Parents at a JAMB UTME centre were caught on camera praying fervently and singing worship songs for their children’s success.

In viral videos, they were seen seated under a canopy, speaking in tongues and singing about God as their helper.

Reactions poured in as viewers praised the parents' dedication and the power of prayer as their “secret weapon.”

A man shared videos of parents who followed their children to a Unified Matriculation and Tertiary Examination (UTME) centre

The parents were seen singing and praying with seriousness in the viral videos.

Parents at a JAMB centre are trending for their powerful prayers and worship songs as their children write exams.

the parents were seated under a canopy as they prayed seriously and spoke in tongues.

The video was captioned:

“POV: Parents at the jamb centre. Our parents our secret weapon.”

Another video showed the parents singing worship songs, as a woman led them in raising the songs.

Parents at a JAMB centre pray and sing passionately for their children's success.

They sang songs which referenced God as a helper, and the video was captioned:

“Parents reaction at JAMb centre. Our parents prayers our secret weapon.”

Watch the prayer video below:

Reactions as parents pray at JAMB centres

Many who came across the videos shared their thoughts on the prayers and songs the parents rendered.

Some commenters confirmed that the JAMB centre was in Fedora Grammar School.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@YA BOY Jones said:

"If u like sing all the mercy chinwo songs. If u no read u go still fail."

@callmhenhenny said:

"For pikin wey no read???"

@Once bitten, twice shy said:

"Prayers won’t change the question that has been set, prayers won’t make them score high mark."

@Oreoluwa said:

"I'm sorry to inform you that. if your child didn't read before going to exam hall na zero oooo.... Prayer works actually, but if you don't read, na premium tears. Grace speak if you also work towards it."

@Rita's hair said:

"The day I wrote my jamb no body follow me ooh. First jamb. e reach Una turn Una carry family come."

@Ebubechi Iwuh said:

"Whether the child has read or not, this video speaks more about the sacrifice, love, support and desire for success that these parents have for their children. It's genuine and should be encouraged."

@favy__21

"Ebenezer for mathematics?? Mummy tell them to read so the Ebenezer go work ooh."

@Dave Dasilva said:

"I’m the only one that went to write my jamb myself o then, rain even beat me on my way back that day cause I had a wedding I was going to attend."

@simply _favour said:

"In the center I did mine there was no place for parent to stay they had to wait inside the rain so painful and it’s a church that has auditorium in it."

In a related story, a girl who went to write her UTME in Lagos was declared missing by her family members, and after two days, she was found outside Lagos.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

