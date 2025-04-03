Global site navigation

Achievers University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Achievers University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Night Mongina 8 min read

Achievers University school fees vary across different courses and levels. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the school fees for all programs offered at the university, along with information on how to make payments.

Achievers University graduates in green gowns (L). Entrance gate of Achievers University (R). Photo: @AchieversUniversityOwoOnline on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Achievers University's school fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session.
  • 100 and 200 Levels generally have higher fees than 300 to 500 Levels.
  • Payments can be made via the university’s online portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.
  • Students who pay the full amount before the first semester registration ends receive a 5% discount on tuition fees.

Achievers University school fees

Achievers University offers a diverse range of programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Achievers University school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Undergraduate fees

Achievers University offers a range of undergraduate programs with tuition fees structured based on the chosen course of study.

College of Health Sciences

This college offers a strong foundation in medical sciences, clinical training, and research. Tuition fees for courses range from ₦500,000 to ₦4,500,000.

All programmes 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) 500 Level (₦)
Medicine and Surgery1.6 million4.5 million----
Pharmacy1.5 million2 million----
Nursing Science1.25 million1.25 million1.25 million1.1 million1.1 million1.1 million
Medical Laboratory Science1.1 million1.1 million1.1 million1.1 million900,000900,000
Physiotherapy1.5 million2 million----
Public Health1 million1 million1 million600,000550,000-
Health Information Management1 million-----
Human Anatomy, Human Physiology1 million1 million1 million600,000500,000-

College of Natural and Applied Sciences

The College of Natural and Applied Sciences offers programs like Computer Science, Geology, and Biochemistry. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000

Programme100 Level (₦)200 Level (DE) (₦)200 Level (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Computer Science, Geology1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Industrial Chemistry, Biochemistry1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Remote Senseingand Geoscience Information System1 million----
Microbiology, Plant Scienceand Biotechnology1 million1 million1 million500,000500,000

College of Engineering and Technology (COET)

The College of Engineering and Technology offers industry-relevant programs that equip students with technical expertise and problem-solving skills. Program fees range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,150,000.

Programme100 Level ()200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level500 Level (₦)
Computer Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Mechatronics Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Biomedical Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Mechanical Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Electrical & Electronics Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Civil& Environmental Engineering1.15 million1.15 million1.15 million800,000800,000700,000
Telecommunication Engineering1 million-----

Faculty of Education

The faculty offers a variety of programs that blend theoretical knowledge with practical teaching experience. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦900,000 to ₦1,000,000.

Programme100 Level ()200 Level (DE) (₦)200 Level (₦)
Guidance and Counselling1 million 1 million900,000
Library and Information Science 1 million 1 million 900,000
Chemistry 1 million 1 million 900,000
Biology 1 million 1 million900,000

College of Law

The College of Law is a five-year course that teaches important areas of law, such as Criminal Law, Business Law, and Human Rights Law.

Programme100 Level ()200 level (DE) (₦)200 Level (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)500 Level (₦)
LL.B. Law1.3 million1.3 million1.3 million1.15 million950,000950,000

College of Social and Management Sciences

This college offers a variety of courses, including Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. The fees for programs within this college range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000.

Programme100 Level ()200 Level (DE) (₦)200 Level (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Accounting1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Business Administration1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Economics1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
International Relations 1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Political Sciences1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Mass Communication1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Public Administration1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Sociology1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Criminology and Security Studies1 million1 million1 million500,000400,000
Banking & Finance1 million----
Procurement Management1 million----

Additional fees

In addition to tuition, undergraduate students at Bells University of Technology are required to pay other additional fees per academic session. These fees include:

Fee categoryDetailsAmount (₦)
Acceptance fee (Fresh students only)-50,000
Hostel fees6-man room200,000
4-man room250,000
Sundry feesRegistration,sports, ICT, NHIS, hostel membership, development levy,identity card, matriculation,lab coat,student association fees300,000
Clinical and field tripNursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (100 Level)75,000
Nursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (200 Level)100,000
Nursing,Medical Laboratory,Medicine,Pharmacy,Physiotherapy (300 to 500 Levels)250,000
Human Anatomy, Physiology (100 Level)50,000
Human Anatomy, Physiology (200 to 400 Levels)75,000
Public Health (100 Level)50,000
Public Health (200 Level)125,000
Public Health (300 and 400 Levels)75,000
Engineering practical fees100 Level200,000
200 Level200,000
300 Level200,000
400 Level50,000
500 Level20,000
Geological trip300 Level150,000
Science-Based ProgrammesExcluding Education (100 to 400 Levels)50,000
Studio/Practical for Mass Communication100 to 400 Levels30,000
French Immersion Programme300 Level International Relations,Political Science,Public Administration (Badagry)200,000
Dinner/Law School mobilisation100 to 400 Levels50,000
500 Level150,000
Graduation feesInduction fee75,000
Convocation fee75,000

Additionally, there is an NYSC Mobilization Fee of ₦20,000, which covers processing for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Postgraduate fees

Postgraduate fees generally cover tuition, research resources, and administrative services. Below is a breakdown of the fees for different postgraduate faculties and colleges.

