Achievers University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Achievers University school fees vary across different courses and levels. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the school fees for all programs offered at the university, along with information on how to make payments.

Achievers University graduates in green gowns (L). Entrance gate of Achievers University (R). Photo: @AchieversUniversityOwoOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

Achievers University's school fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session.

per session. 100 and 200 Levels generally have higher fees than 300 to 500 Levels.

Payments can be made via the university’s online portal , designated banks, or direct bank transfers.

, designated banks, or direct bank transfers. Students who pay the full amount before the first semester registration ends receive a 5% discount on tuition fees.

Achievers University school fees

Achievers University offers a diverse range of programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Achievers University school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Undergraduate fees

Achievers University offers a range of undergraduate programs with tuition fees structured based on the chosen course of study.

College of Health Sciences

This college offers a strong foundation in medical sciences, clinical training, and research. Tuition fees for courses range from ₦500,000 to ₦4,500,000.

All programmes 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) 500 Level (₦) Medicine and Surgery 1.6 million 4.5 million - - - - Pharmacy 1.5 million 2 million - - - - Nursing Science 1.25 million 1.25 million 1.25 million 1.1 million 1.1 million 1.1 million Medical Laboratory Science 1.1 million 1.1 million 1.1 million 1.1 million 900,000 900,000 Physiotherapy 1.5 million 2 million - - - - Public Health 1 million 1 million 1 million 600,000 550,000 - Health Information Management 1 million - - - - - Human Anatomy, Human Physiology 1 million 1 million 1 million 600,000 500,000 -

College of Natural and Applied Sciences

The College of Natural and Applied Sciences offers programs like Computer Science, Geology, and Biochemistry. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Computer Science, Geology 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Industrial Chemistry, Biochemistry 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Remote Senseing and Geoscience Information System 1 million - - - - Microbiology, Plant Science and Biotechnology 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 500,000

College of Engineering and Technology (COET)

The College of Engineering and Technology offers industry-relevant programs that equip students with technical expertise and problem-solving skills. Program fees range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,150,000.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level 500 Level (₦) Computer Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Mechatronics Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Biomedical Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Mechanical Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Civil & Environmental Engineering 1.15 million 1.15 million 1.15 million 800,000 800,000 700,000 Telecommunication Engineering 1 million - - - - -

Faculty of Education

The faculty offers a variety of programs that blend theoretical knowledge with practical teaching experience. Tuition fees for these courses range from ₦900,000 to ₦1,000,000.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) Guidance and Counselling 1 million 1 million 900,000 Library and Information Science 1 million 1 million 900,000 Chemistry 1 million 1 million 900,000 Biology 1 million 1 million 900,000

College of Law

The College of Law is a five-year course that teaches important areas of law, such as Criminal Law, Business Law, and Human Rights Law.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200 level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) 500 Level (₦) LL.B. Law 1.3 million 1.3 million 1.3 million 1.15 million 950,000 950,000

College of Social and Management Sciences

This college offers a variety of courses, including Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. The fees for programs within this college range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200 Level (DE) (₦) 200 Level (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Accounting 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Business Administration 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Economics 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 International Relations 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Political Sciences 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Mass Communication 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Public Administration 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Sociology 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Criminology and Security Studies 1 million 1 million 1 million 500,000 400,000 Banking & Finance 1 million - - - - Procurement Management 1 million - - - -

Additional fees

In addition to tuition, undergraduate students at Bells University of Technology are required to pay other additional fees per academic session. These fees include:

Fee category Details Amount (₦) Acceptance fee (Fresh students only) - 50,000 Hostel fees 6-man room 200,000 4-man room 250,000 Sundry fees Registration, sports, ICT, NHIS, hostel membership, development levy, identity card, matriculation, lab coat, student association fees 300,000 Clinical and field trip Nursing, Medical Laboratory, Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy (100 Level) 75,000 Nursing, Medical Laboratory, Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy (200 Level) 100,000 Nursing, Medical Laboratory, Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy (300 to 500 Levels) 250,000 Human Anatomy, Physiology (100 Level) 50,000 Human Anatomy, Physiology (200 to 400 Levels) 75,000 Public Health (100 Level) 50,000 Public Health (200 Level) 125,000 Public Health (300 and 400 Levels) 75,000 Engineering practical fees 100 Level 200,000 200 Level 200,000 300 Level 200,000 400 Level 50,000 500 Level 20,000 Geological trip 300 Level 150,000 Science-Based Programmes Excluding Education (100 to 400 Levels) 50,000 Studio/Practical for Mass Communication 100 to 400 Levels 30,000 French Immersion Programme 300 Level International Relations, Political Science, Public Administration (Badagry) 200,000 Dinner/Law School mobilisation 100 to 400 Levels 50,000 500 Level 150,000 Graduation fees Induction fee 75,000 Convocation fee 75,000

Additionally, there is an NYSC Mobilization Fee of ₦20,000, which covers processing for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Postgraduate fees

Postgraduate fees generally cover tuition, research resources, and administrative services. Below is a breakdown of the fees for different postgraduate faculties and colleges.

Faculty/College PGD (per semester) M.Sc (per semester) OLD Ph.D. FEE (per semester) NEW Ph.D. FEE (per semester) College of Social and Management Sciences ₦200,000 ₦300,000 ₦275,000 ₦300,000 College of Natural and Applied Sciences ₦200,000 ₦300,000 ₦275,000 ₦300,000 College of Basic Health Science ₦200,000 ₦300,000 ₦275,000 ₦300,000 Faculty of Nursing Sciences ₦200,000 ₦300,000 ₦275,000 ₦300,000 Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science ₦200,000 ₦300,000 ₦275,000 ₦300,000 MBA ₦250,000 ₦250,000 ₦250,000 ₦250,000

Addition fees

In addition to the tuition fee, postgraduate students at Achievers University may be required to pay other fees for various services. These may include:

Item Fees Admission form ₦20,000 Acceptance Fees ₦50,000 Development levy ₦25,000 Registration ₦20,000 ICT Fee ₦30,000 PG Commencement Seminar ₦20,000 Extra Semester 50% of a Semester Fee Clinical Fee/Practical (For College of Health Science and College of Natural & Applied Science) ₦50,000 Dissertation ₦30,000

Achievers University school fees payment procedure

Paying your school fees at Achievers University is very simple. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to help you complete your payment.

Achievers University payment portal page. Photo: achievers.edu.ng

Go to the Achievers University payment portal. Log in using your Matric number or JAMB registration number, which serves as username and password. After you have successfully logged in, check the left side of the page and select the payment method of your choice (ATM card, bank transfer, or bank branch) For payment of Tuition fees, click on Make Payments and select ''Tuition Fee'' by checking the box. For payment of other sundry fees, such as Acceptance Fee, Departmental Fee and other fees, click on ''Make Other Payments'' and select ''Fee Type''. For payment of accommodation, click on ''Make Hostel Payment'' and select ''Hostel Type''. After selecting your payment, click on ''Pay'' to see the Fee Confirmation Page. Click ''Proceed'' to the Remita payment page. Select your choice of payment medium such as ATM Card, Bank Transfer and Bank Branch. The Bank Branch medium of payment will generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR). Print the invoice and take it with you to any commercial bank to make a payment.

How much are school fees for Achievers University?

Achievers University's tuition fees range from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000 per session, depending on the course of study.

What are the Achievers University school fees for medicine?

The school fees for Medicine & Surgery are ₦1,600,000 per session for 100-level students and ₦4,500,000 per session for 200-level (Direct Entry) students.

What are Achievers University school fees per semester?

Achievers University fees are charged per session, but students can pay per semester in two instalments. Semester fees are 50% of the total session fee, which ranges from ₦400,000 to ₦4,500,000, depending on the course.

Achievers University students in graduation gowns. Photo: @AchieversUniversityOwoOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

What are Achievers University school fees for freshers?

Achievers University's school fees for freshers (100 Level students) vary by course, ranging from ₦400,000 to ₦1,600,000 per session plus other additional fees such as the acceptance, registration, and accomodaion fees.

How much are Achievers University hostel fees?

Achievers University’s hostel fees are ₦200,000 per session for a 6-man room and ₦250,000 per session for a 4-man room.

Does Achievers University offer scholarships?

The top private university offers scholarship opportunities, as approved by the Governing Council, for the first 50 UTME and DE students in specific programmes.

Achievers University school fees vary depending on the course and level of learning. Other charges besides tuition fees apply to every student enrolled in the institution. Engineering and technology courses have higher tuition fees compared to other courses.

