Chacha Eke has opened up about her troubled marriage in a recent post on her Instagram page

She stated that she said goodbye to the man she thought she would grow old together with as she shared her pains

Her post sparked reactions among her fans who shared their take about the utterance as some laughed at her

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has finally announced separation from her husband, Austin Filani after many years together.

The movie star who had a mental challenge a few years ago shared a post on her Instagram story where she wrote about her pain.

According to her, she had said goodbye to the man she thought she would grow old beside.

Sharing the reason for her action, Chacha Eke pointed out that she was loved without respect. She added that such love cannot be called love at all.

Stating more about her plight, Eke remarked that she has carried struggles, heartbreaks, disappointments in one hand and responsibility in another hand.

Chacha Eke speaks about parents

Stating more about her ordeal, the movie star explained that she has watched the life she built fall apart in front of her, however, she just had to keep going.

The mother of four also wrote about her parents, she noted that she lost two of them suddenly and has watched the child she had die in her arms.

Concluding her post, Chacha Eke affirmed that life was 10% of what happens to a person and 90% of the person's reaction to it.

Recall that this is not the first time that Chacha Eke will be announcing separation from her man.

A few years ago, after she stated that her marriage had come to an end, she later apologised and confessed that she has bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment.

What fans said about Chacha Eke's post

Here are comments from fans about the post made by the actress below:

@mira_ander56 commented:

"So that later she go come out tell us say na pregnancy hormone abi?? Mtchewwe That was how that last time she spoke out we all supported and believed her only for her to later come out and change the story that its pregnancy. "

@veralee007 reacted:

"Every 2 market days."

@arizona_johjoh wrote:

"Tomorrow you will type”forgiveness is gold."

@official_yanki_p said:

"Prayers to anyone going through tough times. Self love is everything."

@pricelesspreshy stated:

"She couldn't hide it any longer. It is well o. Only God knows what's happening to marriages these days. Well, my marriage will continue to work IJN. Best of luck in your dealings, Chacha."

I loitered Lagos streets for days -

Chacha Eke In other similar news, Legit.ng had earlier reported on Chacha Eke recounting a manic episode she had experienced.

On June 1, 2023, she shared a photo of a fake ID she had used on the same date in 2022. According to her, she was in the middle of a manic episode that lasted for months. Chacha noted that she had woken up one day at 3 in the morning feeling unsafe, leading to her running to a motor park and travelling all the way from Asaba to Lagos like a fugitive.

Source: Legit.ng