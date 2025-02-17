FUDMA school fees: A complete breakdown and how to make payments

FUDMA school fees vary depending on the programme you are enrolled in and whether you are a new or returning student. This guide provides a complete breakdown of the costs for different items, along with detailed instructions on making your payments.

FUDMA school fees

Tuition fees are free, making education more accessible to students. However, newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee and other mandatory student charges covering essential services and administrative costs.

Fee item First semester (₦) Second semester (₦) Total (₦) Certificate verification 2,500 2,500 5,000 Computer services 3,750 3,750 7,500 Departmental charges 2,500 2,500 5,000 Development Levy 3,000 3,000 6,000 Examination 5,000 5,000 10,000 Faculty charges/directorate 1,000 1,000 2,000 Games 2,500 2,500 5,000 ID card 1,000 1,000 2,000 Internet access 5,000 5,000 10,000 Laboratory, studio, workshop 5,000 5,000 10,000 Library 2,500 2,500 5,000 Matriculation 2,500 2,500 5,000 Medical 5,000 5,000 10,000 Orientation/students/handbook 2,500 2,500 5,000 Sanitation and Utilities 5,000 5,000 10,000 SIWES/TP 5,000 5,000 10,000 Stamp duty 50 50 100 Students records 2,000 2,000 4,000 Students Union Gov. (SUG) 500 500 1,000 Transportation fee 5,000 5,000 10,000 Entrepreneurship fee 500 500 1,000 Total 61,800 61,800 123,600

To get the most accurate and current information on FUDMA's fee structure, regularly check the official FUDMA website or reach out to the university's admissions or bursary department.

How do I pay my FUDMA acceptance fee?

Successful candidates must accept their admission offer by paying a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦10,000. Here’s a simple process for making the payment.

Visit the FUDMA admission portal to generate a transaction ID for confirmation payment. It will take you to the payment icon on the portal. Click on the payment of the Confirmation (Acceptance) fee. Proceed and make necessary payments using these methods: To make the payment, use any of the methods below: Click "Pay via Remita" to go to the Remita payment page. You can pay online using a valid Visa or MasterCard debit card or an internet banking platform. 7. After payment, candidates should submit the bank’s payment receipt to the University for confirmation. After paying the Confirmation (Acceptance) fee, visit the Federal University Dutsin-Ma portal to print and sign the required documents before going to the registration centre.

Acceptance of Offer of Provisional Admission (Form FUDMA/02)

Undertaking Against Cultism (Form-FUDMA/01)

Printed copy of Letter of Provisional Admission

9. Proceed to the screening centre with all required documents listed below for screening and verification of results.

Signed acceptance form (Form FUDMA/02)

Printed letter of provisional admission

JAMB result slip & admission letter

Original & photocopy of birth certificate

Original & photocopy of O' Level certificates/results

Two passport photos

Reference letter from a reputable person confirming your good conduct

Signed undertaking against cultism (Form FUDMA/01)

Fudma school fees payment procedure

After paying the acceptance fee and verifying results, successful candidates must pay their semester fees based on their program. Follow these steps to make the payment:

Log in to the Remita portal It will take you to the payment icon on the portal. Click on the payment of the Confirmation (Acceptance) fee and proceed and make the necessary payments. After payment, candidates should present the bank’s receipt to the University for confirmation. On the ‘Hem List,’ select your course, and the payment amount will appear automatically. Then, choose your faculty, programme, and department. After payment, log in to the FUDMA admission portal to generate your school charges details for the 2024/2025 academic session. After downloading the transaction details, candidates should bring the bank payment receipt and transaction ID to the University to collect their receipts.

Payment of hostel accommodation

At FUDMA, hostel space is limited and given on a first-come, first-served basis for both male and female students. To pay for accommodation, candidates should visit the Remita website and follow the payment steps.

Log in to Remita's website. Click on the ‘PAY A FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY' box which redirects you to a new page. On the ‘Name of MDA’ box, type FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSINMA. On the ‘Name of Service/Purpose’, click on the drop list and select the 'Hostel Accommodation Fee' option. On the ‘Department', select your department. On the ‘Faculty’, select your faculty. On the 'Course of Study’, select your programme. Complete the form and print it. Proceed to any of the commercial banks and make payments through Remita. After payment, candidates are advised to come along with the evidence of payment from the bank to the University for collection of receipt.

Students must bring proof of hostel accommodation payment and other necessary documents to the Student Affairs Deanery for further processing. They should also check their first-semester courses on the University portal and ensure they do not exceed 24 credit units.

How much is the school fee for FUDMA?

FUDMA school fees are approximately ₦123,600 in total, varying by programme and student status. For the latest details, visit the official website or contact the admissions or bursary department.

How many faculties are in FUDMA?

The institution has eight faculties including Education, Arts, Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Life Science, Engineering and Technology, Management Sciences, Physical Science and Social Sciences.

What is the cut-off mark of Federal University Dutsin-MA?

Candidates seeking admission into FUDMA must attain a minimum score of 140 for some courses, 150 for others, and 160 for select programs. However, for the Faculty of Health Sciences, a minimum score of 180 is required. These scores must be achieved in the JAMB UTME to be considered for admission.

What is the acceptance fee for FUDMA?

The FUDMA acceptance fee is ₦10,000 for newly admitted students. This fee is non-refundable and is required to secure your admission slot for the academic year.

Understanding the FUDMA school fees for your course and the payment process is essential, whether you are a prospective student or already enrolled. The university is recognised as one of the top government-owned institutions in Nigeria, offering affordable fees to ensure accessibility for students from all backgrounds.

