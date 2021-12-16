NOUN courses and fees in 2024/2025, duration and requirements

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the largest university in Nigeria by student enrollment and national spread. It is the only institution licensed by the National Universities Commission to offer single-mode open and distance education to learners in Nigeria. Get to learn more about the NOUN courses and their fees.

The National Open University of Nigeria, popularly referred to as NOUN, takes pride in its delivery system flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reach the unreached. Their programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible and available for everyone at any time.

NOUN courses, fees and requirements

The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. If you are one such student who would like to study at NOUN, here is everything you need to know about the National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees.

National Open University courses

The courses offered at NOUN are grouped into eight different faculties. Below is a breakdown of the various courses being offered currently.

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

The department hosts four programmes, namely:

B.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Management

B.Sc. Hotel and Tourism Management

B.Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness

B.Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has various departments. The courses offered under this faculty include:

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.A. English

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Yoruba

B.A. Hausa

B.A. Igbo

B.A. Arabic Language and Literature

M.A Christian Religious Studies

Ph.D Christian Religious Studies

PGD. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. French

B.A. English

Faculty of Education

There are five departments under this faculty. They include Arts and Social Science Education (ASSE), Educational Foundations, Science Education, Health and Human Kinetics, and Library and Information Science. The various courses offered under these departments include:

B.Sc. (Ed) Human Kinetics

BLIS - Library and Information Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education

PhD Mathematical Education

PhD Educational Technology

PhD Science Education

PhD Educational Administration and Planning

BA (Ed) Early Childhood Education

BA (Ed) English

BA (Ed) French

BA (Ed) Primary Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Agricultural Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Biology

B.Sc.(Ed) Business Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Chemistry

B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Integrated Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Mathematics

B.Sc.(Ed) Physics

M.Ed Guidance and Counselling

M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning

M.Ed. Educational Technology

M.Ed. Science Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Faculty of Health Sciences

In the Faculty of Health Sciences, the institution offers the following courses:

M.Sc Public Health

B.Sc. Environmental Health Science

B.Sc Public Health

(BNSc) Bachelor of Nursing Science

Faculty of Law

For those interested in doing law, there are various departments under the Faculty of Law. Upon completing the programme, you can be awarded the following:

Bachelor of Law(LL.B)

Post-Graduate Diploma in Law (PGD Legislative Drafting)

Master of Laws (LLM)

PhD Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences has the second-highest number of courses. They include:

B.Sc. Transport Management

M.Sc Entrepreneurship

PGD Entrepreneurship

PhD Business Administration

PhD Public Administration

B.Sc Banking and Finance

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Marketing

B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

BSc Public Administration

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

MSc Business Administration

MSc Public Administration

PGD Business Administration

PGD Public Administration

Faculty of Sciences

Below is a list of science courses offered in NOUN under the Faculty of Sciences:

PhD Information Technology

B.Sc Physics

B.Sc Biology

B.Sc Chemistry

M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options)

PGD. Information Technology

B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Information Technology

Faculty of Social Sciences

The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Sciences include:

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

PhD Mass Communication

PGD Economics

PhD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc Film Production

B.Sc. Development Studies

M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

PGD Mass Communication

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Tourism Studies

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

PGD Mass Communication

PGD. Criminology and Security Studies

PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

National Open University fees

Cost-effectiveness is one of the objectives of the National Open University of Nigeria. The NOUN courses and fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new students or continuing students. The tables below show the NOUN school fees.

Undergraduate returning students

No. Category Fee Compulsory fee 1 Semester registration fee N6,000 2 Library fee N3,000 3 ICT administration charges N5,000 4 E-Facilitation N4,000 Courses registration 5 2 credit units courses N2,000 6 3 credit units courses N2,500 7 4 credit units courses (Law students) N3,000 Examination registration 8 Undergraduate students (per course) N1,500

Undergraduate new students

No. Category Fee Compulsory fee 1 Semester registration fee N7,500 2 Caution deposit N5,000 3 Orientation fee N3,000 4 Matriculation fee N2,500 5 ID card N1,000 6 Library fee N4,000 7 ICT administration charges N7,500 8 E-Facilitation N7,500 9 JAMB regulation N7,500 10 Result verification N10,000 Course registration 11 2 credit units courses N2,000 12 3 credit units courses N2,500 13 4 credit units courses (Law students) N3,000 Examination registration 14 Undergraduate students (per course) N1,500 Second-semester registration 15 Semester registration fee N7,500 16 Library fee N4,000 17 ICT administration charges N7,500 18 E-Facilitation N7,500 Course registration 19 2 credit units courses 3 credit units courses 4 credit units courses (Law students) N2,000 N2,500 N3,000

Postgraduate semester registration for new students

No Category Fee 1 Semester registration fee N10,000 2 Caution deposit N7,000 3 Orientation fee N5,000 4 Matriculation fee N3,000 5 ID fee N1,000 6 Library fee N5,000 7 ICT administration charges N7,500 8 E-Facilitation N7,500 9 Result verification N10,000 10 Student transcript verification N5,000

Semester registration for returning students

No Category Fee 1 Semester registration fee N10,000 2 Library fee N5,000 3 ICT administration charges N7,500 E-Facilitation N7,500 Course registration 4 2 credit units courses N4,000 5 3 credit units courses N5,000 Examination registration 7 Per course N3,000

