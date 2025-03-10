FUNAI school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI) is a public university in Nigeria offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Before joining the institution to pursue a course, it is crucial to understand its requirements, including the fees charged. Find out the FUNAI school fees for various courses and the right payment procedure.

FUNAI school fees vary by faculty and level of study .

and . Besides tuition fees, students are required to pay additional charges, which may include internet service, health insurance, and development levy.

which may include internet service, health insurance, and development levy. School fee payment can be done through the designated commercial banks or online via Remita .

. FUNAI acceptance fee for the faculties of medicine and law is ₦81,000, nutrition and nursing is ₦51,000, and engineering and others is ₦41,000.

FUNAI School fees for all courses

If you would like to join FUNAI, as a new student, you are required to pay school fees fully before commencement of learning. Returning students must also pay their school fees so that their learning is not interrupted. FUNAI school fees vary depending on a student’s level of study and course.

FUNAI school fees for freshers

One of the key requirements before joining FUNAI is payment of full school fees. Usually, school fees for freshers tend to be high because of the inclusion of one-off charges peculiar to new students. FUNAI categorises students into faculties, which are charged different school fees. Below is a breakdown of FUNAI school fees for freshers.

Item Engineering (₦) Medicine (₦) Nursing (₦) Law (₦) Nutrition (₦) Others (₦) Student charges 75,500 155,500 129,500 145,500 90,500 75,500 Faculty dues 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Departmental dues 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 GST registration 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Laboratory/workshop/studio 6,000 5,000 5000 6,000 3,000 Moot court maintenance 5,000 Matriculation charges 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 ID card 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Third-party charges Internet services 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 Student union dues 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Student union registration 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Development levy 50,000 250,000 150,000 250,000 100,000 X-Ray charges 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Student health insurance 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Parent forum fees 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Total 216,500 497,500 371,500 487,500 283,500 165,500

Excluded from the school fees is the acceptance fee. The acceptance fee is paid by freshers as a confirmation of their acceptance to join FUNAI. It is a one-off payment done before school fee payment and after the FUNAI admission list is released.

The acceptance fee for students in the faculties of medicine and law is ₦81,000. Students pursuing engineering courses and other faculties pay an acceptance fee of ₦41,000, while those in the faculties of nutrition and nursing pay ₦51,000.

FUNAI school fees for returning students

The school fees obligations for FUNAI returning students are relatively lower compared to freshers. The reason for their lower school fees is that they do not pay one-off charges payable in the first year of study. Below are the charges FUNAI returning students should pay.

Item Engineering (₦) Medicine (₦) Nursing (₦) Law (₦) Nutrition (₦) Others (₦) Student charges 52,800 124,800 102,500 124,800 70,800 52,800 Faculty dues 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Departmental dues 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Laboratory/workshop/studio 6,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 3,000 Moot court maintenance 5,000 Third-party charges Internet services 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500 Student union dues 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Student health insurance 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Parents forum fee 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Development levy 100,000 50,000 100,000 Total 80,300 251,300 179,000 251,300 97,300 77,300

FUNAI school fees for international students

FUNAI admits students from outside the borders of Nigeria, and they are categorised as international students. The institution charges slightly higher school fees for international students as compared to local students. Below is a breakdown of international school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Fees for international undergraduate students

Here is the school fees outline for undergraduate freshers and returning international students.

Description Freshers (₦) Returning students Engineering faculty 216,000 152,100 Medicine faculty 600,000 350,000 Other faculties 144,000 80,100

Fees for international postgraduate students

FUNAI offers postgraduate programmes, including postgraduate diploma (PGD), master's (MSC), and PhD. Below are school fees payable for each of the programmes.

Description PGD (₦) MSC (₦) PhD (₦) Engineering 130,000 154,000 154,000 Other faculties 80,000 104,000 104,000

How to pay school fees in FUNAI

FUNAI allows direct payment of school fees to designated banks or online school fee payment. While you can choose whichever payment method you like, it is recommended to opt for online fee payment as it is convenient. Freshers or returning students can use the step-by-step guide below to pay school fees through the portal.

FUNAI student login portal. Photo: portal.funai.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the official FUNAI website. Log into the student portal using your username and password. Locate the Payment section and select the fees you want to pay. Generate and print a payment invoice with a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number. Proceed to pay school fees at designated Nigerian banks or pay online with credit/debit cards such as Verve, Visa, or MasterCard. After successful school fee payment, return to the portal, log in, and enter the payment details, including the payment reference number. Download and print your e-receipt and keep it for future reference.

How much is the hostel fee in AE-FUNAI?

Hostel or accommodation fee is charged separately from school fees. The fees vary depending on a hostel’s amenities and number of occupants per room. However, it is an optional fee you can choose not to pay if you have private accommodation arrangements. For international students, hostel is ₦30,000.

How much is the FUNAI acceptance fee and school fees?

FUNAI acceptance fees vary depending on faculties. For medicine and law faculties, acceptance fee is ₦81,000, nutrition and nursing faculties pay ₦51,00, while engineering and other faculties pay a fee of ₦41,000. Freshers' school fees vary between ₦165,500 and ₦497,500, while returning students' fees vary between ₦77,300 and ₦251,300.

How much is the FUNAI school fees per semester?

The Nigerian university charges school fees yearly and does not have rates per semester.

Can I pay my FUNAI school fees in instalments?

No. The institution does not accept payment of school fees in instalment. However, it accepts partial payments from students benefitting from sponsorships and bursaries, as their fees are usually paid in tranches.

Are there additional charges apart from tuition?

Besides tuition fees, students are required to pay other charges, including internet services, development levy, student health insurance, and parent forum fees.

What payment methods are accepted for school fees?

FUNAI accepts school fees payment through designated bank deposit using the RRR generated from the payment portal. It also allows online fee payment through the Remita website with a debit/credit card.

Can international students pay in foreign currency?

Yes, international students may have different payment structures. For reliable guidance, you can visit the bursary department at FUNAI.

FUNAI school fees vary depending on the course and level of study. It is crucial to understand a course’s fee requirements before you commence learning so that you plan adequately for your finances to avoid disruption. The institution has an elaborate fee payment procedure, allowing you to make payments to designated banks or online.

