Growing discontent is brewing among parents in Kano as private schools continue to increase tuition fees, while educational quality allegedly fails to match the rising costs

Many middle-income households in Kano are now feeling the pinch as private school fees soar

Private school owners however attribute fee hikes to rising operational costs

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that average private primary school fees in Kano now range between N40,000 to N100,000 per term, with some elite institutions charging as much as N200,000.

As the new academic term begins, many Kano families face difficult choices between financial strain and quality education for their children.

Despite the fees hike, several parents however report declining standards

A civil servant with two children in a private school, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman told Legit.ng:

“Last term, I paid N65,000 per child. Now it's N85,000, yet the classrooms and facilities remain poor"

Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, whose child attends a private school in Tarauni, lamented:

"We pay for quality but some of the chairs are broken and not repaired in two terms. The school keeps increasing fees but nothing improves."

Parents turn to public schools

Meanwhile, some parents are now turning to improved public schools which recently benefited from state government renovations.

"I moved my children from a private school charging N90,000 to a public school. The teachers are more dedicated and the facilities are now better maintained,” said Mrs. Binta Musa.

Private school proprietor justifies fees hike

Private school owners however attribute fee hikes to rising operational costs.

Mr. Sabiu Musa Haruna, the proprietor of Oxford Science Academy and Cambridge International School in Kano, says the increase in fees is determined by cost of living and current economic reality.

“The price of everything from textbooks to diesel, to cost of renovations have all increased due to the economic of the country.

There are a lot of factors that determine the increment, and one these factors is the minimum wage implementation which all private and public organizations have to also implement that. So we need to increase school fees to be able to achieve that.”

“Some schools, even if they increase the fess, the standard is not compromised. But usually during the end of the term many parents change schools for their kids to a more affordable option. This is very common.”

“And you know things have changed. Now if the proprietor wants to renovate school, it will cost a-lot more than what was spent previously due to cost of living. If last year we spend N100,000 for renovations, the value and cost of expenses this year will be around N300,000,” he added.

He further explained that the issue of tax which school proprietors pay per each student to the government is another factor determining the increment.

“Before it was N50 per pupil and now it has been increased to N100 . All these are factors that justify the increase of fees.”

He however noted that, it is for the sake of achieving standard, and quality education that the proprietors often increased fees and only after consultation with the parent through the PTA platform.

