Who is Kendall Toole dating? How she found love in the world of fitness

Who is Kendall Toole dating? The American fitness instructor is dating Alexander J. Brzozowski. The former Peloton instructor found love in the world of fitness after suffering anxiety, depression and OCD. Toole appeared on The Today Show with Carson Daly and shared her passion for mental health awareness as a trainer.

Kendall Toole is in a beige outfit (L), and Alexander Brzozowski is in a white T-shirt (R). Photo: @kendalltoole, @abrzo on Instagram (modified by author)

Kendall Troole announced their relationship on her Instagram account on 29 August 2024 .

on her Instagram account on . Brzozowski celebrates his birthday on 10 December and is from Missouri state .

and is from . Alexander is a brand developer, tennis coach, and entrepreneur.

Full name Kendall Elizabeth Toole Gender Female Date of birth 28 January 1993 Age 32 old years (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Sussie Toole Father Nick Toole Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Alexander J. Brzozowski University University of Southern California Profession Social media personality, fitness instructor, actress Net worth $3 million Instagram @kendalltoole

Who is Kendall Toole dating?

The mental health advocate is in a relationship with Alexander Brzozowski. Toole introduced her boyfriend on Instagram on 29 August 2024. She posted a photo of the two captioning it:

This beautiful thing that we’ve got… waking up in gratitude daily for you. The shadow man era is over, everyone meets @abrzo.

Brzozowski is a brand developer, tennis coach, and entrepreneur. As a brand developer, he has worked with various brands including, KITH, TaylorMade, duPont REGISTRY, and Barstool Sports. In 2015, Alexander started volunteering at the Miami (OH) University women’s tennis team. He also runs Alexander Jan, an online dining table business.

Kendall Toole and Alex Brzozowski share cute moments on Instagram. He posted a picture of them on World Mental Health Day. Toole also wished him a happy birthday on 10 December 2024.

Kendall Toole's age and background

The former Paleton fitness instructor is 32 years old as of 2025. She was born Kendall Elizabeth Toole on 28 January 1993 in Houston, Texas, United States. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top five facts about Kendall Toole. Photo: @kendalltoole on Instagram (modified by author)

Kendall is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Her parents are Sussie and Nick Toole. Kendall grew up in Santa Clarita, California alongside her sister, Shanon and brother, Ryan Toole.

Kendall Toole attended the University of Southern California. She graduated with a degree in Cinema, Media Studies, and Business. As a young lady, Toole was diagnosed with anxiety, OCD, and depression. Kendall used exercise to improve her physical and mental health.

Career

Kendall Toole is an influencer, fitness instructor, social media personality, mental health advocate, former Peloton instructor, and actress. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became an intern at Kelsey Edward Photography and GetLifted Film Co after college. Later, she became a Production Assistant at Pony Show Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Kendall Toole joined Peloton Studios in in Manhattan as a virtual cycling instructor and influencer in June 2019 where she became a fan favourite. However, she left in 2024 citing she wanted to grow her career and that it was time for contract negotiation. Replying to a question from a fan in a TikTok video on why she left Peloto, she said:

I left Peloton because it was time for contract renegotiations — a multitude of reasons — but the most important thing was I just felt like it was time for me to evolve in my career.

In 2018, she worked as a trainer at a boxing gym in Los Angeles, California. Before becoming a boxing trainer, she worked at Snap Inc. from 2015 to 2017 as a Story Editor and On-Site Producer.

Kendall is also a social media personality. Her Instagram account has 1 million followers. She posts about fitness, wellness and mindfulness. The fitness instructor also has a TikTok account, where she boasts of having over 360k followers. Toole is also a mental health advocate who uses her social media platforms to raise awareness about mental health issues.

According to her IMDb profile, Toole is also a former actress. She is known for her roles in Little Canyon, Frat House Musical, and Arcadia. She was also an additional crew on the comedy film Hotel for Dogs.

What is Kendall Toole's net worth?

The social media personality is allegedly worth $3 million. She has made her money from her career as a social media personality, fitness instructor, and actress.

How tall is Kendall Toole?

The former American actress is 5 feet 4 inches ( 162 centimetres) tall. Toole weighs approximately 177 pounds (53 kilograms).

Who is Kendall Toole? She is an influencer, fitness instructor, social media personality, mental health advocate, podcaster, former Peloton instructor, and actress. How old is Kendall Toole? The social media personality is 32 years old as of 2025. She was born on 28 January 1993. What happened to Kendall Toole Peloton? The fitness instructor left Peloton Studios as a cycling instructor and influencer to focus on her career growth. Is Kendall Toole married? No, the mental health advocate is not married and has never been married before. Who is Kendall Toole's boyfriend? She is dating Alexander Brzozowski, a brand developer, tennis coach, and entrepreneur. How much is Kendall Toole worth? The fitness instructor is estimated to be worth $3 million. Her primary source of income is from her career as a fitness instructor, social media personality, and actress. What is Kendall Toole's height? The American influencer is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres) tall. What is Kendall Toole doing now? Kendall Toole co-hosts a podcast called Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey. The podcast focuses on mental health, career challenges, and relationships.

