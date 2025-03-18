Travis Barker's parents, Randy and Gloria Barker, played a significant role in shaping his journey as a musician. Though he lost his mother at a young age, his dad has expressed pride in his career accomplishments. Along with his siblings, Randalai and Tamara, their unwavering love and support have been instrumental in his success.

From (L-R) Randalai, Travis, Randy, and Tamara Barker seated on a couch taking a photo. Photo: @rbarker68 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Travis Barker plays drums for the popular rock band Blink-182.

for the popular rock band Travis Barker's parents supported his musical aspirations and nurtured him from a young age.

and from a young age. Travis' older sisters, Randalai and Tamara Randy, have stood by the musician through every triumph and challenge.

Gloria Barker succumbed to Sjögren syndrome on 3 September 1990.

Profile summary

Real name Travis Landon Barker Moniker The Baron von Tito, Clarence, Bones Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1975 Age 49 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fontana, California, United States Current residence Calabasas, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blue Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gloria Barker Father Randy Barker Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Kourtney Kardashian Children 3 School Fontana High School Profession Musician, drummer, actor, and record producer Net worth $50 million Instagram @travisbarker Twitter @travisbarker Facebook @travisbarkerofficial

A closer look at Travis Barker's parents

Travis Barker's father is Randy, and his mother is Gloria Barker. The two met at a restaurant in Fontana, California, and got hitched a few months later.

The American actor grew up alongside his two older sisters. His mother, Gloria, passed away when he was young, leaving him and his siblings with their dad.

A black and white photo of Randy and Travis Barker (L), and a painting of Gloria Barker (R). Photo: @travisbarker, @rbarker68 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Travis Barker's family has supported his career since he was young. As a kid, his father and mother enrolled him in drumming lessons, and they both accompanied him to each lesson. In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he says:

My dad drove us, and my mom always sat in the room and taped the lesson. She learnt how to read music and hold the drumsticks right; if I didn’t understand something, I could always go to her.

Randy Travis

Randy Travis was born and raised in Pennsylvania but relocated to Fontana, California, at age 18 with his family. He got employment at Kaiser Steel, a steel company, served in the army, and spent one year in Vietnam. In the aforementioned memoir, the American musician stated:

I was drafted into the army around 1973, and I spent two years in the military: one year in the States and one year in Vietnam.

The American musician shared that he enjoyed taking his dad’s army medals and pins. He sometimes lost them when he played cops and robbers.

Randy Barker is seated on an office chair (L), and his grandson Brandt Barker is posing for a photo standing next to him (R). Photo: @brandtbarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Randy met Travis' mother, Gloria, at her mother and uncle's restaurant called the Red Devil. They dated for a few months before getting married. After his mum passed away, the American songwriter's bond with his father deepened. He told Vice in 2015:

I speak to him every morning like clockwork. It’s always good to have a parent there to keep you humble, keep you grounded.

The American musician has also expressed his affection for his father on social media. On June 17, 2024, Travis posted a picture of him and his father, captioning it:

Happy Father’s Day to my Dad. He is truly my hero.

Gloria Barker

Travis Barker's mom was born Gloria Marie McCarty on 10 September 1947 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, United States. Her parents were Solomon McCarty and her mother, Maria Josephine Caminti Capozziello.

Gloria, also known as Cookie, ran a daycare centre at their home. She supported Travis' dreams and aspirations, even learning to hold drumsticks and read music to help him. Gloria believed he would be her drummer boy. In his book, he said:

She was learning as fast as me–when I was kid, Mom was just as good on drums as I was. I don’t know if she ever had aspirations to be a musician herself or if she was just trying to encourage me, but she kept telling me that I would be her drummer boy.

According to People, Gloria was diagnosed with autoimmune Sjögren syndrome when Travis was young and died on 3 September 1990 at the age of 42. The American drummer has kept his mom's memory alive. On 12 September 2024, he shared multiple photos on Instagram after visiting his mother's memorial plaque. Travis captioned the post:

I wish heaven had visiting hours.

The Blink-182 band member shared his mother's last words. She told him:

Don’t stop playing the drums, Travis. Follow your dreams.

Who are Travis Barker's siblings?

The record producer has two sisters: Randalai Randy and Tamara Randy. Learn more about them below.

Randalai Barker

Kellsey Marie (L), Brandt Barker (C), and Randalai Barker (R) posing outside with a view of the beach in the background. Photo: @brandtbarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Randalai “Randy” Barker is Travis' eldest sister. She was born in April 1968. Randalai has two kids: Brandt Barker, born on 11 December 1987, and Kellsey Marie Barker, born on 26 April 26 1997.

Kellsey Barker is married to Bret Bendixen, an executive chef at The Rustik Fork. The couple welcomed their daughter, Quinn Everlyn Bendixen, on 16 October 2021, making Randalai a grandmother.

Tamara Barker

Tamara Barker in a black outfit (L) and Travis Barker in a red hoodie posing on the staircase (R). Photo: @rbarker68, @travisbarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tamara Barker, also known as Tammy, is Barker's second daughter. She was born on 17 April 1970. Although Tammy likes to keep her life private, she occasionally attends family events with her famous brother and was present at Travis and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

FAQs

Who is Travis Barker? He is an American musician, songwriter, actor, and drummer for the Blink-182 rock band. Where is Travis Barker from? The American celebrity hails from Fontana, California, but resides in Calabasas, California, United States. Who is Travis Barker's father? His father is Randy Travis. Who is Travis Barker's mother? The musician's mother is Gloria Barker. What happened to Travis Barker's mother? Travis' mother was diagnosed with Sjögren syndrome and died three months later, before he started high school. How old was Travis Barker when his mother passed away? The American drummer was 12 years old when his mother died. Does Travis Barker have siblings? Yes, he has two older sisters: Randalai and Tamara Barker.

Travis Barker's parents, Randy and Gloria Barker, played a critical role in shaping his career as a drummer and musician. Travis is well-known as a high-energy drummer for the rock band Blink-182. He grew up alongside his two siblings: Randalai and Tamara Barker.

Legit.ng published an article about Rebeca Andrade's parents and siblings. The American gymnast credits her success to her mother and siblings' support. She was raised by her mother, Rosa Rodrigues Braga, after her parents divorced when she was young.

Rebeca faced multiple challenges, including poverty, when growing up. Despite the challenges, she rose to become one of the best gymnasts in America. Find out more about her family and the role they have played in her career.

Source: Legit.ng