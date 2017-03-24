List of federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees 2022/2023
There are numerous universities in present-day Nigeria. Some are private, while others are state or federal. If you are a student who desires to acquire higher education, you need to look at the list of federal universities in Nigeria. These institutions offer multiple programmes at different levels of academic learning.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Going through the list of federal universities in Nigeria is important for everyone aspiring to join the university. These institutions offer quality education and produce skilled and knowledgeable graduates who meet industry standards.
Federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees
There are many federal universities in Nigeria that are spread across the country in different federal states. The federal governments fund these institutions of higher learning.
These institutions offer certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses. Check out the list of federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees below.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
This institution is located along Bauchi/Kano Road in Gubi, Bauchi State. The tuition fees vary depending on the year of study.
- Freshers: ₦44,250
- Returning: ₦39,500
- New international students: ₦99,600
- Returning international students: ₦86,100
- Accommodation (freshers/ returning): ₦12,590
2. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
The fees below are for undergraduate courses.
- Semester fees: ₦10,000
- Semester examination fee: ₦10,000
- Miscellaneous session expenses: ₦8,500
- Acceptance fee: ₦10,000
Masters courses
- Semester fees: ₦20,000
- Acceptance: ₦10,000
- Examination: ₦10,000 Per semester
- Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 Per session
Postgraduate Diploma:
- Semester fees: ₦20,000
- Acceptance: ₦10,000
- Examination: ₦10,000 Per semester
- Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 Per session
BNSc.
- Semester fees: ₦10,000
- RN verification: ₦5,000
- Acceptance: ₦10,000
- Examinations: ₦10,000 per semester
- Miscellaneous: ₦8,500 per session
3. Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna
AFIT offer multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to personnel from the armed forces.
- Aerospace engineering: ₦135,500 pa
- Other engineering courses: ₦120,500 pa
- Non-engineering programmes: ₦106,000
4. Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
Alex Ekwueme University is located in Ebonyi State.
Freshmen
- All faculties: ₦174,000 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)
- Engineering: ₦246,000
- College of Medicine: ₦630,000
- Engineering students levy (Additional): ₦72,000
- Medical students levy: ₦200,000
- Caution fee: ₦20,000
Returning students
- All faculties: ₦110,100 (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)
- Engineering: ₦182,100
- College of Medicine: ₦380,000
- Engineering students levy (Additional): ₦72,000
- Medical students levy: ₦200,000
- Caution fee: ₦20,000
International postgraduate students
- All faculties: ₦80,000(PGD), ₦104,000 (MSc), ₦104,000 (PhD) (excluding Engineering and the College of Medicine)
- Engineering: ₦130,000(PGD), ₦154,000 (MSc), ₦154,000 (PhD)
- Engineering students levy: ₦50,000
- Medical students levy: ₦200,000
5. Bayero University, Kano
One of the institutions of higher learning in Kano State is Bayero University.
- New/returning: ₦26000 - ₦40000
- Non-Nigerian students: ₦100,000 - ₦300,000
6. Federal University, Gashua, Yobe
The Federal University, Gashua is located in Yobe. The institution offers quality education and respects diversity, differences in opinion, and the free flow of ideas.
- 100 Level and DE (FAMSS): ₦32,700
- 100 Level and DE (Science/Agriculture): ₦34,200
- Returning (FAMSS): ₦25,200
- Returning (Science/ Agriculture): ₦26,700
7. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun is located in Delta State. It was established and approved on 14th March 2007 and admitted its first students in 2008.
- New: ₦80,000
- Returning: ₦37,050
- Basic studies (pre-degree) programme: ₦95,000
- Foundation programme: ₦250,000
- International Project Management Professionals: ₦40,000
- Acceptance fee: ₦45,000
- Field trip: ₦15,000
8. Federal University of Technology, Akure
The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is a top-ranking institution of technology in Nigeria.
- Freshers (level 100): ₦52,100
- Returning (levels 200 and 500): ₦14,400
- Returning (level 300): ₦18,900
- Returning (level 400): ₦16,100
9. Federal University of Technology, Minna
This institution was established on 1st February 1983. It is a specialised institution of technology offering courses in science and engineering.
