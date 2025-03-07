Obafemi Awolowo University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Obafemi Awolowo University school fees vary based on your programme and student status (new or returning). Returning students enjoy reduced rates. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of OAU fees and step-by-step payment instructions.

Key takeaways

OAU is among the top federal universities in Nigeria, located in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The school fees for OAU vary depending on the programme and whether you are a new or returning student.

The school fees range from ₦151,200 to ₦190,000 for new students, while returning students pay between ₦89,000 and ₦128,200.

Obafemi Awolowo University school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) offers various academic programmes, with specific school fees for each faculty. The university adjusted its fees in September 2023 and has remained the same. Below is a breakdown of the OAU fees for different student categories.

Faculty New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities 151,200 89,200 Faculties of Technology and Science 163,200 101,200 Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy 190,000 128,200

Additional charges

The above fees include tuition, registration, examination, library, and medical. There are other charges that undergraduate students are required to pay. These charges are:

Service Fee (₦) Hall maintenance 5,000 Utility 3,000 ICT 3,000 Caution 5,000 (New students)

Therefore, the total general services for new students is ₦16,000 and for returning students is ₦11,000.

How do I pay the acceptance fee for OAU?

Successful candidates must accept their admission offer by paying a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦35,000. Here's a simple process for making the payment.

Access the OAU ePortal and log in using your Matric/UTME number and password. Navigate to the "Student Information" section and select "Payment Activities." Choose the relevant academic session and select "Acceptance" as the payment type. Generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number and print the slip. Proceed to any bank that supports Remita payments to complete the transaction using the amount specified on the slip. After making the payment, return to the ePortal, input the RRR number along with the transaction ID. Finally, download and print your payment receipt for reference.

Obafemi Awolowo University School fees payment procedure

After paying the acceptance fee and verifying results, successful candidates must pay their fees based on their program. Follow these steps to make the payment.

Go to the OAU ePortal. Click on "Payment Activities" and then Payment via Remita. Select the Type of Payment (MainFees) and provide any missing information (for instance, email address). Click submit to confirm your information. Click submit again to generate RRR. Select the Mode of Payment, (Bank branch for cash payment) and click Submit. Click on Print Invoice in the top right corner of the page. Use the invoice to pay in any branch of a bank of your choice.

How much are OAU school fees per semester?

School fees to the Obafemi Awolowo University are calculated per academic session. The figure may also depend on one's course or level.

How much is the OAU hostel fee?

The accommodation fee is alleged to have increased from ₦30,000 during 2022/2023 to ₦50,000. Students are advised not to pay for accommodation until they have secured a spot, as the payment is non-refundable.

How much are OAU school fees for freshers?

OAU school fees vary by faculty and student category. Fresh students pay between ₦151,200 and ₦190,200.

Obafemi Awolowo University school fees differ based on the programme and student level. Fresh students pay the highest fees while returning students have reduced charges. Checking the OAU portal regularly ensures students stay updated on any fee changes or payment deadlines.

