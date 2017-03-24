List of federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees 2022/2023

There are numerous universities in present-day Nigeria. Some are private, while others are state or federal. If you are a student who desires to acquire higher education, you need to look at the list of federal universities in Nigeria. These institutions offer multiple programmes at different levels of academic learning.

A graduation hat is set on a plank of wood. Photo: unsplash.com, @Dragos Blaga

Going through the list of federal universities in Nigeria is important for everyone aspiring to join the university. These institutions offer quality education and produce skilled and knowledgeable graduates who meet industry standards.

Federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees

There are many federal universities in Nigeria that are spread across the country in different federal states. The federal governments fund these institutions of higher learning.

These institutions offer certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses. Check out the list of federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees below.

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

This institution is located along Bauchi/Kano Road in Gubi, Bauchi State. The tuition fees vary depending on the year of study.

Freshers: ₦44,250

₦44,250 Returning: ₦39,500

₦39,500 New international students: ₦99,600

₦99,600 Returning international students: ₦86,100

₦86,100 Accommodation (freshers/ returning): ₦12,590

2. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

The fees below are for undergraduate courses.

Semester fees: ₦10,000

₦10,000 Semester examination fee: ₦10,000

₦10,000 Miscellaneous session expenses: ₦8,500

₦8,500 Acceptance fee: ₦10,000

Masters courses

Semester fees: ₦20,000

₦20,000 Acceptance: ₦10,000

₦10,000 Examination: ₦10,000 Per semester

₦10,000 Per semester Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 Per session

Postgraduate Diploma:

Semester fees: ₦20,000

₦20,000 Acceptance: ₦10,000

₦10,000 Examination: ₦10,000 Per semester

₦10,000 Per semester Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 Per session

BNSc.

Semester fees: ₦10,000

₦10,000 RN verification: ₦5,000

₦5,000 Acceptance: ₦10,000

₦10,000 Examinations: ₦10,000 per semester

₦10,000 per semester Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 per session

3. Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna

AFIT offer multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to personnel from the armed forces.

Aerospace engineering: ₦135,500 pa

₦135,500 pa Other engineering courses: ₦120,500 pa

₦120,500 pa Non-engineering programmes: ₦106,000

A young man using a laptop. Photo: unsplash.com, @Good Faces

4. Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State

Alex Ekwueme University is located in Ebonyi State.

Freshmen

All faculties: ₦ 174,000 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)

174,000 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine) Engineering: ₦246,000

₦246,000 College of Medicine: ₦630,000

₦630,000 Engineering students levy (Additional): ₦72,000

₦72,000 Medical students levy: ₦200,000

₦200,000 Caution fee: ₦20,000

Returning students

All faculties: ₦110,100 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)

₦110,100 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine) Engineering: ₦182,100

₦182,100 College of Medicine: ₦380,000

₦380,000 Engineering students levy (Additional): ₦72,000

₦72,000 Medical students levy: ₦200,000

₦200,000 Caution fee: ₦20,000

International postgraduate students

All faculties: ₦80,000(PGD), ₦104,000 (MSc), ₦104,000 (PhD) (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)

₦80,000(PGD), ₦104,000 (MSc), ₦104,000 (PhD) (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine) Engineering: ₦130,000(PGD), ₦154,000 (MSc), ₦154,000 (PhD)

₦130,000(PGD), ₦154,000 (MSc), ₦154,000 (PhD) Engineering students levy: ₦50,000

₦50,000 Medical students levy: ₦200,000

5. Bayero University, Kano

One of the institutions of higher learning in Kano State is Bayero University.

New/returning: ₦26000 - ₦40000

₦26000 - ₦40000 Non-Nigerian students: ₦100,000 - ₦300,000

6. Federal University, Gashua, Yobe

The Federal University, Gashua is located in Yobe. The institution offers quality education and respects diversity, differences in opinion, and the free flow of ideas.

100 Level and DE (FAMSS): ₦32,700

₦32,700 100 Level and DE (Science/Agriculture): ₦34,200

₦34,200 Returning (FAMSS): ₦25,200

₦25,200 Returning (Science/ Agriculture): ₦26,700

7. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun is located in Delta State. It was established and approved on 14th March 2007 and admitted its first students in 2008.

New: ₦80,000

₦80,000 Returning: ₦37,050

₦37,050 Basic studies (pre-degree) programme: ₦95,000

₦95,000 Foundation programme: ₦250,000

₦250,000 International Project Management Professionals: ₦40,000

₦40,000 Acceptance fee: ₦45,000

₦45,000 Field trip: ₦15,000

8. Federal University of Technology, Akure

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is a top-ranking institution of technology in Nigeria.

Freshers (level 100): ₦52,100

₦52,100 Returning (levels 200 and 500): ₦14,400

₦14,400 Returning (level 300): ₦18,900

₦18,900 Returning (level 400): ₦16,100

A young woman studying. Photo: unsplash.com, @soundtrap

9. Federal University of Technology, Minna

This institution was established on 1st February 1983. It is a specialised institution of technology offering courses in science and engineering.

Freshers: ₦61,200

₦61,200 Freshers (foreign): ₦61,200

₦61,200 Returning: ₦28,200

₦28,200 Returning (foreign): ₦28,200

10. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

This institution nurtures and develops promising students in technology and science. It offers practical training geared towards transforming Nigeria's economy.

Geology department

Level 100: ₦90,800

₦90,800 Levels 200, 300, and 400: ₦35,800

₦35,800 Level 500: ₦30,800

Other departments

Level 100: ₦88,300

₦88,300 Levels 200 and 300: ₦33,300

₦33,300 Levels 400 and 500: ₦28,300

11. Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State

This institution offers multiple programmes to qualified students. It has the required human and non-human resources for optimal learning.

Compulsory charges: ₦66,800

₦66,800 Non-compulsory charges: ₦10,090

₦10,090 Total school fees: ₦76,890

12. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina

The Federal University is located in Dutsin-ma in the North-Western region of Nigeria.

Compulsory charges: ₦37,500

₦37,500 Non-compulsory charges: ₦10,090

13. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State

This conventional public university is situated territory of Pindiga, Akko local government, Gombe State.

Newly admitted students: ₦41,000 (DE)/ ₦36,000 (UTME)

₦41,000 (DE)/ ₦36,000 (UTME) Returning: ₦27,000

₦27,000 Hostel maintenance (optional): ₦20,000

₦20,000 Alumni (final year only): ₦5,000

14. Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State

This institution was established in 2010. It offers quality education to all students.

Year 1: ₦50,000

₦50,000 Years 2, 3, and 4: ₦45,000

15. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State

This higher learning institution was established on 16th February 2011, alongside eight others. It is sited in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State of Nigeria.

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Freshers: ₦54,500

₦54,500 Returning: ₦46,500

Faculty of Science

Freshers: ₦55,500

₦55,500 Returning: ₦47,000

A laptop and books on a table. Photo: unsplash.com, @freddie marriage

16. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa

This institution is located in the heart of the oil-rich Niger-Delta Region. It offers a conducive learning environment for all.

Freshers:

FAHSS: ₦71,500

₦71,500 Science: ₦81,500

₦81,500 Education: ₦71,500

₦71,500 Engineering: ₦81,500

₦81,500 Management Science: ₦71,500

Returning students:

Levels 200 and 300: ₦47,500 (FAHSS), ₦57,500 (Science)

₦47,500 (FAHSS), ₦57,500 (Science) Levels 400: ₦47,500 (FAHSS), ₦57,500 (Science)

17. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State

This institution offers students opportunities to collaborate and challenge themselves. It equips them with the ability needed for national transformation.

Faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Education & of MGT Science

Freshers: ₦99,000

₦99,000 Returning: ₦40,000

Faculties of Science, Agriculture and Engineering

Freshers: ₦107,000

₦107,000 Returning: ₦48,000

18. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

This institution is dedicated to advancing knowledge through high-quality ICT centric educational experiences for all students. It encourages entrepreneurship and teaches students to appreciate the entire spectrum of human experience.

Sciences

New students: ₦43,500

₦43,500 Returning: ₦34,000 - ₦37,000

Non-sciences

New students: ₦41,000

₦41,000 Returning: ₦31,500 - ₦34,500

19. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

This institution aims at creating self-sufficient people who make a positive impact on Nigeria and the world.

Freshers: ₦51,000 - ₦63,500

₦51,000 - ₦63,500 Returning students: ₦32,500 - ₦40,000

20. Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara

The Federal University, Gusau, is a public, conventional, coeducational research university in Zamfara State.

Faculty of Science and Science Education

New: ₦39,500

₦39,500 Returning: ₦28,500

Faculty of Humanities, Education Arts, Management, and Social Science

New: ₦36,500

₦36,500 Returning: ₦25,000

21. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

This institution offers 179 programmes. Out of these, 44 are undergraduate and 135 graduate courses.

Civil Engineering, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering Microbiology: ₦72,750

₦72,750 All other courses: ₦62,750

A picture of books and a pen. Photo: unsplash.com, @Aaron Burden

22. Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State

This institution offers courses in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, physics, agriculture, animal science, fisheries and aquaculture, and veterinary medicine. Once admitted, students receive a customised fee structure.

23. Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State

This institution is set to start running in September 2022. Students who gain admission to the university will receive the fee structure. The courses to start with include medicine, dentistry, nutrition and dietetics, and nursing.

24. Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State

Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor, reported that the state is ready for the smooth take-off of the recently approved Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Ila-Orangun. Admitted students will receive documents showing them the amount to pay per semester.

25. Federal University of Health Technology, Otukpo Benue State

This higher learning institution is a world-class specialised university. It trains and produces healthcare professionals that will contribute to the development of the Nigerian health sector. Each student receives an invoice showing them how much to pay for tuition and other expenses.

26. Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State

The Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State, is a newly-established institution. It is set to start running in September 2022. Details of the tuition fees and other charges are yet to be disclosed.

27. Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State

The Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, is among the new institutions approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. It will start operating soon. Its charges are yet to be publicised.

28. Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike

This institution was established in November 1992. It is a specialised university well-known for agricultural training and research.

Freshers acceptance fee: ₦ 50,000

50,000 Other registration charges for freshers: ₦61,000

₦61,000 Returning students: ₦48,000 - ₦58,500

29. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

This educational centre is known for advancing science-based research. It offers multiple programmes in various modes of study, including distance learning.

Levels 100 and 200: ₦27,300 - ₦42,300

₦27,300 - ₦42,300 All foreign students: ₦20,000 (additional charges)

A picture of assorted books in a library. Photo: unsplash.com, @inakihxz

30. The National Open University of Nigeria ((NOUN), Lagos

NOUN's programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible and available to all students. It has 103 study centres spread across the nation.

Undergraduate (new): ₦36,000

₦36,000 Undergraduate (returning): ₦18,000

₦18,000 Postgraduate (new): ₦35,000

₦35,000 Postgraduate (returning): ₦18,000

₦18,000 Project fees (undergraduate): ₦15,000

₦15,000 Project fees (postgraduate diploma: ₦25,000

₦25,000 Project fees (Masters): ₦40,000

₦40,000 Exam fees (undergraduate): ₦1,000

₦1,000 Exam fee (postgraduate): ₦2,000

31. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil

This institution is located in Wudil, Kano, Nigeria. It does not charge school fees for its students.

32. Nigerian Army University, Biu

Nigerian Army University Biu is a public education centre located in Borno State. Its charges are listed below.

Sciences

New: ₦42,500

Returning: ₦35,000

Arts, Mgt & Social Science

New: ₦37,500

₦37,500 Returning: ₦30,000

₦30,000 Accommodation fee: ₦8,000

33. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna

This institution offers education and training to personnel and trainees of the Nigerian defence forces. It is headed by the Commandant, who is accountable to the NDA Council.

Undergraduate fee: ₦45,000

34. Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State

This educational centre is situated in Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu, Delta State. It is the first military university and maritime college in Nigeria and West Africa.

New students: ₦51,500

₦51,500 Returning students: ₦40,500

35. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka

NAU is located in the capital of Anambra State and is named after the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Masters: ₦107,500

₦107,500 Postgraduate diploma: ₦67,500

36. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

This higher learning centre was founded in 1961, and classes started in October 1962. It is named in honour of Obafemi Awolowo (1909–1987).

Freshers semester fees

Law/Arts/Social Sciences/Admin/Edu. Arts: ₦43,700

₦43,700 Science/Edm/Educ. Science/Tech/Agric: ₦54,700

₦54,700 Medicine/Ph*rmacy/Health Sciences: ₦57,700

₦57,700 Development levy: ₦18,000

₦18,000 Tertiary Institutions Students Health Insurance Program: ₦2,000

₦2,000 Students’ Welfare Insurance Scheme: ₦1,000

₦1,000 Accommodation: ₦3,090

Returning undergraduate semester fees

Law/Arts/Social Sciences/Admin/Edu. Arts: ₦20,100

₦20,100 Science/Edm/Educ. Science/Tech/Agric: ₦28,100

₦28,100 Basic Medical Science, Clinical Science, Dentistry/Ph*rmacy: ₦31,100

₦31,100 Accommodation: ₦2,590

₦2,590 Penalty for late registration for courses: ₦2,000

A young person studying. Photo: unsplash.com, @windows

37. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

The University of Abuja was established in January 1988. It runs conventional and distance learning programmes.

Biology/Geography: ₦42,300

₦42,300 Other sciences: ₦40,300

₦40,300 Non-sciences: ₦39,300

38. Federal University of Agriculture (UAM), Makurdi

UAM is located in Benue State and was established in 1988. It has over 30 departments in ten colleges.

Freshers (pa)

PGDM: ₦129,900

₦129,900 PGDA: ₦109,900

₦109,900 MPA: ₦129,900

₦129,900 MBA: ₦159,900

Returning students (Weekend Executive Programme)

PGDM: ₦82,700

₦82,700 PGDA: ₦59,700

₦59,700 MPA: ₦79,700

₦79,700 MBA: ₦109,700

Newly admitted students (full-time regular)

PGD: ₦73,900

₦73,900 M.Sc: ₦83,900

₦83,900 PhD: ₦93,900

Returning students (full-time):

PGD: ₦52,700

₦52,700 M.Sc: ₦56, 200

₦56, 200 PhD: ₦74,700

39. University of Benin

This higher learning centre is located in Edo State. It has two campuses with fifteen faculties.

Sciences

Freshers: ₦73,400

₦73,400 Returning: ₦45,400

Non-science courses

New students: ₦69,900

₦69,900 Returning: ₦41,400

40. University of Calabar

The University of Calabar was a campus of the University of Nigeria until 1975. It is among Nigeria's second-generation federal universities.

Science

Freshers: ₦35,250

₦35,250 Returning: ₦31,500 - ₦34,750

Non-science

Freshers: ₦34,250

₦34,250 Returning: ₦30,500 - ₦33,750

₦30,500 - ₦33,750 MBBS: ₦42,750 (Fresh)

₦42,750 (Fresh) MB Bch returning: ₦39,000 - ₦42,250

₦39,000 - ₦42,250 Nursing: ₦42,750 (freshers)/ ₦39,000 - ₦42,250 (returning)

41. University of Ibadan

This institution was founded in 1948.

Acceptance fees: ₦35,000

₦35,000 Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry: ₦36,800 per semester

₦36,800 per semester Faculty of Art: ₦34,300-36,800 per semester

₦34,300-36,800 per semester Faculty of Law: ₦35,300 per semester

₦35,300 per semester College of Medicine: ₦36,800 per semester

₦36,800 per semester Faculty of Social Science: ₦34,300 per semester

₦34,300 per semester Faculty of Science: ₦36,800 - ₦46,800 per semester

₦36,800 - ₦46,800 per semester Faculty of Technology: ₦36,800 per semester

₦36,800 per semester Faculty of Ph*rmacy: ₦36,800 per semester

₦36,800 per semester Faculty of Education: ₦34,300 - ₦36,800 per semester

A young man reading a book. Photo: unsplash.com, @Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

42. University of Ilorin

This institution is located in Kwara State.

New students: ₦23,000 - ₦40,250 per semester

Returning students: ₦13,900 - ₦37,800 per semester

43. University of Jos

This institution of higher learning is located in Jos, Plateau State.

New students: ₦20,000 per semester

₦20,000 per semester Acceptance fees: ₦25,000

₦25,000 Returning students: ₦45,000 pa

44. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Founded in 1962, UNILAG is one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning.

New Science students: ₦63,500

₦63,500 New Non-Science students: ₦53,500

₦53,500 Returning students: ₦14,500

45. University of Maiduguri

This institution of higher learning is located in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State. It offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

New students: ₦33,000 per semester

₦33,000 per semester Returning students: ₦18,000 per semester

46. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

This institution is located in Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria. Its mission is to deliver world-class education and knowledge.

First year: ₦57,950 - ₦64,450

₦57,950 - ₦64,450 Second year: ₦39,250 - ₦45,750

₦39,250 - ₦45,750 Other years: ₦34,150 - ₦40,650

₦34,150 - ₦40,650 Final year: ₦33,700 - ₦43,000

47. University of Port-Harcourt

The University of Port-Harcourt is a federal university in Nigeria. It is located in Rivers State.

Freshers: ₦92,150 - ₦127,150pa

₦92,150 - ₦127,150pa Acceptance fee: ₦30,000

₦30,000 Returning students: ₦45,000 per semester

48. University of Uyo

The University of Uyo is one of the federal universities in Nigeria. It is located in Akwa Ibom State. This federal university's school fees for various levels are listed below.

Undergraduate Y1: ₦57,250 - ₦66,750

₦57,250 - ₦66,750 Undergraduate Y2: ₦47,100 - ₦52,100

₦47,100 - ₦52,100 Undergraduate Y3, Y4, Y5, Y6: ₦44,100 - ₦49,100

₦44,100 - ₦49,100 Postgraduate diploma (new): ₦92,900 - ₦97,900

₦92,900 - ₦97,900 Postgraduate diploma (continuing): ₦80,900 - ₦85,900

₦80,900 - ₦85,900 Masters Y1: ₦97,900 - ₦123,900

₦97,900 - ₦123,900 Masters Y2: ₦85,900 - ₦111,900

₦85,900 - ₦111,900 Masters Y3: ₦41,150 - ₦111,900

A young man using a laptop to study. Photo: unsplash.com, @cwojo

49. Usmanu Danfodiyo University

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, formerly the University of Sokoto, was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in September 1975.

Fees per semester: ₦24,300 - ₦56,300

NB: The federal universities and their school fees above are subject to change. Each institution has a council with the right to alter the amount charged based on various factors.

How many federal universities are there in Nigeria?

There are 49 federal universities in the country. Some were founded years ago, while others were recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and are set to start operating soon.

Which is the most expensive federal university in Nigeria?

It is challenging to determine the most expensive institution because the charges vary depending on the course and year.

How much is federal school fees in Nigeria?

There is no fixed charge for all students in federal learning centres. Instead, the price varies depending on the course you wish to pursue and the level.

The list of federal universities in Nigeria is quite long because there are 49 institutions. They are spread across various states, making higher education accessible to everyone.

