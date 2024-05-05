The United Kingdom government has disclosed the set of international students that are eligible to bring in their dependants

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said only PhD or doctorate students are allowed to come with their family

Montgomery explained the reason for the tough decision while addressing newsmen in Abuja On Sunday, May 5

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said only Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) studies students are eligible to bring in dependents to the United Kingdom.

Montgomery said the change was made because of a huge surge in dependence from foreign students.

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, he disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, May 5.

The UK envoy explained that the increase was putting unsustainable pressure on many universities in the country.

PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK

Montgomery, however, stated that the restriction did not affect students doing a long-term research degree, like a PhD, or doctorate.

“Those coming to the UK for a doctorate can still bring their dependency but if you are coming to the UK with a study visa for an undergraduate degree, or short-term master’s degree am afraid the rules have been changed.

“People need to understand why this change was brought in, and it is a sensible change because we have a large higher education sector and most of these universities are in towns across the country.”

Increase in dependence from Nigerian students

Giving a breakdown of the increase in foreign students bringing their dependants from Nigeria, the UK envoy said Nigeria only had 1,500 dependents in 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2022, that figure had increased to fifty-two thousand dependants so that’s a thirty-fold increase in dependence. And it’s not just about Nigeria by the way.”

