level) 1,374,950 1,444,950 971,200

College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (COLFAST)

This college offers various programs, including Food Science and Technology, Agriculture, and Environmental Management, preparing students for careers in food production, agribusiness, and environmental sustainability.

Item Food Tech and Nutrition and Dietetics (₦) Others (₦) Tuition 453,750 Free Library development 30,000 30,000 Examination fee 50,000 50,000 ICT, fees 10,000 10,000 Infrastructural development fee 50,000 50,000 Laboratory/Studio/Workshop 100,000 150,000 Accommodation 180,000 180,000 E-library plus kortext 103,000 103,000 Bus fees 5,000 5,000 New Horizon 40,000 40,000 Mantainence 50,000 50,000 Sport 10,000 10,000 Bupf 25,000 25,000 Sub-total (200-500 level) 1,106,750 703,000 Acceptance fee 100,000 100,000 Tablet 100,000 100,000 Medical screening fee 68,200 68,200 Total fee (100 level) 1,374,950 971,200

College of Environmental Sciences (COLENVS)

The College of Environmental Sciences offers programs such as Architecture, Building Technology, Surveying & Geoinformatics, and Urban & Regional Planning.

Item Arch (₦) Estate/SUR/VAND/GEOINF (₦) URP/BUILDING/QS (₦) Tuition 453,750 453,750 Free Library development 30,000 30,000 30,000 Examination fee 50,000 50,000 50,000 ICT, fees 30,000 10,000 10,000 Infrastructural development fee 50,000 50,000 50,000 Laboratory/Studio/Workshop 150,000 100,000 150,000 Accommodation 180,000 180,000 180,000 E-library plus kortext 103,000 103,000 103,000 Bus fees 5,000 5,000 5,000 New Horizon 40,000 40,000 40,000 Mantainence 50,000 50,000 50,000 Sport 10,000 10,000 10,000 Bupf 25,000 25,000 25,000 Sub-total (200-500 level) 1,176,750 1,106,750 703,000 Acceptance fee 100,000 100,000 100,000 Tablet 100,000 100,000 100,000 Medical screening fee 68,200 68,200 68,200 Total fee (100 level) 1,444,950 1,374,950 971,200

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering generally has higher tuition fees compared to other colleges due to the technical nature of its programs. Programs available under this college include Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Civil engineering, Computer, Mechatronics, and Telecommunications Engineering.

Item Others (₦) Agric. Engineering (₦) Tuition 453,750 Free Library development 30,000 30,000 Examination fee 50,000 50,000 ICT, fees 30,000 30,000 Infrastructural development fee 50,000 50,000 Laboratory/Studio/Workshop 150,000 150,000 Accommodation 180,000 180,000 E-library plus kortext 103,000 103,000 Bus fees 5,000 5,000 New Horizon 40,000 40,000 Mantainence 50,000 50,000 Sport 10,000 10,000 Bupf 25,000 25,000 Sub-total (200-500 level) 1,176, 750 723,000 Acceptance fee 100,000 100,000 Tablet 100,000 100,000 Medical screening fee 68,200 68,200 Total fee (100 level) 1,444,950 991,200

Students should note that the tuition fees for the following programmes have been waived, the reason why they are indicated as free above:

B.Eng. Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering

B.Sc. Applied Mathematics

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Tech Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (Options in Agronomy, Agribusiness and Fisheries and Animal Sciences)

B.Tech. Biotechnology

B.Tech. Building Technology

B.Tech. Quantity Surveying

B.Tech. Urban and Regional Planning

School fees for Postgraduate Diploma programmes

Bells University offers Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs with fees designed to be affordable while maintaining high educational standards.

School fees for COLNAS, COLMANS and COLENVS

The Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs at COLNAS, COLMANS, and COLENVS have the same tuition fees, with the same additional charges.

Item Fees (₦) Tuition fees 400,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 70,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 50,000 Fees per session 680,000

School fees for Masters Programmes

The school fees for Master's programs vary depending on the college. Each college within the university has a slightly different fee structure, but generally, they include tuition and other additional charges.

COLNAS

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fees 550,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 70,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 70,000 Fees per session 870,000

COLNAS finanal semester

Item Fees Tuition fees 275,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 150,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 70,000 Fee for final semester 675,500 Total fees for all programmes 1,545,000

COLMANS

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fees 500,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 70,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 30,000 Fee for first session 780,000

School fees Ph.D programmes

Below are the school fees for Ph.D. programs at Bells University, covering tuition and additional charges, including examination fees and library and development.

COLNAS

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fees 600,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 150,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 50,000 Fee per session 980,000

COLMAN

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fees 550,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 150,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 20,000 Fee per session 900,000

COLENG

Item Fee (₦) Tuition fees 650,000 Library and development 50,000 Examination fees 150,000 Infrastructure development fee 50,000 E-library subscription 30,000 ICT fees 50,000 Laboratory/studio workshop 70,000 Fee per session 1,050,000

Bells University school fees payment procedure

Bells University provides a seamless and secure school fees payment process through its online portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete your school fees payment successfully.

Visit the official Bells University payment portal. First-time users need to register an account. Provide your Matriculation Number, Staff Number, Email Address, or Registration ID as required. Returning users can log in with their existing credentials.

Bells University payment portal page. Photo: bellsuniversity.edu.ng

4. After logging in, you will see a breakdown of fees. Select the appropriate payment items you intend to pay for.

5. Make a payment. (All payments must be made securely online via the University payment portal using a Mastercard or Verve Debit card)

6. Upon successful payment, you will find the receipts on the same portal; navigate to payment history to find all receipts.

Students should note that tuition at Bells University can be paid in full or in four instalments: 25% on first-semester resumption, 25% before first-semester exams, 25% on second-semester resumption, and the final 25% before second-semester exams.

The university does not accept Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or bank deposits. All payments should be made through the official payment portal.

How much is Bells University's school fee per semester?

For the 2024/2025 academic session, the total fees range from ₦174,750 to ₦703,750 per session, depending on the course.

Students can pay their fees in four instalments, with 50% of the total sessional fee due each semester. This means students pay between ₦87,375 and ₦351,875 per semester, depending on the course.

How much is Bells University's school fee for engineering?

The Bells University school fees for Engineering students is ₦653,750 per session (yearly).

What are Bells University’s school fees for nursing?

As of this writing, Bells University of Technology does not offer a Nursing program.

How much is Bells University's hostel fee?

Bells University hostel fees for the 2024/2025 session are ₦180,000 per session for all students.

How much is Bells University's acceptance fee?

Bells University's acceptance fee is ₦100,000 for both undergraduate and JUPEB programs.

Bells University school fees vary depending on the course and whether you are a new or returning student. Freshers pay more due to additional charges, while returning students pay only their tuition and other necessary fees.

