Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University school fees and how to make payments

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University is a premier private institution in Kano State, Nigeria. The university offers a wide range of programmes in a modern learning environment. Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University school fees are structured to ensure affordability while maintaining high educational standards.

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University is a hub for academic excellence in Nigeria's dynamic educational landscape. Its mission to foster quality learning reflects the broader aim of connecting students and communities with vital campus updates.

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University school fees

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University tuition fees vary depending on the programme and academic level. The private university ensures transparency in fee structures, helping students plan their academic expenses effectively. Below is a detailed breakdown of the fees payable for different categories of students.

New students

New students are required to pay specific fees to complete their registration. These fees cover tuition, administrative services, and other essential academic resources. Below is an overview of the payable amounts for freshers.

Fees Faculty of Science and Computing (₦) Faculty of Engineering (₦) Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences (₦) Tuition 1,268,750 1,268,750 1,268,750 Matriculation 30,000 30,000 30,000 I.D. Card 5,000 5,000 5,000 Medical & Health Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Caution Fee 25,000 25,000 25,000 Library Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Sports and Extracurricular 100,000 100,000 100,000 Laboratory Charges 50,000 50,000 50,000 VAT 23,250 23,250 23,250 Total 1,602,000 1,759,500 1,712,250 Fee Waiver 500,000 500,000 500,000 Net Fees Payable by all New Students 1,102,000 1,259,500 1,212,250

Additional fees

Additionally, new students may need to pay for services like accommodation. These additional charges ensure that students receive quality support throughout their studies.

Fees Amount (₦) VAT (₦) Total (₦) Hostel Fee (Optional) 100,000 7,500 107,000 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) 20,000 1,500 21,500

Returning students

Returning students benefit from lower payable fees compared to new students. Students opting for on-campus accommodation must pay a hostel fee of N100,000 and a VAT charge of N7,500, bringing the total to N107,500. The detailed amounts payable for returning students are highlighted below.

Fees Faculty of Science and Computing (₦) Faculty of Engineering (₦) Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences (₦) Tuition 1,268,750 1,426,250 1,379,000 Medical & Health Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Library Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Sports and Extracurricular Activities 100,000 100,000 100,000 Laboratory Charges 50,000 50,000 50,000 VAT 18,750 18,750 18,750 Total 1,537,500 1,695,000 1,647,750 Fee Waiver 500,000 500,000 500,000 Net Fees Payable by all Returning Students 1,037,500 1,195,000 1,147,750

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University scholarship fees (funded students)

Funded students under the university's scholarship programme enjoy reduced tuition fees. Below is an overview of the scholarship fee structure.

Fees Faculty of Science and Computing (₦) Faculty of Engineering (₦) Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences (₦) Tuition 1,268,750 1,426,250 1,379,000 Hostel Fee 10,000 10,000 107,500 Library Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Sports and Extracurricular Activities 100,000 100,000 100,000 Total 1,526,250 1,683,750 1,636,500 Fee Waiver 500,000 500,000 500,000 Net Fees Funded by ASR 1,026,250 1,183,750 1,136,500

Scholarship student fees (paid by students)

Even scholarship beneficiaries may need to cover specific fees not included in their funding. These payments ensure access to extra services or facilities. Check out the fee schedule for scholarship students.

Fees Faculty of Science and Computing (₦) Faculty of Engineering (₦) Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences (₦) Application Fee (Non-Refundable) 20,000 20,000 20,000 Matriculation 30,000 30,000 30,000 I.D. Card 5,000 5,000 5,000 Medical & Health Services 50,000 50,000 50,000 Caution Fee 25,000 25,000 25,000 Laboratory Charges 50,000 50,000 50,000 VAT 24,750 24,750 24,750 Total Payable by all Scholarship Students 204,750 204,750 204,750

Total fees for scholarship students are:

Faculty of Science and Computing: N1,231,750

N1,231,750 Faculty of Engineering: N,1,388,500

N,1,388,500 Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences: N1,341,250

KHAIRUN University Kano fees payment process

Paying your fees at KHAIRUN University, Kano, is straightforward. Students can complete the process through the university's designated payment platforms or in person at approved bank branches. Follow these steps to pay your fees:

Log in to your student portal or use the online payment platform provided by the university. Select the fee payment option and enter the required details, including your student ID and payment amount. Choose your preferred payment method, such as bank transfer, online payment gateways like Interswitch or Quickteller, or mobile payment apps like mobile banking or USSD codes. Follow the payment instructions and confirm your transaction.

Is Khairun a private university?

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University is a private higher learning institution that offers quality education and modern facilities to its learners. It focuses on academic excellence and innovative learning.

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University school fees are structured to balance affordability with the delivery of top-notch education. The fees vary based on the student's category, including new, returning, and scholarship-funded students.

