Bells University school fees for freshers and returning students for all courses
Bells University of Technology is a great choice for students looking for a high-quality education in a private institution. The university has different school fees for new and returning students, depending on the course they are studying. This guide highlights Bells University's school fees for freshers and returning students for all courses.
Key takeaways
- Bells University of Technology’s tuition fee is ₦453,750 for 100 to 500 levels.
- Freshers usually pay more because they have extra charges like acceptance fees.
- Students can pay fee in instalments (four per session) through the university's online portal.
- Selected programs, such as Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering, have tuition waivers.
Bells University's school fees for all courses
Bells University of Technology has varying tuition fees depending on the course of study and student category (freshers or returning students). Below is a simple breakdown of Bells University's fee structure for all student categories.
Bells University's undergraduate school fees
The fee structure for undergraduate studies includes tuition, registration, hostel charges, and additional departmental fees.
College of Management Sciences (COLMANS)
The College of Management Sciences has lower tuition fees compared to other colleges, making it more affordable for students. Programs available under this college include Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Management Technology and Banking and Finance.
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fee
|453,750
|Library development
|30,000
|Examination fee
|50,000
|ICT, fees
|10,000
|Infrastructural development fee
|50,000
|Laboratory/ Studio/Workshop
|50,000
|Accommodation
|180,000
|E-library plus kortext
|103,000
|Bus fees
|5,000
|New Horizon
|40,000
|Mantainence
|50,000
|Sport
|10,000
|Bupf
|25,000
|Sub-total (200-500 level)
|1,056,750
|Acceptance fee
|100,000
|Tablet
|100,000
|Medical screening fee
|68,200
|Total fee (100 level)
|1,324,950
College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS)
This college offers programs such as Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science, and Physics, focusing on scientific research and technological advancements.
|Item
|Other Sciences (₦)
|Comp/IT (₦)
|Math/Phy, Chem/Bio Tech (₦)
|Tuition
|453,750
|453,750
|Free
|Library development
|30,000
|30,000
|30,000
|Examination fee
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|ICT, fees
|10,000
|30,000
|10,000
|Infrastructural development fee
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Laboratory/Studio/Workshop
|100,000
|150,000
|150,000
|Accommodation
|180,000
|180,000
|180,000
|E-library plus kortext
|103,000
|103,000
|103,000
|Bus fees
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|New Horizon
|40,000
|40,000
|40,000
|Mantainence
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Sport
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Bupf
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Sub-total (200-500 level)
|1,106,750
|1,176,750
|703,000
|Acceptance fee
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|Tablet
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|Medical screening fee
|68,200
|68,200
|68,200
|Total fee (100 level)
|1,374,950
|1,444,950
|971,200
College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (COLFAST)
This college offers various programs, including Food Science and Technology, Agriculture, and Environmental Management, preparing students for careers in food production, agribusiness, and environmental sustainability.
|Item
|Food Tech and Nutrition and Dietetics (₦)
|Others (₦)
|Tuition
|453,750
|Free
|Library development
|30,000
|30,000
|Examination fee
|50,000
|50,000
|ICT, fees
|10,000
|10,000
|Infrastructural development fee
|50,000
|50,000
|Laboratory/Studio/Workshop
|100,000
|150,000
|Accommodation
|180,000
|180,000
|E-library plus kortext
|103,000
|103,000
|Bus fees
|5,000
|5,000
|New Horizon
|40,000
|40,000
|Mantainence
|50,000
|50,000
|Sport
|10,000
|10,000
|Bupf
|25,000
|25,000
|Sub-total (200-500 level)
|1,106,750
|703,000
|Acceptance fee
|100,000
|100,000
|Tablet
|100,000
|100,000
|Medical screening fee
|68,200
|68,200
|Total fee (100 level)
|1,374,950
|971,200
College of Environmental Sciences (COLENVS)
The College of Environmental Sciences offers programs such as Architecture, Building Technology, Surveying & Geoinformatics, and Urban & Regional Planning.
|Item
|Arch (₦)
|Estate/SUR/VAND/GEOINF (₦)
|URP/BUILDING/QS (₦)
|Tuition
|453,750
|453,750
|Free
|Library development
|30,000
|30,000
|30,000
|Examination fee
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|ICT, fees
|30,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Infrastructural development fee
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Laboratory/Studio/Workshop
|150,000
|100,000
|150,000
|Accommodation
|180,000
|180,000
|180,000
|E-library plus kortext
|103,000
|103,000
|103,000
|Bus fees
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|New Horizon
|40,000
|40,000
|40,000
|Mantainence
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Sport
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Bupf
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Sub-total (200-500 level)
|1,176,750
|1,106,750
|703,000
|Acceptance fee
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|Tablet
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|Medical screening fee
|68,200
|68,200
|68,200
|Total fee (100 level)
|1,444,950
|1,374,950
|971,200
College of Engineering
The College of Engineering generally has higher tuition fees compared to other colleges due to the technical nature of its programs. Programs available under this college include Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Civil engineering, Computer, Mechatronics, and Telecommunications Engineering.
