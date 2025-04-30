Dele Momodu has sent an urgent message to the acting national chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Damagum Iliya Umar

Momodu said Ambassador Damagum should sack the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

According to the PDP chieftain, the former Rivers state governor, Wike is sackable and should be fired from the main opposition party

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The acting national chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Damagum Iliya Umar, has been told to sack the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

A PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, said Damagum should sack Wike if he is very patriotic about Nigeria.

Dele Momodu says PDP Chairman Damagum should sack Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Momodu stated this during an interview on Arise News.

In the interview, Momodu said Wike is sackable and should be fired from the PDP.

The video was shared by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imran Muhammad via his X handle @Imranmuhdz on Tuesday, April 30, 2025.

“Ambassador Damagum, if he and some of his members were very patriotic about Nigeria, would have done the right thing by sacking Wike. Wike is sackable."

Nigerians react over call for PDP to sack Wike

@Ajibola_0804

Does Dele Momodu know what he is saying???

Sack Wike, over what??

A man who financed the party for years when he Dele and others left the party?

He must be hallucinating honestly 😂😂😂

@Byknowit

PDP needs to stop some groups of people from speaking on its behalf.

@rickayguyo

Uncle Dele Alagbafo anywhere belle face.

@onimasai

He is so obsessed with Wike

Atiku, Wike told to leave PDP immediately

Recall that former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) Olabode George, sent an urgent message to Atiku Abubakar, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP chieftain urged the former vice president and former Rivers state governor to leave the main opposition party.

George explained and listed the offences committed by Atiku and Wike while still claiming to be part of the PDP structure.

Wike gives 1 condition for peace with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike expressed readiness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the Rivers state crisis.

Legit.ng reports that the crisis within Rivers state can be traced back to October 2023 following the political fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Wike, once again, addressed the prolonged tensions in the oil-rich state and stressed that he is open to peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng