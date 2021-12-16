Global site navigation

NOUN courses and fees in 2024/2025, duration and requirements
by  Adrianna Simwa

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the largest university in Nigeria by student enrollment and national spread. It is the only institution licensed by the National Universities Commission to offer single-mode open and distance education to learners in Nigeria. Get to learn more about the NOUN courses and their fees.

NOUN courses
A university student studying online. Photo: pexels.com, @Tony Schnagl (modified by author)
The National Open University of Nigeria, popularly referred to as NOUN, takes pride in its delivery system flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reach the unreached. Their programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible and available for everyone at any time.

NOUN courses, fees and requirements

The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. If you are one such student who would like to study at NOUN, here is everything you need to know about the National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees.

National Open University courses

The courses offered at NOUN are grouped into eight different faculties. Below is a breakdown of the various courses being offered currently.

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

The department hosts four programmes, namely:

  • B.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Management
  • B.Sc. Hotel and Tourism Management
  • B.Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness
  • B.Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has various departments. The courses offered under this faculty include:

  • M.A. Islamic Studies
  • M.A. English
  • B.A. Philosophy
  • B.A. Yoruba
  • B.A. Hausa
  • B.A. Igbo
  • B.A. Arabic Language and Literature
  • M.A Christian Religious Studies
  • Ph.D Christian Religious Studies
  • PGD. Christian Religious Studies
  • B.A. Islamic Studies
  • B.A. Christian Religious Studies
  • B.A. French
  • B.A. English

Faculty of Education

NOUN postgraduate courses
A female student studying. Photo: pexels,com, @cottonbro
There are five departments under this faculty. They include Arts and Social Science Education (ASSE), Educational Foundations, Science Education, Health and Human Kinetics, and Library and Information Science. The various courses offered under these departments include:

  • B.Sc. (Ed) Human Kinetics
  • BLIS - Library and Information Science
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education
  • PhD Mathematical Education
  • PhD Educational Technology
  • PhD Science Education
  • PhD Educational Administration and Planning
  • BA (Ed) Early Childhood Education
  • BA (Ed) English
  • BA (Ed) French
  • BA (Ed) Primary Education
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Agricultural Science
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Biology
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Business Education
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Chemistry
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Integrated Science
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Mathematics
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Physics
  • M.Ed Guidance and Counselling
  • M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning
  • M.Ed. Educational Technology
  • M.Ed. Science Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Faculty of Health Sciences

In the Faculty of Health Sciences, the institution offers the following courses:

  • M.Sc Public Health
  • B.Sc. Environmental Health Science
  • B.Sc Public Health
  • (BNSc) Bachelor of Nursing Science

Faculty of Law

requirements for undergraduate
A student writing in a note book. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera Production
For those interested in doing law, there are various departments under the Faculty of Law. Upon completing the programme, you can be awarded the following:

  • Bachelor of Law(LL.B)
  • Post-Graduate Diploma in Law (PGD Legislative Drafting)
  • Master of Laws (LLM)
  • PhD Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences has the second-highest number of courses. They include:

  • B.Sc. Transport Management
  • M.Sc Entrepreneurship
  • PGD Entrepreneurship
  • PhD Business Administration
  • PhD Public Administration
  • B.Sc Banking and Finance
  • B.Sc Accounting
  • B.Sc Business Administration
  • B.Sc Marketing
  • B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
  • B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
  • BSc Public Administration
  • Master of Business Administration (MBA)
  • Master of Public Administration (MPA)
  • MSc Business Administration
  • MSc Public Administration
  • PGD Business Administration
  • PGD Public Administration

Faculty of Sciences

Below is a list of science courses offered in NOUN under the Faculty of Sciences:

  • PhD Information Technology
  • B.Sc Physics
  • B.Sc Biology
  • B.Sc Chemistry
  • M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options)
  • PGD. Information Technology
  • B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer Science
  • B.Sc. Mathematics
  • B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology
  • B.Sc. Computer Science
  • B.Sc. Information Technology

Faculty of Social Sciences

How much is the fees of courses at NOUN?
A male student studying outside. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto
The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Sciences include:

  • B.Sc Economics
  • B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
  • PhD Mass Communication
  • PGD Economics
  • PhD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • B.Sc Film Production
  • B.Sc. Development Studies
  • M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
  • PGD Mass Communication
  • B.Sc. Mass Communication
  • B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • B.Sc. Political Science
  • B.Sc. Tourism Studies
  • M.Sc. Mass Communication
  • M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • PGD Mass Communication
  • PGD. Criminology and Security Studies
  • PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

National Open University fees

Cost-effectiveness is one of the objectives of the National Open University of Nigeria. The NOUN courses and fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new students or continuing students. The tables below show the NOUN school fees.

Undergraduate returning students

No.CategoryFee
Compulsory fee
1Semester registration fee N6,000
2Library feeN3,000
3ICT administration chargesN5,000
4E-FacilitationN4,000
Courses registration
52 credit units coursesN2,000
63 credit units coursesN2,500
74 credit units courses (Law students)N3,000
Examination registration
8Undergraduate students (per course)N1,500

Undergraduate new students

No.CategoryFee
Compulsory fee
1Semester registration fee N7,500
2Caution depositN5,000
3Orientation feeN3,000
4Matriculation feeN2,500
5ID cardN1,000
6Library feeN4,000
7ICT administration chargesN7,500
8E-FacilitationN7,500
9JAMB regulationN7,500
10Result verificationN10,000
Course registration
112 credit units coursesN2,000
123 credit units coursesN2,500
134 credit units courses (Law students)N3,000
Examination registration
14Undergraduate students (per course)N1,500
Second-semester registration
15Semester registration fee N7,500
16Library feeN4,000
17ICT administration chargesN7,500
18E-FacilitationN7,500
Course registration
192 credit units courses3 credit units courses4 credit units courses (Law students)N2,000N2,500N3,000

Postgraduate semester registration for new students

NoCategoryFee
1Semester registration fee N10,000
2Caution depositN7,000
3Orientation feeN5,000
4Matriculation feeN3,000
5ID feeN1,000
6Library feeN5,000
7ICT administration chargesN7,500
8E-FacilitationN7,500
9Result verificationN10,000
10Student transcript verificationN5,000

Semester registration for returning students

NoCategoryFee
1Semester registration fee N10,000
2Library feeN5,000
3ICT administration chargesN7,500
E-FacilitationN7,500
Course registration
42 credit units coursesN4,000
53 credit units coursesN5,000
Examination registration
7Per courseN3,000

Ancillary charges

NoCategoryFee
1Teaching practice and SIWES fee undergraduate in relevant facultiesN12,000
2Teaching practice (for PGDE students) in the Faculty of EducationN15,000
3Practicum (for M.Ed. Education administration and planning students and guidance and counselling)N15,000

Practicum/Clinical attachment in Faculty of Health Science

NoCategoryFees
1Practicum/Clinical attachment (undergraduate)N15,000
2All practical courses in the Faculty of Science (undergraduate)N5,000
3Practicum/Clinical attachment (postgraduate)N20,000

Research seminar and project registration fees

NoCategoryFees
1Undergraduate programmesN25,000
2Seminar course/UndergraduateN5,000
3Postgraduate diploma programmesN40,000
4Seminar course/Postgraduate diplomaN10,000
5Master degree programmesN50,000
6Seminar course/MasterN10,000

PhD programme fees and charges

NoCategoryFee
1Semester registration feeN50,000
2Caution depositN30,000
3Orientation feeN10,000
4Matriculation feeN10,000
5ID cardN2,500
6Library feeN10,000
7ICT administration feeN15,000
8E-FacilitationN10,000
9Result verificationN10,000
10Laboratory feeN30,000

National Open University courses and requirements

Below are the major admission requirements you must have if you are applying for NOUN postgraduate courses or undergraduate programmes.

