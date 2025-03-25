Jen Shah, an American reality TV personality and businesswoman, gained fame in 2020 as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). The TV star flaunted a lavish lifestyle before she was arrested in 2021. Jen Shah's net worth is reportedly $300,000, but fans are wondering how her incarceration has impacted her finances.

Jen Shah's net worth and her luxurious lifestyle

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Life & Style and other similar sources, the reality star is allegedly worth $300, 000. Additionally, other sources like StyleCaster, and The News International, approximate Jen and her husband, Sharrieff Shar, to have a combined net worth of $3 million.

The TV personality made her money primarily from her appearances on the reality show, RHOSLC for the first three seasons. She is reported to have been paid $35,000 per episode. Jen also made money from other business ventures in the fashion and beauty industries.

The RHOSLC star lived a lavish lifestyle involving designer purses, private jet rides, and throwing glamorous parties. She also showcased her alleged 9,000-square-foot five-bedroom mansion, popularly known as the 'Shah Ski Chalet'. According to the New York Post, the 3.9 million mansion was a rental and she did not own it.

Exploring Jen Shah's background

Jen is 51 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 4 October 1973. The TV personality's zodiac sign is Libra.

The American celebrity was born Jennifer Lui in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity with Hawaiian and Tongan roots. Although Jen was raised Mormon, she converted to Islam.

Jen Shah's parents are Charlene Bonnie Vincent and Sione Kaisa Lui. Her father, Sione Kaisa Lui passed away on 8 September 2018. Jeniffer has five siblings: Judd, John, Jessica, Jerrit, and Jacob.

Jennifer attended Orem Junior High School before joining Mountain View High in Utah. She later joined the University of Utah for her degree.

What does Jen Shah do for a living?

Jen Shah is a TV personality and businessman. She rose to fame when she joined the cast of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, in 2020. Jen joined the show alongside other stars of RHOSLC including Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, and Meredith Marks.

The feisty reality star is also an entrepreneur. She ran several businesses in the fashion and beauty industries. Jen owns JXA Fashion, which sells clothes and masks. She also owns Shah Beauty, which sells skincare and makeup products. In 2021, she launched The Real Shah Lashes, which sells luxurious lashes.

What did Jen Shah do?

On 30 March 2021, Jennifer Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith were arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud connected to telemarketing and money laundering.

Jen allegedly flaunted an opulent lifestyle that was made possible at the expense of the vulnerable in society. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York shared a press release that read in part:

Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

During a hearing on 2 April 2021, Shah pleaded not guilty. However, on 11 July 2022, she changed her mind and pleaded guilty to the charges, hoping to have the case dismissed.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York press release, she stated:

From 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.

On 6 January 2023, the reality star was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison following her guilty plea. Additionally, alongside her co-defendants, they were ordered to pay $6,645,25 in restitution.

Jen Shah's sentence has been reduced since reporting to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas on 17 February 2023. The initial release date set for August 2029 was reduced a month later to 30 August 2028. The sentence was further reduced to 3 November 3, 2026. However, according to KPCW News, Jen is set to be released on 4 October 2026.

The former housewife has expressed remorse for her actions and has begun making payments towards restitution. The Hulu documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, aired the case.

Who is Jen Shah's husband?

Jennifer is married to assistant Sharrieff Shah. The two met while studying at the University of Utah and wedded in 1994. During an episode of RHOSLC, Sharrieff recalled meeting Jen for the first time. He said:

We had a class together. I walk up to her, "Is that seat taken?" She looks at me like, "There's nobody there. I guess not." That's how we met.

The reality star's husband worked as an attorney at Siegfried & Jessen for 12 years before becoming a full-time assistant coach for the Utes football team.

Jen and Sharrieff have two sons. Sharrieff Shah Jr. and Omar Shah. Sharrieff Shah Jr. was conceived while Jen and Sharrieff were still in college. He was born on 12 March 1994.

Sharrieff Shah Jr. followed in his father's footsteps, as he played on the University of Utah football team between 2014 and 2016.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he got a job as a medical assistant at the same University after graduating.

Omar was born in 2003 and attends Baby East High, where he is a football player on the school team. According to People, during Jen's closing statement in court, she mentioned Omar saying:

To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me.

Jen Shah's net worth attracted attention since she was arrested for fraud charges in March 2021. The TV personality and businesswoman was an original cast member of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Jen is married to Sharrieff Shah and is a mother of two boys.

