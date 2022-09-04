NYSC registration: guidelines, requirements, documents, portal

Have you completed your tertiary education and are looking forward to joining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)? The next thing you need to do is register for the program. This article contains guidelines, requirements and documents needed for NYSC registration.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a one-year program for college graduates below 30 years old. This program is meant to instill discipline in young people and teach them to be patriotic and loyal to their nation.

NYSC registration guidelines

Nigerian graduates are eligible for employment in governmental institutions once they complete the mandatory one-year program or obtain relevant exemptions. To be eligible to participate in the compulsory one-year service, prospective corps members must follow the guidelines below:

Have completed your tertiary education from a recognized institution within Nigeria or abroad.

Be within the age range of 18 to 30.

Have a valid means of identification (e.g. national ID card, passport, etc.)

Be medically and physically fit.

Not have any criminal records.

To register for the NYSC program, you must fill out the online registration form and submit it. When submitting the form, ensure you also have all the other required documents to upload together with the form, which include;

NYSC call-up letter

Statement of result (B.Sc or HND)

Final year I.D Card

NYSC green card

Recent passport photograph

Medical fitness certificate

NCDC COVID -19 RDT Testing Verification Slip

Uploaded documents (foreign graduates only)

Requirements for NYSC registration

To ensure a smooth registration process, prospective corps members must meet the following NYSC registration requirements:

They should ensure that they have functional e-mail addresses. A correct jamb and matriculation number are necessary for locally prospective corps members. Prospective corps members should take passport photographs and ensure the face is fully visible without bending, the photo fills the frame and is centred, and the background is white or off-white with no shadows. Remember the finger used for biometric capture because it will be used for verification at the orientation camps. During registration, married female prospective corps members should upload copies of their marriage certificates, proof of name change, and their husband's place of domicile. All part-time graduates are expected to register online and print exclusion letters online. Foreign-trained prospective corps members should ensure that their institutions are accredited. They should also use Nigerian Phone numbers during online registration.

How to register on the NYSC online registration portal

Nigerian graduates would be allowed to register on the NYSC portal only if they have seen their name in the senate list. The process is divided into four broad steps. Below is the summary of the steps to follow to complete your NYSC registration for first-time applicants.

Go to the NYSC registration portal using your favourite browser. Click the 'Mobilization' button. It will open a page where you can initiate the account creation process. Enter your email address and the secret question. Confirm your email and answer, and press the green 'Continue' button. Open the confirmation email sent to you, and click the link. Click 'Resume' to continue. Select your country of origin and institution of study. Enter your JAMB Registration number. Fill in your Matric number or ID number. Continue the process by selecting your programme from the dropdown menu. Now enter your password and confirm it in the next field. Enter the GSM number and re-enter it in the following field to complete the process. Scroll down to enter your name (surname, first name, middle name, date of birth and date of graduation). Press 'Continue' to proceed into a four-step process. In step 1, you will be required to fill in your biodata: Upload your passport (15kb), personal data (gender, title, name, place of birth, marital status etc), health details, address, next of kin, contact in case of emergency and death. Press the "Save and Continue" option to continue to step 2. In step 2, fill in the fields with the correct information about the institutions attended. That is, primary, secondary, and foundation courses. Finish by clicking "Save and Continue." In step 3, fill in the fields with other details and appointments. Such details include military personnel, paramilitary and national award honour, Nigerian languages you speak and visited, and kit specification (shirts, trousers, and canvas). Upload your signature and press 'Preview' to complete the step. In step 4, you need to select your centre from the drop-down menu and upload all the necessary certificates. Press 'Proceed' Lastly, a registration details preview page will be displayed, where you must check if the information provided is accurate. Check/tick the small "I Agree" box to confirm all the information given is correct. Click the 'Submit' option to complete the process officially.

This application will be reviewed, and only eligible candidates will be selected. Those who wish to relocate from their current state of deployment to their husband's state of domicile must submit an application that includes the following documents:

Marriage certificate.

Newspaper publication for change of name.

Letter from husband's employer.

Husband means of identification.

What can you do after registration?

The following self-services are available for the prospective/corps members to take advantage of.

Correction of misspelt names

Date of birth correction

The course of study correction

Correction of degree class

Qualification correction

After-camp relocation application

How to upload documents to the NYSC portal

When you join the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), you must upload all the required documents to the NYSC portal. Here is how to go about it:

Log in using your e-mail address and manoeuvre to the "Certificate Upload" page

Click the "Add New Document" button below.

Select the file you want to upload from your computer and click the "Upload" button.

The document will upload to your account, and you can view it whenever you want.

NOTE: You must take with you all the required documents to the camp for verification. Presenting fake or invalid documents will result in disqualification.

Can you register as a part-time graduate on the NYSC portal?

Yes. Part-time graduates must register as soon as the registration portal opens in order to print their exclusion letter from their dashboard.

How much does it cost to do NYSC registration?

NYSC online form is free of charge; however, you will have to pay for your Call-up number, which costs around Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N2,500), while the cyber cafe charges are between N1,000 and N1500. However, prospective corps members who paid for the online registration before but were not mobilised need not pay again.

Having completed your tertiary education and looking forward to participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme mobilisation, you must register for the program and complete all the requirements. The above are useful links and tips to aid your NYSC registration process.