  • To apply for admission to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the undergraduate or postgraduate level, candidates are typically required to have a minimum of five O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
  • For Postgraduate diploma programmes, applicants must hold at least a pass bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the NOUN Senate.
  • Candidates applying for master's degree programmes should have a bachelor's degree with at least a second class lower in the relevant field of study from a university recognized by the NOUN senate.
  • For Doctor of Philosophy degree programmes, applicants are required to possess a master's degree in the relevant field of study from a university recognized by the NOUN senate, with a minimum average score of 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5-point scale.

NB: It is mandatory to ensure you meet the programme's minimum requirements before applying and submitting your application.

How to apply for NOUN admission

National Open University of Nigeria
NOUN application portal. Photo: nouonline.net
To apply to join the university, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the NOUN online portal for admissions.
  2. On the menu bar, click "Apply".
  3. Select the programme of your choice.
  4. Navigate through the page. Under "Admission", click on "Select Faculty", then "Select Programme", then "Select Level".
  5. Click on "View Requirements". Scroll through the requirements and then click "Apply" just below the page.
  6. Fill out the displayed NOUN online application form and click "Apply".
  7. Select "Bank Branch" as the payment type. You may choose other payment options to pay for the admission form online with your ATM/Master Card.
  8. To continue with the bank branch payment option, then click the "Pay" option.
  9. Copy and take the generated Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number to any NOUN participating bank for payment.

After payment of the NOUN admission form fee at a bank branch:

  1. Perform steps 1 to 3 again.
  2. Go to the "Continue after payment" option.
  3. Input the RRR number and programme.
  4. Click the "Proceed" option.
  5. Fill out the online form. Note that all fields marked with a red star are compulsory, so do not skip any.
  6. After filling out the online form, click the "Submit" option.
  7. Print the admission letter.
  8. Finally, visit the nearest study centre for screening. It must be the study centre you chose while filling out the application form.

Note: The university does not have a separate NOUN student portal for checking students (NOUN admission list).

How much is the fees for courses at NOUN?

NOUN is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. Its students pay between N18,000 and N36,000. The rate differs depending on the student's level of education.

What are the courses offered at the National Open University of Nigeria?

The institution offers exceptional academic programmes tailored to meet the specific needs of the global economy. The courses cut across arts, education, law, health, social, physical agricultural and management sciences. The programmes are offered at different academic levels.

Do National Open University graduates go for NYSC?

How many years does it take to study English in NOUN?
A cheerful female student studying on her computer. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio
The National Open University of Nigeria is among Nigeria's top 25 best academic institutions. In January 2020, it hit a new milestone after it announced that all graduates from the institution would be going to the NYSC.

Is the National Open University certificate recognized in Nigeria?

NOUN is the only institution of tertiary learning recognized as an Open and Distance Learning institution. More than ten institutions across the country provide distance learning programmes. However, NOUN is the only one recognized.

Do NOUN students receive lectures?

Since NOUN is an Open and Distance Learning institution, it does not offer lectures as the typical classroom setup. However, it has student centres spread across the country. The study materials are presented to students as printed materials, audio and videotapes, TV and radio broadcasts, CDs and ROMS. Classes are also offered over the internet.

How long are NOUN courses?

Most of the undergraduate NOUN courses and duration range from four to six years, while postgraduate courses range from two to three years.

How many semesters does NOUN run in a year?

The institution offers two semesters of study every year.

Is NOUN full-time or part-time?

No, NOUN is not a part-time institution. Students are required to study full-time for a given number of hours. Depending on your workload, you can combine your studies and work.

Does NOUN offer postgraduate courses?

The National Open University of Nigeria offers a variety of postgraduate programmes through open and distance learning.

How many years does it take to study English in NOUN?

A B.A. (Ed) in English take approximately four years, and you are required to do 120 units. For a direct three-year course, you will do 90 units.

What are the major requirements for an undergraduate programme?

A minimum of 5 O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, is typically required for undergraduate admission at NOUN.

What is an MBA course?

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate degree focused on business administration.

Now that you know which NOUN courses are offered by the institution and how much fees you need to pay, you can decide. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

Legit.ng recently published the NDA course cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The institution was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force. Knowing the NDA course cut-off marks will help you determine if you qualify to enrol in the Nigerian military university.