|Item
|Others (₦)
|Agric. Engineering (₦)
|Tuition
|453,750
|Free
|Library development
|30,000
|30,000
|Examination fee
|50,000
|50,000
|ICT, fees
|30,000
|30,000
|Infrastructural development fee
|50,000
|50,000
|Laboratory/Studio/Workshop
|150,000
|150,000
|Accommodation
|180,000
|180,000
|E-library plus kortext
|103,000
|103,000
|Bus fees
|5,000
|5,000
|New Horizon
|40,000
|40,000
|Mantainence
|50,000
|50,000
|Sport
|10,000
|10,000
|Bupf
|25,000
|25,000
|Sub-total (200-500 level)
|1,176, 750
|723,000
|Acceptance fee
|100,000
|100,000
|Tablet
|100,000
|100,000
|Medical screening fee
|68,200
|68,200
|Total fee (100 level)
|1,444,950
|991,200
Students should note that the tuition fees for the following programmes have been waived, the reason why they are indicated as free above:
- B.Eng. Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering
- B.Sc. Applied Mathematics
- B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- B.Sc. Physics with Electronics
- B.Sc. Statistics
- B.Tech Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (Options in Agronomy, Agribusiness and Fisheries and Animal Sciences)
- B.Tech. Biotechnology
- B.Tech. Building Technology
- B.Tech. Quantity Surveying
- B.Tech. Urban and Regional Planning
School fees for Postgraduate Diploma programmes
Bells University offers Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs with fees designed to be affordable while maintaining high educational standards.
School fees for COLNAS, COLMANS and COLENVS
The Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs at COLNAS, COLMANS, and COLENVS have the same tuition fees, with the same additional charges.
|Item
|Fees (₦)
|Tuition fees
|400,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|70,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|50,000
|Fees per session
|680,000
School fees for Masters Programmes
The school fees for Master's programs vary depending on the college. Each college within the university has a slightly different fee structure, but generally, they include tuition and other additional charges.
COLNAS
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fees
|550,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|70,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|70,000
|Fees per session
|870,000
COLNAS finanal semester
|Item
|Fees
|Tuition fees
|275,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|150,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|70,000
|Fee for final semester
|675,500
|Total fees for all programmes
|1,545,000
COLMANS
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fees
|500,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|70,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|30,000
|Fee for first session
|780,000
School fees Ph.D programmes
Below are the school fees for Ph.D. programs at Bells University, covering tuition and additional charges, including examination fees and library and development.
COLNAS
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fees
|600,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|150,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|50,000
|Fee per session
|980,000
COLMAN
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fees
|550,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|150,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|20,000
|Fee per session
|900,000
COLENG
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Tuition fees
|650,000
|Library and development
|50,000
|Examination fees
|150,000
|Infrastructure development fee
|50,000
|E-library subscription
|30,000
|ICT fees
|50,000
|Laboratory/studio workshop
|70,000
|Fee per session
|1,050,000
Bells University school fees payment procedure
Bells University provides a seamless and secure school fees payment process through its online portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete your school fees payment successfully.
- Visit the official Bells University payment portal.
- First-time users need to register an account. Provide your Matriculation Number, Staff Number, Email Address, or Registration ID as required.
- Returning users can log in with their existing credentials.
4. After logging in, you will see a breakdown of fees. Select the appropriate payment items you intend to pay for.
5. Make a payment. (All payments must be made securely online via the University payment portal using a Mastercard or Verve Debit card)
6. Upon successful payment, you will find the receipts on the same portal; navigate to payment history to find all receipts.
Students should note that tuition at Bells University can be paid in full or in four instalments: 25% on first-semester resumption, 25% before first-semester exams, 25% on second-semester resumption, and the final 25% before second-semester exams.
The university does not accept Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or bank deposits. All payments should be made through the official payment portal.
How much is Bells University's school fee per semester?
For the 2024/2025 academic session, the total fees range from ₦174,750 to ₦703,750 per session, depending on the course.
Students can pay their fees in four instalments, with 50% of the total sessional fee due each semester. This means students pay between ₦87,375 and ₦351,875 per semester, depending on the course.
How much is Bells University's school fee for engineering?
The Bells University school fees for Engineering students is ₦653,750 per session (yearly).
What are Bells University’s school fees for nursing?
As of this writing, Bells University of Technology does not offer a Nursing program.
How much is Bells University's hostel fee?
Bells University hostel fees for the 2024/2025 session are ₦180,000 per session for all students.
How much is Bells University's acceptance fee?
Bells University's acceptance fee is ₦100,000 for both undergraduate and JUPEB programs.
Bells University school fees vary depending on the course and whether you are a new or returning student. Freshers pay more due to additional charges, while returning students pay only their tuition and other necessary fees.
