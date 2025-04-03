Achievers University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Achievers University school fees vary across different courses and levels. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the school fees for all programs offered at the university, along with information on how to make payments.
Key takeaways
- Achievers University's school fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session.
- 100 and 200 Levels generally have higher fees than 300 to 500 Levels.
- Payments can be made via the university’s online portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.
- Students who pay the full amount before the first semester registration ends receive a 5% discount on tuition fees.
Achievers University school fees
Achievers University offers a diverse range of programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Achievers University school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Undergraduate fees
Achievers University offers a range of undergraduate programs with tuition fees structured based on the chosen course of study.
College of Health Sciences
This college offers a strong foundation in medical sciences, clinical training, and research. Tuition fees for courses range from ₦500,000 to ₦4,500,000.
|All programmes
|100 Level (₦)
|200 Level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|500 Level (₦)
|Medicine and Surgery
|1.6 million
|4.5 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pharmacy
|1.5 million
|2 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nursing Science
|1.25 million
|1.25 million
|1.25 million
|1.1 million
|1.1 million
|1.1 million
|Medical Laboratory Science
|1.1 million
|1.1 million
|1.1 million
|1.1 million
|900,000
|900,000
|Physiotherapy
|1.5 million
|2 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Public Health
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|600,000
|550,000
|-
|Health Information Management
|1 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Human Anatomy, Human Physiology
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|600,000
|500,000
|-
College of Natural and Applied Sciences
The College of Natural and Applied Sciences offers programs like Computer Science, Geology, and Biochemistry. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200 Level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Computer Science, Geology
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Industrial Chemistry, Biochemistry
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Remote Senseingand Geoscience Information System
|1 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Microbiology, Plant Scienceand Biotechnology
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|500,000
College of Engineering and Technology (COET)
The College of Engineering and Technology offers industry-relevant programs that equip students with technical expertise and problem-solving skills. Program fees range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,150,000.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200 Level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level
|500 Level (₦)
|Computer Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Mechatronics Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Biomedical Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Mechanical Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Civil& Environmental Engineering
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|1.15 million
|800,000
|800,000
|700,000
|Telecommunication Engineering
|1 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Faculty of Education
The faculty offers a variety of programs that blend theoretical knowledge with practical teaching experience. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦900,000 to ₦1,000,000.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200 Level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|Guidance and Counselling
|1 million
|1 million
|900,000
|Library and Information Science
|1 million
|1 million
|900,000
|Chemistry
|1 million
|1 million
|900,000
|Biology
|1 million
|1 million
|900,000
College of Law
The College of Law is a five-year course that teaches important areas of law, such as Criminal Law, Business Law, and Human Rights Law.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200 level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|500 Level (₦)
|LL.B. Law
|1.3 million
|1.3 million
|1.3 million
|1.15 million
|950,000
|950,000
College of Social and Management Sciences
This college offers a variety of courses, including Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. The fees for programs within this college range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200 Level (DE) (₦)
|200 Level (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Accounting
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Business Administration
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Economics
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|International Relations
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Political Sciences
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Mass Communication
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Public Administration
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Sociology
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Criminology and Security Studies
|1 million
|1 million
|1 million
|500,000
|400,000
|Banking & Finance
|1 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Procurement Management
|1 million
|-
|-
|-
|-
Additional fees
In addition to tuition, undergraduate students at Bells University of Technology are required to pay other additional fees per academic session. These fees include:
|Fee category
|Details
|Amount (₦)
|Acceptance fee (Fresh students only)
|-
|50,000
|Hostel fees
|6-man room
|200,000
|4-man room
|250,000
|Sundry fees
|Registration,sports, ICT, NHIS, hostel membership, development levy,identity card, matriculation,lab coat,student association fees
|300,000
|Clinical and field trip
|Nursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (100 Level)
|75,000
|Nursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (200 Level)
|100,000
|Nursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (300 to 500 Levels)
|250,000
|Human Anatomy, Physiology (100 Level)
|50,000
|Human Anatomy, Physiology (200 to 400 Levels)
|75,000
|Public Health (100 Level)
|50,000
|Public Health (200 Level)
|125,000
|Public Health (300 and 400 Levels)
|75,000
|Engineering practical fees
|100 Level
|200,000
|200 Level
|200,000
|300 Level
|200,000
|400 Level
|50,000
|500 Level
|20,000
|Geological trip
|300 Level
|150,000
|Science-Based Programmes
|Excluding Education (100 to 400 Levels)
|50,000
|Studio/Practical for Mass Communication
|100 to 400 Levels
|30,000
|French Immersion Programme
|300 Level International Relations,Political Science,Public Administration (Badagry)
|200,000
|Dinner/Law School mobilisation
|100 to 400 Levels
|50,000
|500 Level
|150,000
|Graduation fees
|Induction fee
|75,000
|Convocation fee
|75,000
Additionally, there is an NYSC Mobilization Fee of ₦20,000, which covers processing for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.
