The minister of education, led by Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the FG will uncover individuals with fake certificates in Nigeria, following an investigation into degree mills

Mamman stressed the need to maintain educational integrity and pledged collaboration with relevant agencies to restore credibility to the system

Jubrila Amin, who chaired the committee that probed degree mills, advocated for the digitalisation of processes and increased accreditation efforts to address deficiencies in the education sector

FCT, Abuja - The Ministry of Education has vowed to uncover individuals in Nigeria who possess fake certificates.

Education Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) disclosed this while receiving the findings of the inter-ministerial committee on degree mills at his office in Abuja on Friday, May 3.

Legit.ng recalls that the government established a committee to investigate the operations of more than 100 private universities and some foreign universities in Benin Republic, Togo, and other countries.

The development followed an exposé by the Daily Nigerian newspaper.

Mamman vows to cleanse Nigeria's education sector

Expressing dismay at the revelations unearthed during the investigation, Mamman said the education ministry' will collaborate with relevant agencies to purge the education system of any fraudulent elements.

He stressed the urgency of upholding educational integrity, noting the possibility of individuals holding fake credentials infiltrating both public and private sectors.

Mamman affirmed the ministry's resolve to implement measures to restore credibility to the system.

“It is possible that some are carrying fake certificates in public and private organisations and need to be flushed out. This report is the product of a thorough investigation," The Punch quoted him as saying.

Degree mills: Committee chairman speaks on investigation

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee, Jubrila Amin, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the deplorable state of education in certain institutions and advocating for swift intervention, TheCable also reported.

Amin recommended the digitalization or automation of educational processes across agencies as a means to enhance oversight and ensure accountability.

He underscored the inadequacy of current accreditation and evaluation methods and called for an increase in the number of universities within the country to meet the demand for quality education.

Amin also urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to prioritize accreditation for institutions offering part-time or sandwich programs to prevent a recurrence of past accreditation discrepancies.

