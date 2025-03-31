Who is Riley Green's wife? Here is his detailed relationship history

Riley Green's love life has been a hot topic, with fans curious about his marital status. So, who is Riley Green's wife? Riley Green is not married and has no children. Explore his relationship history, which is filled with intriguing rumoured relationships.

Riley Green poses at The 58th Annual CMA Awards (L). The singer performs onstage during his "Ain't My Last Rodeo" tour (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Riley Green is unmarried and has no children.

Riley Green recently confirmed he is single .

. Green has been linked to multiple famous women, including Sophia Sansone, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney.

Profile summary

Real name Johnathan Riley Green Nickname Duckman Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1988 Age 36 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Jacksonville, Alabama, USA Current residence Jacksonville, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 207 Weight in kilograms 94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Karen Green Father Kevon Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Paul J Hagerty High School University Jacksonville State University Profession Singer, songwriter, vocalist, guitarist, performer Net worth $5 million Instagram @rileyduckman Facebook

Who is Riley Green's wife?

The country music singer has never been married. He also doesn't have any children and is single at the time of this writing.

In March 2025, during an interview on The Blind Podcast, Riley was asked by Eric Gunderson if he was dating anyone. He responded:

Single.That was an easy one.

The country singer has been single for a while. On 12 November 2023, he told Jennifer Hsiung in an interview on Angry Housewife Productions that he was focused on making music. At the time, he was promoting his album Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

A look at Riley Green's relationship history

Although Riley Green is single as of 2025, he has been linked to several women in the past. Here is a look at his rumoured romantic relationships.

Megan Moroney (January 2025)

Megan Moroney accepts the New Artist of the Year award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Country music fans have speculated a potential romance between Riley Green and Megan Moroney. The rumours were fuelled when the two shared photos on social media while holidaying at the same destination.

Moroney posted photos from her trip on Instagram, tagging Saint Barthélemy. Green also shared photos on his Instagram Stories at a resort in the same location.

Both parties, however, have denied the rumours. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Moroney acknowledged the rumours but shut them down. She stated that she is not looking for a relationship, at the moment.

It’s one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you’re like, ‘Oh, s---, you’re here too.’ So it was fun. Just because we’re hanging out doesn’t mean we’re romantically dating. You know what I mean?

In an interview with People, Green also addressed the rumours, saying that he is single.

Megan Moroney is a country singer and songwriter. She hails from Douglasville, Atlanta, Georgia. Moroney is known for her single Tennessee Orange, released in 2022. The recording artist has two albums, Lucky and Am I Okay? Though the duo are yet to collaborate, Riley invited Megan to perform Ella Langley's part in Don't Mind If I Do in November 2024.

Elsewhere, during the aforementioned interview, Riley was moved by Moroney's rendition of Ain't Nothing 'Bout You with Brooks & Dunn. He described Moroney as very talented, saying:

You know, I did the Brooks & Dunn Reboot this time, and I went to listen to it, and my favourite song on there is not mine. She did Ain't Nothing ‘Bout You.

The country singer concluded by saying:

Yeah, I had to sing She Used to Be Mine with [Ronnie Dunn] sitting there in the room. It's probably a little easier for her - somebody a little more talented vocally than I am, but that's a tough thing to do.

Ella Langley (2024)

Musical guests Ella Langley & Riley Green pose together backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 11, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

Riley Green is rumoured to have dated Ella Langley. Speculation began when the duo released their love duet You Look Like You Love Me in 2024. The song made waves thanks to Ella and Riley's chemistry, making it one of the biggest love songs of 2024.

Ella Langley is one of the new country musicians. The singer and songwriter hails from Hope Hull, Alabama and is signed to Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville. Ella released her debut album Hungover on 2 August 2024

Ella Langley has set the record straight, stating they are just friends. Langley spoke to Taste of Country during the People's Choice Country Awards, where the song got nominated for Best Collaboration Song. She said:

Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning Nevertheless; it’s platonic. We’re not dating. We’re just good friends.

Jessica Lynn (2024)

Although some people claimed that Riley Green was married to fellow singer and songwriter Jessica, it is untrue. Lynn has been married to guitarist Steven Sterlacci since 2016. The singer has stated she is a big fan of Green on social media and has attended his concerts as a friend.

Sophia Sansone (2022)

Riley Green and Sophia Sansone attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Riley Green and Sophia Sanson dating rumours started in early 2022 after they attended the CMT Awards together. This was the country singer's most high-profile connection. According to People, as of 12 November 2022, the couple had been dating for a year. While walking on the CMA red carpet, Riley stated:

I've got a lot of ex-girlfriends who'd be blown away by that number.

Sophia Sansone is an American artist and talent manager at Make Wake Artists, one of the biggest music management companies. She started her career as an assistant before becoming a manager. Despite the rumours and speculations, Sophia never confirmed or denied the relationship.

FAQs

Who is Riley Green? He is a country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist from the United States. Where is Riley Green from? The singer hails from Jacksonville, Alabama, United States. How old is Riley Green? Riley is 36 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 18 October 1988. Is Riley Green married to Ella Langley? No, Riley is not married to Ella Langley. The two are just friends. Is Riley Green still married to Jessica Lynn? The country singer has never been married or dated Jessica Lynn. Jessica has been married to American guitarist Steven Sterlacci since 2016. Does Riley Green have a wife and kids? No, Riley does not have a wife and has no children either. Is Riley Green in a relationship? No, the songwriter is single as of 2025.

Riley Green has never been married and doesn't have kids. However, the country music singer and songwriter has been romantically linked to several women, including Ella Langley, Sophia Sansone, and Megan Moroney. Despite past relationships, the country singer recently confirmed that he is currently single.

