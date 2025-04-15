Stanbic Bank has announced its graduate trainee program, which gives qualified Nigerians a chance to launch their banking career

The selected graduates will have a chance to gain hands-on experience and an opportunity to join the bank's workforce

To be considered for the programme, applicants are expected to meet the Stanbic Bank's listed requirements

Stanbic Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria, has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 graduate trainee programme for qualified Nigerians.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation.

In a statement, the bank said its graduate trainee programme is designed to build capacity and professionals.

The statement reads:

"The Graduate Trainee Program of Stanbic IBTC Group has been designed to build capacity and create a sustainable pipeline in our group by developing young, talented, trained professionals for our future.

"It is an intensive program and unique opportunity for young people who are resourceful and passionate about building a fast-tracked career and to help us drive our success into the future."

"If you meet the requirements above, please fill this compulsory questionnaire before starting your application. This will take 8 minutes. Once you have completed this, click the “I’m interested” tab on this page to complete your application."

Qualification

A minimum of a Second Class Upper (or its equivalent) in any discipline from a recognised university.

At least five credits, including Mathematics and English, in GCE, NECO, or an equivalent qualification.

Applicants must not be older than 26 years at the time of engagement.

Completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program with a valid discharge certificate is required.

Date of birth, gender, and class of degree must be clearly stated in the application.

Key responsibilities

Graduates Trainees will be required to work in varied work roles/ locations and context with increasing levels of complexity.

Applicants must be passionate about building a career at Stanbic IBTC.

Graduate Trainees would be based in Lagos but may be deployed to any department and locations across the country.

Competencies

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Leadership skills and assertiveness

Self-motivated.

Integrity and honesty

Passionate about service

Knowledge / technical skills / expertise

Strong conceptual, innovative, and analytical abilities

Excellent customer service orientation

Mandatory computer literacy

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (intermediate to expert level)

To apply for the program, click on this link. Application closes on the 16th of April 2025.