- Freshers: ₦61,200
- Freshers (foreign): ₦61,200
- Returning: ₦28,200
- Returning (foreign): ₦28,200
10. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
This institution nurtures and develops promising students in technology and science. It offers practical training geared towards transforming Nigeria's economy.
Geology department
- Level 100: ₦90,800
- Levels 200, 300, and 400: ₦35,800
- Level 500: ₦30,800
Other departments
- Level 100: ₦88,300
- Levels 200 and 300: ₦33,300
- Levels 400 and 500: ₦28,300
Abiodun Oyebanji: Important facts about Ekiti APC governorship candidate who wants to succeed Fayemi
11. Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
This institution offers multiple programmes to qualified students. It has the required human and non-human resources for optimal learning.
- Compulsory charges: ₦66,800
- Non-compulsory charges: ₦10,090
- Total school fees: ₦76,890
12. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina
The Federal University is located in Dutsin-ma in the North-Western region of Nigeria.
- Compulsory charges: ₦37,500
- Non-compulsory charges: ₦10,090
13. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
This conventional public university is situated territory of Pindiga, Akko local government, Gombe State.
- Newly admitted students: ₦41,000 (DE)/ ₦36,000 (UTME)
- Returning: ₦27,000
- Hostel maintenance (optional): ₦20,000
- Alumni (final year only): ₦5,000
14. Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
This institution was established in 2010. It offers quality education to all students.
- Year 1: ₦50,000
- Years 2, 3, and 4: ₦45,000
15. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
This higher learning institution was established on 16th February 2011, alongside eight others. It is sited in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State of Nigeria.
Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
- Freshers: ₦54,500
- Returning: ₦46,500
Faculty of Science
- Freshers: ₦55,500
- Returning: ₦47,000
16. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa
This institution is located in the heart of the oil-rich Niger-Delta Region. It offers a conducive learning environment for all.
Freshers:
- FAHSS: ₦71,500
- Science: ₦81,500
- Education: ₦71,500
- Engineering: ₦81,500
- Management Science: ₦71,500
Returning students:
- Levels 200 and 300: ₦47,500 (FAHSS), ₦57,500 (Science)
- Levels 400: ₦47,500 (FAHSS), ₦57,500 (Science)
17. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
This institution offers students opportunities to collaborate and challenge themselves. It equips them with the ability needed for national transformation.
Faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Education & of MGT Science
- Freshers: ₦99,000
- Returning: ₦40,000
Faculties of Science, Agriculture and Engineering
- Freshers: ₦107,000
- Returning: ₦48,000
18. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
This institution is dedicated to advancing knowledge through high-quality ICT centric educational experiences for all students. It encourages entrepreneurship and teaches students to appreciate the entire spectrum of human experience.
Sciences
- New students: ₦43,500
- Returning: ₦34,000 - ₦37,000
Non-sciences
- New students: ₦41,000
- Returning: ₦31,500 - ₦34,500
19. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
This institution aims at creating self-sufficient people who make a positive impact on Nigeria and the world.
- Freshers: ₦51,000 - ₦63,500
- Returning students: ₦32,500 - ₦40,000
20. Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara
The Federal University, Gusau, is a public, conventional, coeducational research university in Zamfara State.
Faculty of Science and Science Education
- New: ₦39,500
- Returning: ₦28,500
Faculty of Humanities, Education Arts, Management, and Social Science
- New: ₦36,500
- Returning: ₦25,000
21. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
This institution offers 179 programmes. Out of these, 44 are undergraduate and 135 graduate courses.
- Civil Engineering, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering Microbiology: ₦72,750
- All other courses: ₦62,750
22. Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State
This institution offers courses in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, physics, agriculture, animal science, fisheries and aquaculture, and veterinary medicine. Once admitted, students receive a customised fee structure.
23. Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State
This institution is set to start running in September 2022. Students who gain admission to the university will receive the fee structure. The courses to start with include medicine, dentistry, nutrition and dietetics, and nursing.
24. Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State
Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor, reported that the state is ready for the smooth take-off of the recently approved Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Ila-Orangun. Admitted students will receive documents showing them the amount to pay per semester.
25. Federal University of Health Technology, Otukpo Benue State
This higher learning institution is a world-class specialised university. It trains and produces healthcare professionals that will contribute to the development of the Nigerian health sector. Each student receives an invoice showing them how much to pay for tuition and other expenses.
26. Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State
The Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State, is a newly-established institution. It is set to start running in September 2022. Details of the tuition fees and other charges are yet to be disclosed.
27. Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State
The Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, is among the new institutions approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. It will start operating soon. Its charges are yet to be publicised.
28. Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike
This institution was established in November 1992. It is a specialised university well-known for agricultural training and research.
- Freshers acceptance fee: ₦50,000
- Other registration charges for freshers: ₦61,000
- Returning students: ₦48,000 - ₦58,500
29. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
This educational centre is known for advancing science-based research. It offers multiple programmes in various modes of study, including distance learning.
- Levels 100 and 200: ₦27,300 - ₦42,300
- All foreign students: ₦20,000 (additional charges)
30. The National Open University of Nigeria ((NOUN), Lagos
NOUN's programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible and available to all students. It has 103 study centres spread across the nation.
- Undergraduate (new): ₦36,000
- Undergraduate (returning): ₦18,000
- Postgraduate (new): ₦35,000
- Postgraduate (returning): ₦18,000
- Project fees (undergraduate): ₦15,000
- Project fees (postgraduate diploma: ₦25,000
- Project fees (Masters): ₦40,000
- Exam fees (undergraduate): ₦1,000
- Exam fee (postgraduate): ₦2,000
31. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil
This institution is located in Wudil, Kano, Nigeria. It does not charge school fees for its students.
32. Nigerian Army University, Biu
Nigerian Army University Biu is a public education centre located in Borno State. Its charges are listed below.
Sciences
- New: ₦42,500
- Returning: ₦35,000
Arts, Mgt & Social Science
- New: ₦37,500
- Returning: ₦30,000
- Accommodation fee: ₦8,000
33. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna
This institution offers education and training to personnel and trainees of the Nigerian defence forces. It is headed by the Commandant, who is accountable to the NDA Council.
- Undergraduate fee: ₦45,000
34. Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State
This educational centre is situated in Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu, Delta State. It is the first military university and maritime college in Nigeria and West Africa.
- New students: ₦51,500
- Returning students: ₦40,500
35. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka
NAU is located in the capital of Anambra State and is named after the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.
- Masters: ₦107,500
- Postgraduate diploma: ₦67,500
36. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
This higher learning centre was founded in 1961, and classes started in October 1962. It is named in honour of Obafemi Awolowo (1909–1987).
Freshers semester fees
- Law/Arts/Social Sciences/Admin/Edu. Arts: ₦43,700
- Science/Edm/Educ. Science/Tech/Agric: ₦54,700
- Medicine/Ph*rmacy/Health Sciences: ₦57,700
- Development levy: ₦18,000
- Tertiary Institutions Students Health Insurance Program: ₦2,000
- Students’ Welfare Insurance Scheme: ₦1,000
- Accommodation: ₦3,090
Returning undergraduate semester fees
- Law/Arts/Social Sciences/Admin/Edu. Arts: ₦20,100
- Science/Edm/Educ. Science/Tech/Agric: ₦28,100
- Basic Medical Science, Clinical Science, Dentistry/Ph*rmacy: ₦31,100
- Accommodation: ₦2,590
- Penalty for late registration for courses: ₦2,000
37. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
The University of Abuja was established in January 1988. It runs conventional and distance learning programmes.
- Biology/Geography: ₦42,300
- Other sciences: ₦40,300
- Non-sciences: ₦39,300
38. Federal University of Agriculture (UAM), Makurdi
UAM is located in Benue State and was established in 1988. It has over 30 departments in ten colleges.
Freshers (pa)
- PGDM: ₦129,900
- PGDA: ₦109,900
- MPA: ₦129,900
- MBA: ₦159,900
Returning students (Weekend Executive Programme)
- PGDM: ₦82,700
- PGDA: ₦59,700
- MPA: ₦79,700
- MBA: ₦109,700
Newly admitted students (full-time regular)
- PGD: ₦73,900
- M.Sc: ₦83,900
- PhD: ₦93,900
Returning students (full-time):
- PGD: ₦52,700
- M.Sc: ₦56, 200
- PhD: ₦74,700
39. University of Benin
This higher learning centre is located in Edo State. It has two campuses with fifteen faculties.
Sciences
- Freshers: ₦73,400
- Returning: ₦45,400
Non-science courses
- New students: ₦69,900
- Returning: ₦41,400
40. University of Calabar
The University of Calabar was a campus of the University of Nigeria until 1975. It is among Nigeria's second-generation federal universities.
