The United States State Department has released the official breakdown of school fees for the American International School of Lagos (AISL), which is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's top educational institutions.

The information revealed that the school’s fees include a one-time registration fee of $10,000—approximately 16 million naira, based on current exchange rates.

This registration fee highlights the substantial financial commitment required for students enrolling at AISL, which caters to children from Early Childhood to Grade 12.

The annual tuition fees vary depending on the grade level. For Early Childhood, the annual fee is $17,638 (28,374,6030), while for Elementary School (Kindergarten to Grade 5), the fee is $21,653 (51,744,478).

The cost increases for older students, with Middle School (Grades 6–8) charging $28,049 per year, and High School (Grades 9–12) students paying an annual fee of $32,165.

In addition to tuition, families are required to pay an annual capital fee of $3,000 and a special assessment fee of $10,486, further adding to the overall cost.

About the American International School of Lagos

The American International School of Lagos is an independent, non-profit, co-educational day school. It provides a standards-based American and international curriculum, including the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme for students in Grades 11 and 12.

The school offers students the opportunity to graduate with both an American High School Diploma and an IB Diploma, preparing them for competitive higher education opportunities worldwide.

AISL serves a diverse student body of over 470 students representing more than 50 nationalities. It operates a state-of-the-art campus in Victoria Island, Lagos, featuring facilities such as science labs, a design and technology lab, swimming pool, library, and a recently constructed Innovation and Design Center.

The school places a strong emphasis on academic excellence, offering specialist classes in subjects like multimedia, design technology, band/music, and physical education/health, along with modern language courses in French and Spanish.

Leadership and governance

AISL is governed by a nine-member board, which includes representatives from the AISL Association, major oil companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, as well as the US Ambassador’s appointee.

This collaborative governance model ensures alignment with international educational standards and effective management of resources.