Faculty/CollegePGD (per semester)M.Sc (per semester)OLD Ph.D. FEE (per semester)NEW Ph.D. FEE (per semester)
College of Social and Management Sciences₦200,000₦300,000₦275,000 ₦300,000
College of Natural and Applied Sciences₦200,000₦300,000₦275,000 ₦300,000
College of Basic Health Science₦200,000₦300,000₦275,000 ₦300,000
Faculty of Nursing Sciences₦200,000₦300,000₦275,000 ₦300,000
Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science₦200,000₦300,000₦275,000 ₦300,000
MBA₦250,000₦250,000₦250,000₦250,000

Addition fees

In addition to the tuition fee, postgraduate students at Achievers University may be required to pay other fees for various services. These may include:

ItemFees
Admission form ₦20,000
Acceptance Fees ₦50,000
Development levy₦25,000
Registration ₦20,000
ICT Fee ₦30,000
PG Commencement Seminar ₦20,000
Extra Semester 50% of a Semester Fee
Clinical Fee/Practical(For College of Health Science andCollege of Natural & Applied Science) ₦50,000
Dissertation ₦30,000

Achievers University school fees payment procedure

Paying your school fees at Achievers University is very simple. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to help you complete your payment.

Achievers University payment portal page. Photo: achievers.edu.ng
  1. Go to the Achievers University payment portal.
  2. Log in using your Matric number or JAMB registration number, which serves as username and password.
  3. After you have successfully logged in, check the left side of the page and select the payment method of your choice (ATM card, bank transfer, or bank branch)
  4. For payment of Tuition fees, click on Make Payments and select ''Tuition Fee'' by checking the box.
  5. For payment of other sundry fees, such as Acceptance Fee, Departmental Fee and other fees, click on ''Make Other Payments'' and select ''Fee Type''.
  6. For payment of accommodation, click on ''Make Hostel Payment'' and select ''Hostel Type''.
  7. After selecting your payment, click on ''Pay'' to see the Fee Confirmation Page.
  8. Click ''Proceed'' to the Remita payment page.
  9. Select your choice of payment medium such as ATM Card, Bank Transfer and Bank Branch.
  10. The Bank Branch medium of payment will generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
  11. Print the invoice and take it with you to any commercial bank to make a payment.

How much are school fees for Achievers University?

Achievers University's tuition fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session, depending on the course of study.

What are the Achievers University school fees for medicine?

The school fees for Medicine & Surgery are ₦1,600,000 per session for 100-level students and ₦4,500,000 per session for 200-level (Direct Entry) students.

What are Achievers University school fees per semester?

Achievers University fees are charged per session, but students can pay per semester in two instalments. Semester fees are 50% of the total session fee, which ranges from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000, depending on the course.

Achievers University students in graduation gowns. Photo: @AchieversUniversityOwoOnline on Facebook (modified by author)
What are Achievers University school fees for freshers?

Achievers University's school fees for freshers (100 Level students) vary by course, ranging from ₦400,000 to ₦1,600,000 per session plus other additional fees such as the acceptance, registration, and accomodaion fees.

How much are Achievers University hostel fees?

Achievers University’s hostel fees are ₦200,000 per session for a 6-man room and ₦250,000 per session for a 4-man room.

Does Achievers University offer scholarships?

The top private university offers scholarship opportunities, as approved by the Governing Council, for the first 50 UTME and DE students in specific programmes.

Achievers University school fees vary depending on the course and level of learning. Other charges besides tuition fees apply to every student enrolled in the institution. Engineering and technology courses have higher tuition fees compared to other courses.

Legit.ng also published an article about the FUOYE portal. The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is a Nigerian government-owned learning institution founded in 2011. The university has two campuses, one in Ikole-Ekiti and another in Oye-Ekiti.

Similar to many other institutions in Nigeria and elsewhere, FUOYE features an online portal that streamlines access to a multitude of university services. The purpose of the FUOYE portal is to serve instructors as well as present and potential students.

