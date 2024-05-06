The UK government has introduced new regulations for Nigerian students seeking to relocate with their families

The new rule has banned master's and undergraduate students from applying to travel with family

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, explains that the decision is due to the high volume of dependants

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The UK government has banned international students undertaking undergraduate and master's studies from sponsoring dependents into the country.

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, revealed that from now on, only those pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree will be eligible to sponsor dependents.

Only PhD candidates are allowed to travel to UK with family members Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to journalists, he said the decision is part of the UK government's recent changes in visa policies to reduce migration numbers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said at the press briefing:

“It is confirmed, those coming to the UK for doctorate can still bring their dependency, but if you are coming to the UK with a study visa for an undergraduate degree, or short term master’s degree I’m afraid the rules have been changed.”

He added that the high influx of foreign graduates put pressure on many universities in the country, grooming the policy just now implemented, Punch reports.

He continues:

“There has been a surge recently, in demand for British education and I can give you the macro figures and there has also been a huge increase in foreign students bringing their dependants."

“In the case of Nigeria, in 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic, there were only one and a half thousand dependents being brought in from Nigeria, with those on study visas. In 2022, that figure had increased to fifty two thousand dependants so that’s a thirty fold increase in dependence.

He stressed that university Chancellors had complained of the huge student populations' accounting for challenges with accommodation, access to medical services under the National Health Service, and access to school when international students bring dependants.

UK offers Nigerians N6 million to move to an African country

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom plans to pay asylum seekers about 3,000 pounds (N3 million) to relocate to Rwanda under a voluntary plan to help clear the backlog of refugees whose asylum applications were denied by the country.

The new agreement with Rwanda is different from the government's aborted plan to deport most asylum seekers forcefully to the East African country.

In 2023, the UK's Supreme Court ruled the move unlawful.

Source: Legit.ng