Ancillary charges

No Category Fee 1 Teaching practice and SIWES fee undergraduate in relevant faculties N12,000 2 Teaching practice (for PGDE students) in the Faculty of Education N15,000 3 Practicum (for M.Ed. Education administration and planning students and guidance and counselling) N15,000

Practicum/Clinical attachment in Faculty of Health Science

No Category Fees 1 Practicum/Clinical attachment (undergraduate) N15,000 2 All practical courses in the Faculty of Science (undergraduate) N5,000 3 Practicum/Clinical attachment (postgraduate) N20,000

Research seminar and project registration fees

No Category Fees 1 Undergraduate programmes N25,000 2 Seminar course/Undergraduate N5,000 3 Postgraduate diploma programmes N40,000 4 Seminar course/Postgraduate diploma N10,000 5 Master degree programmes N50,000 6 Seminar course/Master N10,000

PhD programme fees and charges

No Category Fee 1 Semester registration fee N50,000 2 Caution deposit N30,000 3 Orientation fee N10,000 4 Matriculation fee N10,000 5 ID card N2,500 6 Library fee N10,000 7 ICT administration fee N15,000 8 E-Facilitation N10,000 9 Result verification N10,000 10 Laboratory fee N30,000

National Open University courses and requirements

Below are the major admission requirements you must have if you are applying for NOUN postgraduate courses or undergraduate programmes.

To apply for admission to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the undergraduate or postgraduate level, candidates are typically required to have a minimum of five O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

For Postgraduate diploma programmes, applicants must hold at least a pass bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the NOUN Senate.

Candidates applying for master's degree programmes should have a bachelor's degree with at least a second class lower in the relevant field of study from a university recognized by the NOUN senate.

For Doctor of Philosophy degree programmes, applicants are required to possess a master's degree in the relevant field of study from a university recognized by the NOUN senate, with a minimum average score of 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5-point scale.

NB: It is mandatory to ensure you meet the programme's minimum requirements before applying and submitting your application.

How to apply for NOUN admission

To apply to join the university, follow these steps:

Visit the NOUN online portal for admissions. On the menu bar, click "Apply". Select the programme of your choice. Navigate through the page. Under "Admission", click on "Select Faculty", then "Select Programme", then "Select Level". Click on "View Requirements". Scroll through the requirements and then click "Apply" just below the page. Fill out the displayed NOUN online application form and click "Apply". Select "Bank Branch" as the payment type. You may choose other payment options to pay for the admission form online with your ATM/Master Card. To continue with the bank branch payment option, then click the "Pay" option. Copy and take the generated Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number to any NOUN participating bank for payment.

After payment of the NOUN admission form fee at a bank branch:

Perform steps 1 to 3 again. Go to the "Continue after payment" option. Input the RRR number and programme. Click the "Proceed" option. Fill out the online form. Note that all fields marked with a red star are compulsory, so do not skip any. After filling out the online form, click the "Submit" option. Print the admission letter. Finally, visit the nearest study centre for screening. It must be the study centre you chose while filling out the application form.

Note: The university does not have a separate NOUN student portal for checking students (NOUN admission list).

How much is the fees for courses at NOUN?

NOUN is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. Its students pay between N18,000 and N36,000. The rate differs depending on the student's level of education.

What are the courses offered at the National Open University of Nigeria?

The institution offers exceptional academic programmes tailored to meet the specific needs of the global economy. The courses cut across arts, education, law, health, social, physical agricultural and management sciences. The programmes are offered at different academic levels.

Do National Open University graduates go for NYSC?

The National Open University of Nigeria is among Nigeria's top 25 best academic institutions. In January 2020, it hit a new milestone after it announced that all graduates from the institution would be going to the NYSC.

Is the National Open University certificate recognized in Nigeria?

NOUN is the only institution of tertiary learning recognized as an Open and Distance Learning institution. More than ten institutions across the country provide distance learning programmes. However, NOUN is the only one recognized.

Do NOUN students receive lectures?

Since NOUN is an Open and Distance Learning institution, it does not offer lectures as the typical classroom setup. However, it has student centres spread across the country. The study materials are presented to students as printed materials, audio and videotapes, TV and radio broadcasts, CDs and ROMS. Classes are also offered over the internet.

How long are NOUN courses?

Most of the undergraduate NOUN courses and duration range from four to six years, while postgraduate courses range from two to three years.

How many semesters does NOUN run in a year?

The institution offers two semesters of study every year.

Is NOUN full-time or part-time?

No, NOUN is not a part-time institution. Students are required to study full-time for a given number of hours. Depending on your workload, you can combine your studies and work.

Does NOUN offer postgraduate courses?

The National Open University of Nigeria offers a variety of postgraduate programmes through open and distance learning.

How many years does it take to study English in NOUN?

A B.A. (Ed) in English take approximately four years, and you are required to do 120 units. For a direct three-year course, you will do 90 units.

What are the major requirements for an undergraduate programme?

A minimum of 5 O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, is typically required for undergraduate admission at NOUN.

What is an MBA course?

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate degree focused on business administration.

Now that you know which NOUN courses are offered by the institution and how much fees you need to pay, you can decide. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

