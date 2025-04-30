A chief magistrate court in Ifo, Ogun state, sentenced controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable, to some months in prison for assaulting a security agent and resisting arrest

The court found Portable guilty of two charges stemming from a past incident in Okeosa, Ilogbo, Ogun state

Nigerians on social media shared their thoughts after news of the court's verdict on Portable surfaced on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Abeokuta, Ogun state - An Ogun state chief magistrate court, sitting in Ifo local government area (LGA), sentenced controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola, to three months in prison, with an option of a N30,000 fine.

As reported on Thursday, April 30, by Vanguard, Portable was found guilty of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Portable receives prison sentence

Blueprint newspaper also noted the update.

Recall the musician was arrested in March 2023 after physically attacking a police inspector and obstructing officers who were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, had earlier informed the court that Portable committed the offence on November 18, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within Ifo magisterial district in Ogun state.

The charge sheet reads:

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun state 2006.

“That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offense contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

In his judgment, Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo ruled that the singer was guilty of Counts 1 and 2. He sentenced the defendant to one month’s imprisonment with an option of a N10,000 fine for Count 1 and two months’ imprisonment with an option of a N20,000 fine for Count 2.

Portable's prison sentence: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, following the development, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@waxdigitals wrote:

"30,000 naira fine? At least charge better money na."

@EdorheJones commented:

"Make this guy beg that e Uncle wey dem say Dey worry am with Juju cos the Juju Dey really work.

"If not wetin be this."

@__Priestt wrote:

"Him name go change to wahala prisoner."

@midepeter3 wrote:

"Long overdue. I am sure when he comes back he go calm small...

"People wey wan deal with am for keremonje sef dey wait am."