Postgraduate fees
Postgraduate fees generally cover tuition, research resources, and administrative services. Below is a breakdown of the fees for different postgraduate faculties and colleges.
|Faculty/College
|PGD (per semester)
|M.Sc (per semester)
|OLD Ph.D. FEE (per semester)
|NEW Ph.D. FEE (per semester)
|College of Social and Management Sciences
|₦200,000
|₦300,000
|₦275,000
|₦300,000
|College of Natural and Applied Sciences
|₦200,000
|₦300,000
|₦275,000
|₦300,000
|College of Basic Health Science
|₦200,000
|₦300,000
|₦275,000
|₦300,000
|Faculty of Nursing Sciences
|₦200,000
|₦300,000
|₦275,000
|₦300,000
|Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science
|₦200,000
|₦300,000
|₦275,000
|₦300,000
|MBA
|₦250,000
|₦250,000
|₦250,000
|₦250,000
Addition fees
In addition to the tuition fee, postgraduate students at Achievers University may be required to pay other fees for various services. These may include:
|Item
|Fees
|Admission form
|₦20,000
|Acceptance Fees
|₦50,000
|Development levy
|₦25,000
|Registration
|₦20,000
|ICT Fee
|₦30,000
|PG Commencement Seminar
|₦20,000
|Extra Semester
|50% of a Semester Fee
|Clinical Fee/Practical(For College of Health Science andCollege of Natural & Applied Science)
|₦50,000
|Dissertation
|₦30,000
Achievers University school fees payment procedure
Paying your school fees at Achievers University is very simple. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to help you complete your payment.
- Go to the Achievers University payment portal.
- Log in using your Matric number or JAMB registration number, which serves as username and password.
- After you have successfully logged in, check the left side of the page and select the payment method of your choice (ATM card, bank transfer, or bank branch)
- For payment of Tuition fees, click on Make Payments and select ''Tuition Fee'' by checking the box.
- For payment of other sundry fees, such as Acceptance Fee, Departmental Fee and other fees, click on ''Make Other Payments'' and select ''Fee Type''.
- For payment of accommodation, click on ''Make Hostel Payment'' and select ''Hostel Type''.
- After selecting your payment, click on ''Pay'' to see the Fee Confirmation Page.
- Click ''Proceed'' to the Remita payment page.
- Select your choice of payment medium such as ATM Card, Bank Transfer and Bank Branch.
- The Bank Branch medium of payment will generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
- Print the invoice and take it with you to any commercial bank to make a payment.
How much are school fees for Achievers University?
Achievers University's tuition fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session, depending on the course of study.
What are the Achievers University school fees for medicine?
The school fees for Medicine & Surgery are ₦1,600,000 per session for 100-level students and ₦4,500,000 per session for 200-level (Direct Entry) students.
What are Achievers University school fees per semester?
Achievers University fees are charged per session, but students can pay per semester in two instalments. Semester fees are 50% of the total session fee, which ranges from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000, depending on the course.
What are Achievers University school fees for freshers?
Achievers University's school fees for freshers (100 Level students) vary by course, ranging from ₦400,000 to ₦1,600,000 per session plus other additional fees such as the acceptance, registration, and accomodaion fees.
How much are Achievers University hostel fees?
Achievers University’s hostel fees are ₦200,000 per session for a 6-man room and ₦250,000 per session for a 4-man room.
Does Achievers University offer scholarships?
The top private university offers scholarship opportunities, as approved by the Governing Council, for the first 50 UTME and DE students in specific programmes.
Achievers University school fees vary depending on the course and level of learning. Other charges besides tuition fees apply to every student enrolled in the institution. Engineering and technology courses have higher tuition fees compared to other courses.
