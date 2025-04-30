Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that the club is struggling to score goals in the 2024/25 season

The Red Devils received a major boost with Matthijs de Ligt and Amad returning to the squad for Thursday night's UEFA Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao on May 1

Manchester United remain the only team unbeaten in this season’s Europa League, with seven wins and five draws

Manchester United will face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal at the Estadio de San Mames on Thursday night, May 1.

Los Leones beat the Red Devils in the 2011/2012 Europa League Round of 16, losing 3-2 at home and 2-1 away, before ultimately reaching the final.

United enter the last four highly motivated after their dramatic 7-6 aggregate victory over Lyon in the quarterfinals.

Amorim eyes win at Estadio de San Mames

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim stated that the upcoming match against Athletic Club will be crucial in deciding the club's Champions League fate for next season.

According to The Peoples Person, the Portuguese coach acknowledged the Red Devils' struggles to score goals in the Premier League but highlighted their ability to convert chances in the Europa League.

Amorim also noted that the attackers have been underperforming and need to improve.

He revealed that Matthijs de Ligt and attacking talisman Amad participated in the open training session. Amorim said via UK Outlet, ManchesterEveningNews:

"They have great players one-on-one. Nico Williams is a special player. They have the best defence in Spain in the league.

"We are not scoring many goals, so it is going to be a tough match for us. They use the crowd to take the game to a different level. We are going to face a very, very strong team."

"The Europa League is not going to change anything in our problems; it is going to help us have "Champions League next year, more money to spend, but the problems are still there."

Manchester United are the only team still unbeaten in this season's Europa League, with seven wins and five draws, per SuperSports.

Man United fans agree with Amorim

Manchester United fans agreed with coach Ruben Amorim’s assessment that the club's strikers are not scoring enough goals, urging them to be more clinical against Athletic Club on Thursday night, May 1.

Colman Raynos said:

“If Rasmus goes in the team he went on last season we’ll probably win the Europa cup easily.”

Rhys Smith wrote:

“Love Ruben but he really needs backing this summer from the owners. Cmon United.”

Kenirkzee Hojlund added:

“I'm pretty sure that the game between Utd and Athletic will be tough but resilience and creativity will help us bag a point or 3 🙏 All the best, Manchester United.”

Famous Øg posited:

“Hojlund is a good striker just that he loose form this season

Lebron Barz Hanma Hanayama said:

“I'm sure if we are patient, this guy is bringing us the EPL, maybe even Champions League in 3 years max.”

Jude Nelson wrote:

“But the strikers ain't improving always letting my coach and the fans down 🥺.”

Clinton Davis added:

“Discussed it with other man utd fans the strikers dont get support in terms to score goals! Not too far off what the coach is saying.”