Science
- Freshers: ₦35,250
- Returning: ₦31,500 - ₦34,750
Non-science
- Freshers: ₦34,250
- Returning: ₦30,500 - ₦33,750
- MBBS: ₦42,750 (Fresh)
- MB Bch returning: ₦39,000 - ₦42,250
- Nursing: ₦42,750 (freshers)/ ₦39,000 - ₦42,250 (returning)
41. University of Ibadan
This institution was founded in 1948.
- Acceptance fees: ₦35,000
- Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry: ₦36,800 per semester
- Faculty of Art: ₦34,300-36,800 per semester
- Faculty of Law: ₦35,300 per semester
- College of Medicine: ₦36,800 per semester
- Faculty of Social Science: ₦34,300 per semester
- Faculty of Science: ₦36,800 - ₦46,800 per semester
- Faculty of Technology: ₦36,800 per semester
- Faculty of Ph*rmacy: ₦36,800 per semester
- Faculty of Education: ₦34,300 - ₦36,800 per semester
42. University of Ilorin
This institution is located in Kwara State.
- New students: ₦23,000 - ₦40,250 per semester
- Returning students: ₦13,900 - ₦37,800 per semester
43. University of Jos
This institution of higher learning is located in Jos, Plateau State.
- New students: ₦20,000 per semester
- Acceptance fees: ₦25,000
- Returning students: ₦45,000 pa
44. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Founded in 1962, UNILAG is one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning.
- New Science students: ₦63,500
- New Non-Science students: ₦53,500
- Returning students: ₦14,500
45. University of Maiduguri
This institution of higher learning is located in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State. It offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
- New students: ₦33,000 per semester
- Returning students: ₦18,000 per semester
46. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
This institution is located in Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria. Its mission is to deliver world-class education and knowledge.
- First year: ₦57,950 - ₦64,450
- Second year: ₦39,250 - ₦45,750
- Other years: ₦34,150 - ₦40,650
- Final year: ₦33,700 - ₦43,000
47. University of Port-Harcourt
The University of Port-Harcourt is a federal university in Nigeria. It is located in Rivers State.
- Freshers: ₦92,150 - ₦127,150pa
- Acceptance fee: ₦30,000
- Returning students: ₦45,000 per semester
48. University of Uyo
The University of Uyo is one of the federal universities in Nigeria. It is located in Akwa Ibom State. This federal university's school fees for various levels are listed below.
- Undergraduate Y1: ₦57,250 - ₦66,750
- Undergraduate Y2: ₦47,100 - ₦52,100
- Undergraduate Y3, Y4, Y5, Y6: ₦44,100 - ₦49,100
- Postgraduate diploma (new): ₦92,900 - ₦97,900
- Postgraduate diploma (continuing): ₦80,900 - ₦85,900
- Masters Y1: ₦97,900 - ₦123,900
- Masters Y2: ₦85,900 - ₦111,900
- Masters Y3: ₦41,150 - ₦111,900
49. Usmanu Danfodiyo University
Usmanu Danfodiyo University, formerly the University of Sokoto, was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in September 1975.
- Fees per semester: ₦24,300 - ₦56,300
NB: The federal universities and their school fees above are subject to change. Each institution has a council with the right to alter the amount charged based on various factors.
How many federal universities are there in Nigeria?
There are 49 federal universities in the country. Some were founded years ago, while others were recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and are set to start operating soon.
Which is the most expensive federal university in Nigeria?
It is challenging to determine the most expensive institution because the charges vary depending on the course and year.
How much is federal school fees in Nigeria?
There is no fixed charge for all students in federal learning centres. Instead, the price varies depending on the course you wish to pursue and the level.
The list of federal universities in Nigeria is quite long because there are 49 institutions. They are spread across various states, making higher education accessible to everyone.
READ ALSO: Top 25 best schools in Nigeria in 2022: Get the best education
Legit.ng recently published a list of the best schools in Nigeria in 2022. Every parent desires to give their child the best education. Many people dream of taking their children to the best institutions.
The top schools in the country are known for producing excellent results in national examinations. They also have a conducive learning environment with adequate infrastructure and other resources needed for optimal learning.
Source: Legit.ng