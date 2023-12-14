2024 Ranking: List of Top 20 Best Universities in The World
- The QS World University Rankings has released the 2024 edition of its top global universities rankings
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford were ranked the top three universities in the world
- The ranking featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations with an emphasis on employability and sustainability
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
London, United Kingdom - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has emerged as the number one institution of higher learning in the world.
This Is according to the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings which featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.
Two British universities, Cambridge and Oxford came second and third respectively to make up the top three best universities in the world.
The QS World University Rankings is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.
Other metrics used in the ranking are: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.
Top 20 best universities in the world
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Oxford
4. Harvard University
5. Stanford University
6. Imperial College London
7. ETH Zurich
8. National University of Singapore
9. University College London
10. University of California, Berkeley
11. University of Chicago
12. University of Pennsylvania
13 Cornell University
14. University of Melbourne
15. California Institute of Technology
16. Yale University
17. Peking University
17. Princeton University
19. University of New South Wales
19. University of Sydney
List of top 15 best universities in Nigeria emerges
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2024 edition of its Nigerian university rankings, which this year rates over 35 Nigerian universities.
The British magazine said it used carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three vital areas: teaching, research, and societal impact.
The Nigerian list is led by Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, while the University of Ibadan (UI), is second, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state, emerged third.
List of top 10 state universities in Nigeria
According to the latest Webometrics ranking, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is the best state-owned university in Nigeria.
In the latest ranking released in January 2023, Adekunle Ajasin University and Olabisi Onabanjo University made the top three.
Source: Legit.ng