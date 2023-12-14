The QS World University Rankings has released the 2024 edition of its top global universities rankings

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford were ranked the top three universities in the world

The ranking featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations with an emphasis on employability and sustainability

London, United Kingdom - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has emerged as the number one institution of higher learning in the world.

This Is according to the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings which featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.

Two British universities, Cambridge and Oxford came second and third respectively to make up the top three best universities in the world.

The QS World University Rankings is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

Other metrics used in the ranking are: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

Top 20 best universities in the world

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Oxford

4. Harvard University

5. Stanford University

6. Imperial College London

7. ETH Zurich

8. National University of Singapore

9. University College London

10. University of California, Berkeley

11. University of Chicago

12. University of Pennsylvania

13 Cornell University

14. University of Melbourne

15. California Institute of Technology

16. Yale University

17. Peking University

17. Princeton University

19. University of New South Wales

19. University of Sydney

